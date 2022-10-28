Read full article on original website
Eagles star A.J. Brown may have played too well for the NFL’s watchful eye
Say it with us. No one likes us, and we don’t care. Less than 24 hours after A.J. Brown’s monster performance versus the Pittsburgh Steelers to extend the Philadelphia Eagles‘ 2022 regular-season record to seven wins in as many games, Number 11 woke up to the realization that it wasn’t everyone’s desire to celebrate with him.
Auburn Football: Top 3 candidates to replace fired Bryan Harsin
Auburn Football has finally fired Byran Harsin as the head coach and here are the top three candidates the Tigers could get to replace him. Finally! That’s probably the response of most of the Auburn football fanbase after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons as the head coach.
NFL trade deadline 2022: Should Packers buy, sell, or do nothing?
Should the Green Bay Packers buy, sell, or do nothing at the trade deadline?. On Tuesday, the NFL’s trading window comes to an end. Beyond today, the Green Bay Packers won’t be able to add to their roster via trade until the offseason. Time is running out for...
Short week spotlight: Fantastic tales about the Eagles shortest players
According to statistics, the height of average American males is five-foot-ten-inches tall. Anything less is considered to be ‘short’. By NFL standards, playing on a Sunday and, again, four days later constitutes a ‘short week’. The Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles are both preparing for quick turnarounds in Week 8.
The Chicago Bears made a huge trade involving Roquan Smith
The Chicago Bears have always been good at drafting and developing linebackers. Roquan Smith was not an exception as he was one of the only good early draft picks during the Ryan Pace era. He came from the University of Georgia and became a great player in the NFL. However,...
Alabama Football: What CFB Playoff committee should and will do tonight
Knowing the only path to the Playoffs for Alabama Football is to win out, Crimson Tide fans are not anxious about the first Selection Committee ranking. When the release occurs Tuesday night, Alabama will be close enough to the top for now. There being little drama about the Alabama Crimson...
Former Buccaneers defender still on the market is telling
Many Buccaneers fans seem to think Ndamukong Suh is the missing x-factor for this team on defense. That would not be the case. The Buccaneers are struggling in nearly every facet of the game. One area in particular that has been surprising is how much Tampa has struggled at defending the run.
MLB Probable Pitchers for Tuesday, November 1 (Who's Starting in World Series Game 3?)
Baseball fans had to wait an extra day for Game 3 of the World Series, as rain was the scariest thing to deal with on Halloween, postponing the Houston Astros-Philadelphia Phillies matchup. Philly had originally planned to start righty Noah Syndergaard on Monday night, but with the extra day of...
Todd Bowles wasting time with obvious Buccaneers decision
The Buccaneers don’t need to let Byron Leftwich coach one more game this season. Todd Bowles needs to fire his offensive coordinator immediately. The Buccaneers need to make moves as soon as possible if they want to save their season. What we have seen from this team so far...
