Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
froggyweb.com
Man found in Red River identified
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police have released the name of a man found dead in the Red River Sunday morning. Police and emergency crews found Phillip Bergquist, 32, around 11:30 near the railroad bridge after reports of a body in the river. Police are continuing their investigation and waiting...
wdayradionow.com
Investigation continues into body found in Red River near Downtown Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department says a man's body was pulled from the Red River Sunday near a train bridge next to the Downtown Bike Trail. Authorities say they responded around 11 a.m. to the incident, which was called in by a passerby. FPD is continuing to investigate...
valleynewslive.com
Two motorcyclists die in separate crashes in the Red River Valley
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Two motorcyclists were killed in separate crashes in the Red River Valley. The first happened on Westrac Drive in Fargo around 1:45 p.m. Saturday. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the motorcycle was leaving a parking lot when the rider lost control and struck...
wdayradionow.com
Minnesota man identified in fatal Fargo motorcycle crash
(Fargo, ND) -- The Bryon, Minnesota man who fatally crashed his motorcycle over the weekend here in Fargo has been identified. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 38-year-old Andrew Burt left a private parking lot and was headed eastbound on Westrac Drive around 1:43 p.m. Saturday when he accelerated, lost control and struck a curb and was thrown from his motorcycle.
gowatertown.net
Motoryclist killed in North Dakota’s Richland County
WYNDMERE, N.D. (KFGO) – The Richland County, North Dakota Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal SUV and motorcycle crash at the intersection of State Highways 13 and 18 on Saturday just after 2:00 p.m. The SUV was traveling eastbound on Highway 13 and slowed to turn left onto Hwy 18 northbound.
wdayradionow.com
Highway patrol identifies Breckenridge man killed in Richland County crash
(Wyndmere, ND) -- A Breckenridge, Minnesota man has been identified after a fatal crash in Richland County over the weekend. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio that just after 2 p.m. Saturday a car slammed into a motorcycle driven by 53-year-old Troy Green near the intersection of Highways 13 and 18 in Wyndmere.
kvrr.com
West Fargo homeowner is fundraising for “Skeletons for St. Jude” this Halloween
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A West Fargo chainsaw carving artist and contractor is using his spooky skills to help others. Jay Ray is hoping his giant Halloween creations can catch a few donations from trick-or-treaters. It’s part of ‘Skeletons for St. Jude,’ a national fundraising campaign that started...
kvrr.com
Motorcycle driver killed in Fargo crash identified
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Highway Patrol has also released the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Fargo Saturday afternoon. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Burt, of Byron, Minnesota, was killed when he accelerated while driving out of a parking lot, lost control, and hit a curb.
Big Name Country Act Is Coming To West Fargo, North Dakota
This band also has crossover appeal and a string of top-10 hits.
wdayradionow.com
Crews battle grass fire near Hillsboro
(Hillsboro, ND) -- A grass fire near Hillsboro is out. The blaze broke out Friday along I-29, just north of Hillsboro between mile marker 107 and 108. Multiple crews responded to the blaze. No injuries were reported from the fire. Damage estimates are pending.
valleynewslive.com
Clay County high-speed chase ends in crash
CLAY COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Henning, Minnesota man led Clay County deputies on a high-speed chase Monday morning before crashing into a ditch. Troopers say around 11 a.m. they tried to pull a vehicle over on 90th Ave. N. at 2nd St. They say the driver wasn’t buckled and was crossing over the center lines.
kvrr.com
Henning man arrested after pursuit in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) — A Henning, Minnesota man is arrested after leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy pulled over a driver shortly after 11 a.m. on 90th Avenue North at 2nd Street. The driver pulled to the side of...
valleynewslive.com
Legend’s Bar and Grill at Rose Creek closing its doors
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Legends Bar and Grill at Rose Creek Golf Course will be permanently closing its doors Saturday. In a note to patrons, the owners stated “we have enjoyed being in this space for the last two years.”. They added by saying “as the golf...
valleynewslive.com
Truck stolen in S. Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family in S. Fargo is asking the public for their help in their search for their son’s stolen truck. Ashley Bodin said her son Austin, parked it in the lot of their apartment building in the 3000 Block of 44th St. S.
Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes
UPDATE — 10/30/2022, 6:08 P.M. FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) –The names of the individuals killed in this weekend’s crashes have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). The man who lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo has been identified as 38-year-old Andrew […]
kvrr.com
Spooky Halloween Carousel Spotted in South Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Here’s an impressive Halloween display spotted by our KVRR News Director Jim Monk. Watch this spooky carousel go round and round with skeletons, ghosts and even a headless rider!. The display is located on the front lawn of a house in the 1500 block...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Police Lieutenant says new substation will "up our presence" in the downtown area
(Fargo, ND) -- The new downtown substation for the Fargo Police department is now open. "It's also going to up our presence in the downtown area. We're going to have officers here that are doing work, taking breaks, in marked squad cars and also having meetings and interactions with those in the community and so there is going to be an upped presence moving to and from this substation 24 seven," said Lieutenant Bill Ahlfeldt.
newsdakota.com
Two Moorhead Men Recognized For Barnes County Rescue
FARGO, N.D. (NDHP) – On Friday, October 28th, the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) and North Dakota Peace Officers’ Association (NDPOA) conducted an awards ceremony at the NDHP Fargo Office. The following individuals received the NDHP Colonel’s Award for Excellence and NDPOA Lifesaving Award for actions they took...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police Chief sounds alarm on deadly fentanyl pills: "they're killing a lot of people"
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police Chief Dave Ziboslki is talking about deadly Fentanyl pills out on the streets, and where they're coming from. "So, it's from China, through Mexico where they are pressed into these fake pill forms, and then they are brought overland for the most part into the U.S. Now they can also come in via the mail," said Zibolski.
valleynewslive.com
‘I will miss him’: Friends and family remember Breckenridge man who died in a crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emotions are still running for the friends and family of Troy Green. The 53-year-old man from Breckenridge died after a deadly crash on Saturday near Wyndmere, ND. “I will miss him,” said Nathan Green, Troy’s brother. “He touched a lot of hearts. He’s such...
Comments / 0