In a comparison of cardiovascular disease (CVD) deaths associated with environmental toxins over the past 30 years, lead exposure has contributed more to CVD death risks in the U.S. compared with the United Kingdom, while the U.S. has fared better in terms of CVD death risks linked to particulate matter when compared to the United Kingdom, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO