Obama remains worth the wait for Georgia Democrats
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — The line outside of Gateway Center Arena snaked down the side of the building and into the adjacent parking lot Friday afternoon. Thousands of democratic supporters and interested parties waited hours to get into the arena in order to see and hear former United States President Barack Obama. The 44th and […] The post Obama remains worth the wait for Georgia Democrats appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Georgia's Most Dangerous Cities
Georgia has many cities and towns, and most are safe. However, some of the state's cities are dangerous, especially for residents who live in poverty or lack access to resources.
A Fake Ballot Found in Spalding County, Georgia Could Open a Whole Case of Worms
Georgia election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. Investigators report that a full-scale investigation is now underway to determine who created it and why. State elections director Blake Evans claims that officials at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office believe someone wasn’t trying to alter the result of the election, but merely to have the fake ballot found so it would cast doubt on the election results and the integrity of the election itself.
Record numbers of people are dying in Georgia’s largest jails
In 2021, 22 people died in the custody of Georgia’s five largest jails, or after the jails sent them to hospitals, according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Clayton and Gwinnett county jails experienced the highest death tolls, their largest annual total in more than a decade.
Food Stamps Schedule: Georgia Benefits for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Georgia's SNAP benefits, which boost the food budgets of eligible, low-income households, are paid on the same schedule every month, including November. The Georgia Division of Family & Children...
3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you also love seafood, then this article is for your because below you will find a list of three amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This Entire Neighborhood in Georgia was Mysteriously Abandoned
Georgia is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of a subdivision in Dawson County about an hour north of Atlanta. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
Graham: ‘I want every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won in Georgia’
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said Thursday he wants “every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won” while campaigning for him in Georgia. Graham said politics is tough, and unlike football, there’s “no helmet in politics.” “All this crap they’re throwing at you coming from Los […]
FoCo Elections Director responds to Stacey Abrams’ claim that homeless woman was denied a ballot to vote
Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Stacey Abrams (D) at the gubernatorial debate on October 17(Image by Georgia Public Broadcasting) (Forsyth County, GA) On Monday, October 17, Governor Brian Kemp (R), Stacey Abrams (D) and Shane Hazel (L) took to the stage for a debate held by the Atlanta Press Club in a fight to be the next governor of Georgia.
Georgia early voting continues to shatter records
More than 1 million Georgians cast their ballots in this year’s midterm elections through eight days of early voting in the state, according to Georgia’s secretary of state, smashing the previous record eight-day totals in 2018 by more than 50%, with less than two weeks to go before Election Day.
Georgia college student among over 150 killed in devastating South Korea Halloween crowd surge
KENNESAW, Ga. — A student at Kennesaw State University was among one of the more than 150 people killed in a deadly Halloween crowd surge in Seoul, South Korea, the school announced Sunday. Steven Blesi was one of the 153 reported victims killed in the crush, according to school...
Athens blotter: student loses thousands in job scare and more
A woman had hair extensions put in at Tribe Hair Salon but left without paying the $1,485 bill, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The manager informed police that the client left the area after the hair extension job, later informing salon staff on the phone that she could not find her card. They told her she had until Oct. 17 to pay the remaining balance, the report said.
Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?
Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?. That’s the question that 11Alive News in Atlanta, Georgia tried to answer when they featured an amazing photo of an alligator caught in Cordele, Georgia. The photo shows a man kneeling next to an alligator that is at least...
In one wealthy Atlanta suburb, a plot to secede from the city
More than two centuries after the United States declared independence from Britain, a very modern breakaway is being hatched in the plush suburbs of Atlanta -- and taxation is once again the issue. "We have always created cities in the United States...
4 killed, including 3 high school football players, in northwest Georgia crash
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Four people were killed, including three high school football players, in a single-car crash in northwest Georgia early Sunday, authorities said. Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol responded to a car crash in Chattooga County at around 12:30 a.m. EDT, WTVC reported. The driver and...
Opinion: What Georgia's record-breaking early voting means
"Voters continue to turn out in record numbers here in Georgia, with early voting totals approaching those of a presidential election year," writes Jay Bookman. "In a closely watched, high-stakes, bitterly fought campaign season like this one, the question is natural: What does it mean?"
Schumer caught on hot mic telling Biden that Georgia's Senate race 'going downhill' for Dems
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was overheard Thursday telling President Biden that the potentially pivotal race for U.S. Senate in Georgia appeared to be "going downhill" for Democrats. "The state where we're going downhill is Georgia," Schumer said in a candid conversation on a New York airfield tarmac with the...
Midterms 2022: Here's how voter priorities have shifted in Georgia in final stretch of midterm cycle
As the country approaches Election Day, voters are homing in on specific issues that may decide the fate of Congress and several state governments in November.
Kemp Will be Testifying Against Trump in the Georgia Election Probe.
Trump and Kemp(via ijr.com) Donald Trump and Brian Kemp are political foes, ever since Kemp refused to say that the Georgia 2020 election was stolen. Trump insisted the results should be thrown out. Trump was so adamant that he called Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, multiple times, finally getting through to him at 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2021. Trump called and attempted to push Raffensperger to intervene in the counting of Georgia’s presidential votes. “I have to find 12,000 votes,” Trump said in the recorded phone call. The full audio of that phone call can be found here on Fox News.
