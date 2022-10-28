(NEWTON/OLNEY) Early voting is continuing for the November 8th General Election, which will be a week from tomorrow, with polls open for voting from 6:00am to 7:00pm. The County Clerk’s Offices in Olney, Newton, and all other counties are open weekdays, from 8:00 to 4:00, each Monday through Friday, to accept early voting. This is for all precincts in any county. Call the offices if any questions, in Richland County at 618-392-3111 or in Jasper County at 618-783-3124. The Richland County Clerk’s office will have extended hours at the Courthouse this Wednesday evening from 4:00 to 6:00 and again Saturday from 8:00 to 1:00. The early voting is open to any county voter from any Richland County precinct.

