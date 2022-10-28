Read full article on original website
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW testing their emergency notification system this week
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW is planning to test their emergency alert system this week. A full-volume test of the UNCWAlert system is scheduled to occur at noon on Thursday. This is only a test of the UNCWAlert communication tools. No action from the campus or community is needed.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Fire Stations hosting trick or treat events
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department is hosting a special Halloween event at all nine of their stations. Crews will be ready for visitors from 5:30 p.m. through 8:00 p.m., handing out candy and saying hello. You’re asked to not park in front of the bay doors...
bladenonline.com
Halloween Activities Scheduled In Bladen County
No matter if you want to be scared or just seek some good ol’ family fun with Truck or Treat activities, there’s something for you and your family for Halloween on Monday night. Here’s a rundown:. SCARY ADVENTURE. • TWISTED TERROR EXTREME HAUNTED TRAIL: 7:30-11 p.m., 14657...
WECT
McVicker, Brown face off again in 2022 election for Bladen County Sheriff
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The 2022 race for Sheriff in Bladen County features the same two candidates who faced off in 2018: incumbent republican James McVicker and democratic challenger Hakeem Brown. McVicker won his second four-year term in that 2018 election, defeating Brown by a 55% - 45% margin. Both men easily won this year’s primary elections to set up this second general election meeting.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Southport Fire Department warns of power strip fires ahead of holiday season
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — If you plan to decorate your house for the holiday season, you may find yourself in need of more outlets. But the Southport Fire Department is warning of the potential fire danger it could cause. According to Electrical Safety Foundation International, electrical malfunctions cause more...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland VFW collecting coats to help those in community stay warm
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — It may be warm outside right now, but it won’t be that way for long. As winter approaches, it’s important everyone in the community has the proper clothing to stay warm. The Leland Veterans of Foreign Wars (WFW) Post 12196 is holding a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
No trick: Leland neighborhood treats community with free haunted attraction
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A community in Leland came together for some frightening fun on Monday night. Hundreds of people lined up along Stoney Creek Lane in Leland on Halloween night for a free, family-friendly haunted trail in the Stoney Creek Plantation neighborhood. “Halloween’s a great holiday because it...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NCDOT & WMPO taking steps to replace Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The NCDOT and Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Board have taken action to begin a study to replace the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge. In February, the WMPO passed a resolution to consider options to replace the aged Cape Fear Memorial Bridge, including tolls. In a statement,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach town council member receives citation for alleged underage alcohol distribution
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Carolina Beach town council member Michael Hoffer has received a citation following a party at his home. The Carolina Beach Police Department says they received a 911 call about a loud party around midnight Monday. Police say underage partygoers were discovered at the house,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New strand of businesses coming to Leland next month
LELAND, NC (WWAY)– “Ploof Road Business Park” is under construction and located on Ploof Road in Leland. It includes 19 standalone warehouse and office buildings. Each offer five thousand square feet of space. Each property will have its own paved and fenced in storage yard. Laurence Nadeau,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Oct. 29, 30 & 31
Carolyn Gibson Lauffer, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 29, 2022. A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 4 at 2:00 PM at the Buies Creek Cemetery. Friends are welcome to attend. She was a longtime resident of Emerald Isle and enjoyed living near the ocean. Bessie...
WITN
Emergency responders investigate mobile home fire
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Emergency responders are investigating the cause of a mobile home fire that happened Saturday evening. According to Lenoir County Emergency Service Director Murry Stroud, the residents were at the mobile home on 5159 Eubanks road when the fire started. Murry says the residents were able to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
PNC Bank robbery suspect arrested in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The suspect accused of robbing the PNC Bank in New Hanover County on Saturday morning is behind bars. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested Elijah Muhammad McFarland, 38, for common law robbery of the PNC bank at 2314 N. College Road. He’s accused of passing a note to the teller requesting cash. Once the teller gave the suspect cash, he got into a vehicle that was waiting for him in the Lowes Foods parking lot and drove off.
WECT
One injured in barn fire in Monkey Junction area
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One person suffered a minor injury during a barn fire in the Monkey Junction area on Friday afternoon. Units with New Hanover County Fire Rescue and the Wilmington Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 310 Shady Oaks Lane at approximately 1:30 p.m. “On arrival,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
CFPUA wins Gold Award for Exceptional Utility Performance
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has been awarded the Association of Metropolitan Water Agencies’ (AMWA) 2022 Gold Award for Exceptional Utility Performance. Each year, AMWA honors high-performing public water systems from across the United States with its top utility management awards. CFPUA is one...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County sees record numbers at polls
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – One-stop early voting started October 20, and as of Monday, more than one million North Carolina voters have made their choices, either in person or through absentee mail-in ballots. According to some board of election offices in the Cape Fear, they’re seeing record numbers...
WECT
Police investigating after finding car in pond in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police are investigating after a car was found submerged in a pond near Hunters Trail and Ringo Drive Saturday. A WPD spokesperson says the investigation is ongoing, but this is believed to be a single-car accident. Investigators are still working to find out when the accident happened and contact the driver of the car. No injuries have been reported and no charges have been filed as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Road in Carolina Beach closed indefinitely while construction takes place
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A road near the marina in Carolina Beach closed Monday and will remain shut down for the foreseeable future. A portion of the right hand turn lane and walkway in the 200 block of Canal Drive will be closed while construction crews begin preparation for work on the east side of the Carolina Beach Marina.
newbernnow.com
Free Luncheon for Veterans, Spouses and Caregivers
The Craven County Veterans’ Council will host its annual Veterans Day Lunch on Nov. 11, 2022 at the Temple Baptist Church located at 1500 Kingdom Way, New Bern, NC. his is a free lunch for all veterans and spouse or primary caregiver. The purpose of the luncheon is to honor the service and sacrifice of living veterans which includes the nearly 17,000 veterans of Craven County.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach implements changes to paid parking
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Carolina Beach has made a few changes to their paid parking program. October 31st is the final day of paid parking enforcement from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at a rate of $5 per hour. Beginning November 1st, parking will be...
Comments / 0