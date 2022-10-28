ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

TheAtlantaVoice

Obama remains worth the wait for Georgia Democrats

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — The line outside of Gateway Center Arena snaked down the side of the building and into the adjacent parking lot Friday afternoon. Thousands of democratic supporters and interested parties waited hours to get into the arena in order to see and hear former United States President Barack Obama.  The 44th and […] The post Obama remains worth the wait for Georgia Democrats appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
Wild Orchid Media

A Fake Ballot Found in Spalding County, Georgia Could Open a Whole Case of Worms

Georgia election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. Investigators report that a full-scale investigation is now underway to determine who created it and why. State elections director Blake Evans claims that officials at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office believe someone wasn’t trying to alter the result of the election, but merely to have the fake ballot found so it would cast doubt on the election results and the integrity of the election itself.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you also love seafood, then this article is for your because below you will find a list of three amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
Travel Maven

This Entire Neighborhood in Georgia was Mysteriously Abandoned

Georgia is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of a subdivision in Dawson County about an hour north of Atlanta. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
WSPA 7News

Graham: ‘I want every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won in Georgia’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said Thursday he wants “every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won” while campaigning for him in Georgia. Graham said politics is tough, and unlike football, there’s “no helmet in politics.” “All this crap they’re throwing at you coming from Los […]
GEORGIA STATE
Justine Lookenott

FoCo Elections Director responds to Stacey Abrams’ claim that homeless woman was denied a ballot to vote

Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Stacey Abrams (D) at the gubernatorial debate on October 17(Image by Georgia Public Broadcasting) (Forsyth County, GA) On Monday, October 17, Governor Brian Kemp (R), Stacey Abrams (D) and Shane Hazel (L) took to the stage for a debate held by the Atlanta Press Club in a fight to be the next governor of Georgia.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
AOL Corp

Georgia early voting continues to shatter records

More than 1 million Georgians cast their ballots in this year’s midterm elections through eight days of early voting in the state, according to Georgia’s secretary of state, smashing the previous record eight-day totals in 2018 by more than 50%, with less than two weeks to go before Election Day.
GEORGIA STATE
Red and Black

Athens blotter: student loses thousands in job scare and more

A woman had hair extensions put in at Tribe Hair Salon but left without paying the $1,485 bill, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The manager informed police that the client left the area after the hair extension job, later informing salon staff on the phone that she could not find her card. They told her she had until Oct. 17 to pay the remaining balance, the report said.
ATHENS, GA
a-z-animals.com

Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?

Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?. That’s the question that 11Alive News in Atlanta, Georgia tried to answer when they featured an amazing photo of an alligator caught in Cordele, Georgia. The photo shows a man kneeling next to an alligator that is at least...
CORDELE, GA
CNN

Opinion: What Georgia's record-breaking early voting means

"Voters continue to turn out in record numbers here in Georgia, with early voting totals approaching those of a presidential election year," writes Jay Bookman. "In a closely watched, high-stakes, bitterly fought campaign season like this one, the question is natural: What does it mean?"
GEORGIA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Kemp Will be Testifying Against Trump in the Georgia Election Probe.

Trump and Kemp(via ijr.com) Donald Trump and Brian Kemp are political foes, ever since Kemp refused to say that the Georgia 2020 election was stolen. Trump insisted the results should be thrown out. Trump was so adamant that he called Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, multiple times, finally getting through to him at 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2021. Trump called and attempted to push Raffensperger to intervene in the counting of Georgia’s presidential votes. “I have to find 12,000 votes,” Trump said in the recorded phone call. The full audio of that phone call can be found here on Fox News.
GEORGIA STATE

