Russell Wilson to Start for Broncos on Sunday, Hackett Says

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

The quarterback missed last week's game with a hamstring injury.

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett announced quarterback Russell Wilson will start this week vs. Jacksonville in London.

Wilson missed last week’s game vs. the Jets with a partially torn hamstring he suffered the week before. However, the Broncos quarterback wants to try and play through the injury even if he isn’t 100 percent.

On the season, Wilson has thrown for 1,442 passing yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions, while Denver is 2-5 and in last place in the AFC West. After this week, the Broncos are on a bye week, which should help Wilson recover for the second half of the year.

Hackett said the team considered resting him this week to give him two full weeks of rest, but ultimately chose to play him.

“You talk to Russ and mention that, it’s not a great discussion,” Hackett said. “In the end if he can go we want him to be able to play.”

