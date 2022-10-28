(Fargo, ND) -- The new downtown substation for the Fargo Police department is now open. "It's also going to up our presence in the downtown area. We're going to have officers here that are doing work, taking breaks, in marked squad cars and also having meetings and interactions with those in the community and so there is going to be an upped presence moving to and from this substation 24 seven," said Lieutenant Bill Ahlfeldt.

FARGO, ND ・ 17 HOURS AGO