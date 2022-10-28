Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain counties remain yellow for medium COVID-19 spread: CDC map for Oct. 27

Read full article on original website
Numbers show how seldom police have utilized Cuyahoga County Diversion Center
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Council is considering a move to invest $4.3 million to keep the Diversion Center open for another year, which would offer police an option to help offenders avoid a jail cell. But law enforcement hasn’t been using the facility much since the facility opened...
Northeast Ohio trick-or-treat times for 2022
FOX 8 has gathered a list of local communities hosting Trick-or-Treating so you and your family can make the most of the Halloween season.
Fire 45 Grille to open in North Royalton by end of this year, city officials say
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- The owner of The Islander Bar & Grille in Middleburg Heights will open a new restaurant on Ohio 82 in North Royalton. Chad Trush -- who, according to his Facebook page, lives in Strongsville -- is calling the new restaurant Fire 45 Grille + Social. The eatery will fill a building, plus an addition, formerly occupied by Mario’s restaurant off the south side of Ohio 82 just west of State Road.
Michigan governor pledges to steal companies from Ohio if abortion referendum passes: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Could enshrining women’s right to abortion in law lure economic development?. Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley hinted at the idea last week in an editorial interview with cleveland.com editors and...
Does Cleveland’s Jan. 6 insurgent deserve 15 months in prison for trying to overthrow the government? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A federal judge ruled that the 30 minutes that Christine Priola of Willoughby spent inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot will cost the former Cleveland schools occupational therapist 15 months in prison. We’re talking about Priola’s sentence on Today in Ohio. Listen...
Cuyahoga County considers $5 million investment in innovative ways to prevent, treat opioid addiction
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish’s second request to use $10 million in opioid settlement money to help develop innovative ideas for addressing addiction again met resistance on Monday. Council’s Budget and Finance Committee liked the idea in theory and seemed eager to try new strategies...
How do Northeast Ohioans feel about a unified county income tax?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The majority of Northeast Ohioans aren’t sure a unified county income tax would save them money, but they seemed to agree it could save them hassle, a new poll commissioned by cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer found. Most Cuyahoga County residents pay income taxes to...
Conversion therapy bans could prevent hundreds of youth suicides over the next decade
Last Monday, the Akron City Council voted to ban conversion therapy in the city, making it the eleventh city in Ohio to do so. The pseudoscientific practice referred to as “conversion therapy” encompasses counseling aimed at children focused on changing sexual orientation. The practice has been condemned by the American Medical Association, the American Counseling […] The post Conversion therapy bans could prevent hundreds of youth suicides over the next decade appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Voters to decide new-money levy and renewal for North Olmsted and Fairview Park schools
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- A quick look around the Sun Post Herald communities finds two important -- albeit different -- levies on the Nov. 8 ballot. Here’s a quick look at what voters will be deciding on Election Day:. NORTH OLMSTED. Due to flat funding and an anticipated deficit...
New grant to allow hundreds of houses across Northeast Ohio to be demolished
Gov. Mike DeWine announced funding Friday for multiple counties across the state that will pay to bring down blighted houses with hundreds of houses targeted right here in Northeast Ohio.
State of Ohio to demolish 825 dilapidated buildings, including more than 400 in Cuyahoga County
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In an effort to "clear the way for new economic development," Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday that the state would be tearing down 825 "blighted and vacant" buildings across 30 counties. The funding for the demolitions comes from the governor's Building Demolition and Site Revitalization...
Whitmer says she’ll use abortion to ‘steal’ jobs and companies from Ohio: Capitol Letter
That employer up north: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says that if her state votes to put abortion rights in the state constitution next week, she wants to try to use that to entice companies and skilled workers from Ohio and other states with strict abortion limits, Jeremy Pelzer reports. “I want to go into Indiana and Ohio and start stealing headquarters and cultivating talent,” said Whitmer, a Democrat seeking reelection. A spokesman for Gov. Mike DeWine said he’s seen “zero evidence” that businesses and workers are shunning Ohio because of its abortion policies and that Whitmer’s comments “amount to more wishful thinking than a solid economic development plan.”
What happened to the $2M Cleveland approved for the troubled NEON Hough health center?
CLEVELAND -- One of the few places for Hough residents to receive medical care remains closed, a year and a half after a fire damaged the building -- and it is unclear when that could change. That lack of clarity comes despite Northeast Ohio Neighborhood Health Services, or NEON, being...
Avon Tree Lighting Festival Ride with Santa contest forms due: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas as applications are now being accepted for the city’s annual “Ride with Santa” contest. Parents can download the contest form then kids can write a letter to Santa letting the big guy know why they would like to ride with him to the city’s annual Tree Lighting Festival and help him light the holiday decorations. The festival is Dec. 3 at the Avon Aquatic Facility (new location), 36265 Detroit Road. Children ages 3 to 14 years-old prior to December 31, 2022 may enter the contest. One entry per child. Deadline to submit forms is 5 p.m. Nov. 18.
Being a medical scribe may help Northeast Ohio students write their health care future
CLEVELAND — When you visit your doctor, you expect their undivided attention. But every patient also requires a lot of paperwork. "Clinical documentation is incredibly difficult, you ask a physician why they don't want to do it it's because it's challenging and it takes them away from the patient, so burnout for scribes is actually pretty high as well," says Charlie Coe of Scribe America, one of the largest providers of medical scribes in the country.
500 million now available in new program from the state of Ohio
hands holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted recently shared their plans on sending out $500 million into Ohio's 32-county Appalachian region. The goal is to revitalize communities and stimulate transformational change in the area. (source)
National metrics show just how bad DeWine has been at governing Ohio
The editorial board of The Plain Dealer and cleveland.com has endorsed “Mike DeWine for Ohio governor” (Oct. 30). They did so because he is a good “manager.” Yet U.S. News & World Report ranks Ohio 36th of the 50 states; in education, we’ve fallen to 31st.
Parma closes half of State Road hill for emergency asphalt repaving project
PARMA, Ohio -- A detour feared by motorists planning to travel southbound on the State Road hill, located just south of W. Ridgewood Drive, has come to fruition. Beginning today (Nov. 1) and expected to last through the middle of the month, the emergency asphalt repaving project is related to two September water main breaks that compromised the busy thoroughfare.
wvxu.org
Where Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley stand on the issues facing Ohio's next governor
The race for Ohio governor, between Democratic candidate Nan Whaley and Republican incumbent Mike DeWine, has seen the candidates carry out two different strategies. Ohio could make history by electing a woman governor for the first time if Whaley, and her running mate Cheryl Stephens, were to win. DeWine —...
RSV continues to rise in Ohio: Signs & symptoms to look for
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As we head into the holiday season, local health leaders are warning families to take extra precautions as Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases continue to rise. “We just want to be sure we can roll into those holidays that we are safe and confident spending time with family and friends,” said […]
