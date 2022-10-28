Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Anti-clotting pill may spare kids from frequent injections, blood tests, dietary changes
For children with rare heart conditions such as Kawasaki disease, heart failure or congenital heart defects that increase the risk of blood clots, a daily anti-clotting pill may safely allow them to avoid the frequent injections, blood tests and changes in diet and medication dosage required with currently approved treatments, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
MedicalXpress
Experts pave the way for safer surgery to address global elective waiting lists
Surgical care experts have unveiled two studies in The Lancet that will help to provide safer surgery for thousands of patients around the world—particularly in low- and middle-income countries (LMIC). Researchers found that routinely changing gloves and instruments just before closing wounds could significantly reduce Surgical Site Infection (SSI)—the...
MedicalXpress
How can Canada reduce surgical backlogs without expanding privatization?
Growing surgical backlogs during the COVID-19 pandemic have revived debate in Canada about the merits of allowing patients to pay privately for faster access to care. However, speakers at the first Canadian Doctors for Medicare policy summit argued it's a myth that a parallel private system would ease pressure on public health care.
MedicalXpress
Family members caring for COVID patients after ICU discharge face unique challenges
Roughly 21% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at the height of the pandemic required an intensive care stay and the bulk were cared for by family upon discharge. However, not much is known about how these caregivers and patients adapted. To learn more, University of Michigan researchers surveyed COVID-19 ICU patients...
MedicalXpress
How low-cost earbuds can make newborn hearing screening accessible
Newborns across the United States are screened to check for hearing loss. This test is important because it helps families better understand their child's health, but it's often not accessible to children in other countries because the screening device is expensive. A team led by researchers at the University of...
MedicalXpress
Cholera spreading 'rapidly' across Lebanon: WHO
A deadly cholera outbreak is spreading "rapidly" across Lebanon, exacerbated by a prolonged economic crisis and crumbling infrastructure, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned Monday. Lebanon's first cholera outbreak in decades began earlier this month after the virulent disease spread from neighbouring Syria. "The situation in Lebanon is fragile as...
MedicalXpress
Study shows link between genetics and response to electroconvulsive therapy
Electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) is a treatment reserved for the most severe cases of depression, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. Positive results are not guaranteed. Could genetic insight in the form of a patient's "polygenic risk score" help to predict whether electroconvulsive therapy will be effective for that patient?. That's the focus...
MedicalXpress
CPR education in public housing communities may improve cardiac arrest survival
Of all out-of-hospital cardiac arrests in residential areas of Vienna and Copenhagen from 2016-2021, one-third of those cardiac arrests occurred in public housing communities. That occurrence jumped to more than 60% when including areas surrounding public housing communication, suggesting cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) education programs tailored to these communities may be an efficient strategy to train more people to save lives, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Resuscitation Science Symposium 2022. The 2022 meeting will be held in person in Chicago, November 5-6, 2022, and will feature the most recent advances related to treating cardiopulmonary arrest and life-threatening traumatic injury.
MedicalXpress
Study finds 30% increase in 'young stroke' incidence in Hong Kong
Researchers at the Stroke Research and Prevention Group (HKU Stroke), Department of Medicine, School of Clinical Medicine, LKS Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) found that the incidence of "young stroke" (strokes occurring in individuals aged 18 to 55 years) has increased by 30% in Hong Kong from 2001 to 2021, underlining the need for better control of vascular risk factors, in particular hypertension.
MedicalXpress
30 years of data: Lead and other environmental toxins linked to CVD deaths in US, UK
In a comparison of cardiovascular disease (CVD) deaths associated with environmental toxins over the past 30 years, lead exposure has contributed more to CVD death risks in the U.S. compared with the United Kingdom, while the U.S. has fared better in terms of CVD death risks linked to particulate matter when compared to the United Kingdom, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
MedicalXpress
Marital stress linked to worse recovery after heart attack
A stressful marriage may negatively impact heart attack recovery. Marital stress among younger adults (ages 18–55 years) was linked to worse recovery after a heart attack. That negative impact did not change substantially after considering demographics and socioeconomic factors, such as education, employment, income and health insurance status, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
MedicalXpress
How COVID-19 damages lungs: The virus attacks mitochondria, continuing an ancient evolutionary battle
Viruses and bacteria have a very long history. Because viruses can't reproduce without a host, they've been attacking bacteria for millions of years. Some of those bacteria eventually became mitochondria, synergistically adapting to life within eukaryotic cells (cells that have a nucleus containing chromosomes). Ultimately, mitochondria became the powerhouses within...
MedicalXpress
Omicron BQ.1 and BQ.1.1—an expert answers three key questions about these new COVID variants
Two new omicron subvariants, BQ.1 and BQ.1.1, are quickly gaining traction in the US, collectively accounting for 27% of infections as of October 29. Both are descendants of BA.5, the omicron variant that has dominated around the world for some months. Although they appear to be most common in the...
MedicalXpress
Researcher finds 'no news is bad news' when it comes to COVID-19 and consumer dining behavior
The COVID-19 pandemic was marked by uncertainty. As public places slowly began reopening, people had to grapple with the risk they were willing to take for activities like in-person shopping or eating at a restaurant. Rigoberto Lopez, professor of agriculture and resource economics in the College of Agriculture, Health and...
MedicalXpress
Study finds people who need wearable health devices the most use them the least
People who need wearable health devices, like smart watches and fitness bands, may use them the least. Age, education and income are factors associated with less use of wearable health devices among people with and at risk for cardiovascular disease, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
Comments / 0