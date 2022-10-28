'Safe port in the storm:' Why Apple didn't get hammered after earnings, while Amazon, Google and Facebook did

Read full article on original website
CNBC
‘Hold your nose and sell’ to brace for a possible market downturn, Jim Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday warned investors that they should trim some of their positions to prepare for a possible market decline. "According to the S&P oscillator I've followed for ages, we're very overbought right now," he said. "You have to hold your nose and sell something because we're due for a pullback."
CNBC
This 28-year-old makes $189,000 a year from 7 income streams: ‘3 businesses you can start today for $50 or less’
In 2018, I started experimenting with side hustles to pay off my $40,000 of debt in credit cards and student loans. Today, I've accomplished that goal — and more. In 2021, I built enough income streams to quit my $98,500-per-year engineering job and work on my businesses full-time. At...
Investors are flocking to tech and telecom stocks, but they're wrong to see them as defensive plays, Bank of America says
Techs and telecom shares aren't defensive as fundamentals are weakening and interest rates are trending higher, says BofA.
CNBC
Amazon expands ad-free music, podcasts for Prime members
Amazon is giving Prime members access to 100 million songs without ads, the company announced Tuesday. It will also offer Prime members a selection of ad-free podcasts. Amazon has sought to sweeten the perks offered via its Prime subscription program, after raising the price to $139 a year, up from $119.
CNBC
Energy sector needs firms with mentality of Tesla and Amazon to move forward, CEO says
"The time it takes Amazon to build one of their warehouses — there's no way a conventional company can do that," Marco Alvera, the CEO of Tree Energy Solutions, says. "This is about taking some of the West Coast mentality, some of the Tesla mentality, some of the, you know, 'we can do it and we can do it quickly' attitude," he adds.
CNBC
This millennial took a gamble during the pandemic. Now her startup has raised over $225 million
When the Covid pandemic was raging in 2020, much of the world was in lockdown and more turned to online shopping. But Chrisanti Indiana did the unexpected: she expanded her e-commerce business — offline. Her beauty and personal care e-commerce startup, Sociolla, had just two brick-and-mortar stores in Indonesia...
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. equities markets are primed to wrap up a stellar month as October concludes. The Dow, in fact, could well achieve its best month since 1976, while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 are also set to finish in the green. Investors are preparing to parse the latest wave of earnings this week as well as the latest messaging from the Federal Reserve. The Fed's meeting starts Tuesday, and the central bank is widely expected to raise rates by another three-quarters of a point in its latest attempt to cool down decades-high inflation. Market watchers will be looking for signs from Chairman Jerome Powell that the Fed may start easing off the pedal a bit in the coming months.Read live market updates here.
CNBC
Watch CNBC's full interview with Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to break down the company's latest quarterly earnings report and what it means for the health of the U.S. consumer. Khosrowshahi also weighs in on how higher gas prices are affecting the business; Elon Musk's Twitter takeover; efforts to categorize gig workers as employees and more. "If the world were just an Uber world, we'd be celebrating because the business is incredibly strong and the outlook for Uber is strong," Khosrowshahi tells CNBC.
CNBC
CCTV Script 01/11/22
— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on November 1, 2022. There are two issues that require particular attention when President Biden proposes a windfall profits tax on energy companies. Firstly, energy companies report record profits. Secondly, the midterm elections are just around the corner.
CNBC
Elon Musk has pulled more than 50 Tesla employees into his Twitter takeover
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, now sole director and CEO of Twitter, is asking employees of the social network to redesign their subscription and verification systems within one week. Musk has authorized dozens of Autopilot software engineers, and other Tesla employees, to do code reviews and more at the social network.
CNBC
Apple iPhone maker Foxconn slams 'maliciously edited' video that claims Covid deaths at China plant
Foxconn said on Tuesday that there have been no deaths at its Zhengzhou, China factory, the biggest Apple iPhone production facility in the world. On Monday, a video circulating on Twitter alleged that eight people in a dormitory at Foxconn's Zhengzhou factory had all died as a result of the Covid outbreak.
CNBC
Fox earnings lifted by advertising revenue from free streaming service Tubi
Fox Corp. said Tubi, its free ad-supported streaming service, saw revenue growth of nearly 30% during its first fiscal quarter. Fox acquired Tubi in 2020 and said it invested $50 million in the service this past quarter. Tubi had its highest viewing time in the last quarter at 1.3 billion...
CNBC
The 'tech tyranny' is over, says Jim Cramer
'Mad Money' host Jim Cramer and the 'Squawk on the Street' team discuss markets on the final trading day of October. Cramer also explains why he thinks the "tech tyranny" is over. "No longer will we be hostage to a dozen companies that are outsized in growth," Cramer says.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Abiomed, Uber, SoFi, Pfizer and more
(ABMD) – Abiomed stock soared 51.6% in premarket trading after agreeing to be acquired by. (JNJ) in a nearly $16.6 billion deal. J&J will pay $380 per share for the maker of heart, lung and kidney treatments, and will add a contingent value right worth up to $35 per share if certain milestones are achieved. J&J shares fell 0.7%.
CNBC
Bitcoin's trading has become 'boring' — but that's not necessarily a bad thing
For the past few months, bitcoin's price has bounced stubbornly around $20,000 in a sign that volatility in the market has settled. Bitcoin's 20-day rolling volatility fell below that of the Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes for the first time since 2020, according to data from crypto research firm Kaiko.
