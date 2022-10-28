Topeka man accused of human trafficking
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 42-year-old Shawnee County man is in custody following an investigation into human trafficking.
A welfare call on Tuesday, Oct. 27 led police to the 200 block of N.E. 39th Street. It was there that police received information that a 17-year-old was a victim of sexual crimes, according to Shawnee County Sheriff Brian C. Hill.
The 17-year-old was found in the 200 block of S.E. Kellem Ave.
Gene Jinson, 42, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with aggravated human trafficking.
Jinson is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.
