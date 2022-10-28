ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Auburn Football: Top 3 candidates to replace fired Bryan Harsin

Auburn Football has finally fired Byran Harsin as the head coach and here are the top three candidates the Tigers could get to replace him. Finally! That’s probably the response of most of the Auburn football fanbase after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons as the head coach.
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

Short week spotlight: Fantastic tales about the Eagles shortest players

According to statistics, the height of average American males is five-foot-ten-inches tall. Anything less is considered to be ‘short’. By NFL standards, playing on a Sunday and, again, four days later constitutes a ‘short week’. The Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles are both preparing for quick turnarounds in Week 8.
HOUSTON, PA
FanSided

The Chicago Bears made a huge trade involving Roquan Smith

The Chicago Bears have always been good at drafting and developing linebackers. Roquan Smith was not an exception as he was one of the only good early draft picks during the Ryan Pace era. He came from the University of Georgia and became a great player in the NFL. However,...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Former Buccaneers defender still on the market is telling

Many Buccaneers fans seem to think Ndamukong Suh is the missing x-factor for this team on defense. That would not be the case. The Buccaneers are struggling in nearly every facet of the game. One area in particular that has been surprising is how much Tampa has struggled at defending the run.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Todd Bowles wasting time with obvious Buccaneers decision

The Buccaneers don’t need to let Byron Leftwich coach one more game this season. Todd Bowles needs to fire his offensive coordinator immediately. The Buccaneers need to make moves as soon as possible if they want to save their season. What we have seen from this team so far...
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

FanSided

294K+
Followers
560K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy