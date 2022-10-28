Read full article on original website
Fargo Police Lieutenant says new substation will "up our presence" in the downtown area
(Fargo, ND) -- The new downtown substation for the Fargo Police department is now open. "It's also going to up our presence in the downtown area. We're going to have officers here that are doing work, taking breaks, in marked squad cars and also having meetings and interactions with those in the community and so there is going to be an upped presence moving to and from this substation 24 seven," said Lieutenant Bill Ahlfeldt.
Investigation continues into body found in Red River near Downtown Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department says a man's body was pulled from the Red River Sunday near a train bridge next to the Downtown Bike Trail. Authorities say they responded around 11 a.m. to the incident, which was called in by a passerby. FPD is continuing to investigate...
Churches United aims to raise $500K to avoid having to face "really difficult decisions"
(Fargo, ND) -- The Moorhead-based non-profit social services agency Churches United is launching a $500 thousand fundraising campaign. "I am so grateful every day for the generosity of our community. I know that our community understands the need and I believe that our community will support us so that we can continue to serve," said Sue Koesterman, the agency's CEO.
Essentia Health shares Halloween safety tips
(Fargo, ND) -- For the first time since 2019, COVID-19 isn’t expected to significantly alter trick-or-treating this year. But, medical experts caution, there are still spooky considerations to keep in mind when celebrating Halloween. Essentia Health in Fargo is sharing safety tips to follow, courtesy of the American Academy...
Minnesota District 4B House Candidate Lynn Halmrast looking to tackle "significant issues" in mental health, substance use, and education
(St. Paul, MN) -- A mental health professional and small business owner is looking to represent Minnesota's District 4B if elected this November in the General Election. Lynn Halmrast joined WDAY Midday to share details about his candidacy, his plans if elected to the position, and his vow to work across the aisle on bipartisan issues. Halmrast says he is not your typical politician, saying he is running because he was literally called to do it.
Highway patrol identifies Breckenridge man killed in Richland County crash
(Wyndmere, ND) -- A Breckenridge, Minnesota man has been identified after a fatal crash in Richland County over the weekend. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio that just after 2 p.m. Saturday a car slammed into a motorcycle driven by 53-year-old Troy Green near the intersection of Highways 13 and 18 in Wyndmere.
Bomb Squad responds to Cass County Jail after arrest
(Fargo, ND) -- A man who was arrested on an outstanding warrant in Clay County Sunday now faces another felony charge after the Red River Valley Bomb Squad was called to Cass County Jail. The Cass County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio 66-year-old Leonard Budrea Jr. was taken into custody...
Shanley Football QB Michael Rostberg Breaks Down A Dominating State Quarterfinals Victory!
Shanley Deacons football quarterback Michael Rostberg joins the crew on Flag Sports Saturday. He broke down the Deacons 42-14 state quarterfinals victory over Minot and previewed their state semifinals game against Mandan.
Moorhead Football Head Coach Kevin Feeney Previews The Spuds Section Semifinals Game vs Alexandria!
Moorhead Spuds football head coach Kevin Feeney joined Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman on Flag Sports Saturday. He talked about a regular season full of adversity and preivewed their section semifianls game vs Alexandria.
