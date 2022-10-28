Read full article on original website
THE QUEEN IS STILL HIDING
(OLNEY) The Queen is still hiding and the next Olney Tiger Sports Booster Queen of Hearts drawing will be this coming Saturday at Joe’s Pizza’s 50th Anniversary Giving Back event in Olney. The tickets are once again on sale in Olney at B&L Package Liquors, Rural King, Browns Furniture, and the Red Rooster, plus near Claremont, at the TNT Stop. The tickets are $5.00 each or get five tickets for $20.00. Must be 18 or older to participate. For more information, go online to the Sports Boosters Queen of Hearts page on Facebook.
AREA BLOOD DRIVES THIS WEEK
(OLNEY/NEWTON) The American Red Cross is still in need of all blood types and platelets as all area donors are urged to get out and give blood when possible. The upcoming area blood drives :. * Monday (10/31/22) at the North Clay Elementary School in Louisville from 2:00 to 6:00.
Huge Indiana Flea Market Hosts 100’s of Vendor Booths This Weekend
It's back just in time for Halloween Weekend! If you're a fan of flea markets or bargain shopping, or maybe you just love to stroll and look we've got the place for you. The fun takes place at the Gibson County Fairgrounds this weekend in Princeton, Indiana. It will take place Saturday, October 29, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The market will happen rain or shine.
NOMINATION PAPER FILING FOR 2023
(OLNEY/NEWTON) A reminder that the necessary nomination papers for area City Councils for next spring’s 2023 Municipal Election are now available at the respective City Halls. The candidates will have only four days to file nomination petitions during the regular business hours at each City Hall, from Monday, November 21st, through Wednesday, November 23rd, each day from 8:00 to 4:00, and then the following Monday, November 28th, from 8:00 to 5:00. The City Halls will be closed November 24th and 25th for Thanksgiving. If needed, Primary Elections will be held February 28th and the Consolidated Election will be held next April 4th. There are two Olney City Council positions up for election next spring.
Evansville restaurants battling staffing shortages, occasional closures
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses and restaurants across the country have struggled to keep themselves afloat, citing staffing issues, a lack of resources or even employee burnout. Those issues are still plaguing businesses in the Evansville area. Gerst Haus has been a staple...
CONTINUING FOR ANOTHER WEEK
(NEWTON/OLNEY) Early voting is continuing for the November 8th General Election, which will be a week from tomorrow, with polls open for voting from 6:00am to 7:00pm. The County Clerk’s Offices in Olney, Newton, and all other counties are open weekdays, from 8:00 to 4:00, each Monday through Friday, to accept early voting. This is for all precincts in any county. Call the offices if any questions, in Richland County at 618-392-3111 or in Jasper County at 618-783-3124. The Richland County Clerk’s office will have extended hours at the Courthouse this Wednesday evening from 4:00 to 6:00 and again Saturday from 8:00 to 1:00. The early voting is open to any county voter from any Richland County precinct.
Local bank moves into historic Evansville building
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A historic building in Evansville has a new tenant. Banterra Bank has moved into the old National City Bank building at the corner of Third and Main streets. Signs were put up October 26, and the newly remodeled loan office is on the second floor. The building was built in 1913 […]
Christian M. Scaggs, 15
Christian M. Scaggs, 15, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Lake Villa, IL. Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham with visitation from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. prior to the service. A graveside service will be held at 12 Noon on Thursday, November 3, 2022 in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Effingham.
Furniture returned after bizarre ‘chairnapping’ incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Somewhere along the way, there must’ve been a joke that started “a guy walks into a bar and steals two chairs.” However, for the owners of Tiki on Main- there is no punchline for the joke after a man walked onto the bar’s patio, stole two chairs, and walked off into the night.
Lane closures on Highway 41 start Thursday
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a lane of Highway 41 North is scheduled to close on Thursday night.
OLNEY STUDENTS REPRESENT ILLINOIS
(INDIANAPOLIS) Winners of the various National FFA Career Development Events (CDE) were announced late last week during the 95th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis. Congratulations to the Illinois team that finished fourth in the Forestry CDE with the team being from the Olney FFA Chapter at Richland County High School. The team included members Jorri VanDyke, Victoria Rudolphi, Trenton Payne, and Jonathan Rudolphi, with Jonathan finishing 7th place individually among the top ten. The Illinois team from Olney finished ahead of state teams from Missouri (5th), California (6th), Indiana (7th), Arkansas (8th), Tennessee (9th), and Connecticut (10th). The top three teams were Georgia (1st), Minnesota (2nd), and Kentucky (3rd). The Forestry CDE involves student’s skills and knowledge in the area of forest management, including tree identification, timber cruising, tree/forest disorders identification, a chainsaw practicum, forestry issues interview, and a team activity. Congrats to the Olney FFA team for a job well done. We’ll have more results from the National FFA Convention in regards to the Olney Chapter later this week.
Evansville golf course plane crash ends with 3 hospitalized
EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) — Agencies rushed to the scene Sunday afternoon after a plane crashed at the Helfrich Park Golf Course on 1550 Mesker Park Drive. We’re told the call for the crash came in at 1:59 this afternoon. Dispatch tells us three of the four people inside the small plane were taken to the […]
KSP: Evansville woman goes missing after bridge crash
LIVERMORE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police says the public’s help is needed after an Evansville woman was reported missing late Saturday night. According to a police report, 28-year-old Elza Jo Kolle went missing around 11:30 p.m. when her car crashed into the US431 Green River Bridge in McLean County. Officials say Kentucky State […]
2 young children found walking down Riverside Drive, woman arrested for neglect
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman was arrested for child neglect, after police say she left two young children alone. Police say a driver found a six-year-old and a two-year-old walking alone down Riverside Drive just before 10:30 a.m. Monday. The man got the children off the road and...
Salem woman loses life in fire at her house
A 56-year-old Salem woman lost her life in a fire at her home Thursday afternoon. Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon identifies the victim as Lisa Platz of 525 North Broadway. Salem Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Bill Fulton says the two other occupants of the home, Bryan Weems and Joshua Turner, tried to get Platz out.
Police Beat for Saturday, October 29th, 2022
Two people were taken to the Marion County Jail on Friday on outstanding felony warrants. 50-year-old James Garner of South Locust in Centralia was transported to the Marion County Jail after being released from the Illinois Department of Corrections. Garner had a warrant issued against him while in prison on a burglary charge. The bond is set at $25,000.
EPD plans to have building near pump station
(WEHT) - The Evansville Police Department is planning to have a small building on the riverfront to use for storage.
Ashley woman escapes injury when brakes fail and car hits church
A 21-year-old Ashley woman was shaken up but was not injured when her brakes went out while she was traveling on U.S. 51 on the south side of Centralia. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Danielle Szabelski of Highline Road was able to veer off US 51 onto the Walnut Hill Road and into the parking lot of the Crossroads Church. After jumping a concrete stopping block, her car crashed into a corner of the church causing apparent minor damage.
Plane that crashed on golf course originated in Taylorville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WAND) — Four people were injured when a single-engine plane crashed on the Helfrich Golf Course in Evansville, Indiana on Sunday afternoon. The Piper PA-32R took off from Taylorville, IL and was en route to Gallatin, Tennessee. According to preliminary reports from the FAA, two adults and two children were on board when the plane went down.
Police Beat for Wednesday, October 26th, 2022
A 48-year-old Carlyle man has been arrested by Salem Police for felony theft. Robert Wells of Lincoln Street is accused of hooking on a trailer parked at a business in the 400 block of West Main onto his vehicle. The trailer wasn’t on the vehicle when police received a call around eight Tuesday morning to a business that wanted him removed. The trailer had been hooked onto his vehicle before a different business asked to have him removed during the noon hour drawing the attention of police. Wells was taken to the Marion County Jail.
