‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead
Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
Tom Brady Enjoys "Perfect Night" With His and Bridget Moynahan's Son Amid Gisele Bündchen Rumors
Watch: Why Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Might Be Divorcing. Tom Brady had a great Sunday night on and off the field. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, led his team to a 21-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons, he enjoyed some quality time with his oldest child Jack, 15, who he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan.
Bridget Moynahan Shares Cryptic Quote About Relationships Ending Amid Ex Tom Brady’s Drama With Gisele Bundchen
Weighing in? Bridget Moynahan gave fans cryptic advice about the end of a relationship as ex Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen continue to spark split speculation. The Sex and the City alum, 51, reposted a quote originally shared by New York-based marriage therapist Vienna Pharaon via Instagram on Friday, October 21. “Not everything is meant to be mended,” the excerpt read. “Not all relationships are meant to last a lifetime. Sometimes we have to learn to get comfortable with the gifts that are offered through the ruptures and the endings instead of the stories of repair and reconciliation.”
Tom Brady Fans Are Blowing Up His New Video With Comments About Gisele Bündchen
Breaking his silence amid news about his potential marital woes with Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady took to Instagram to speak about his TB12 Method. Although his video was informative, Instagram followers were focused on what is going on between Tom Brady and his wife. “He’s going to replace his wedding ring for another [Super Bowl] ring this year,” one person commented. Another commenter asked, “Soooo does this mean you are single now Tom?”
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Next Girlfriend News
The legendary quarterback and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, finalized their divorce earlier this week. Brady and Bundchen called it quits after more than a decade of marriage, which included having two kids together. Now that Brady, 45, is back on the open market, betting odds have been released on...
Gisele Bündchen ‘is done’ with Tom Brady; ‘the kids love him’
It’s all eyes on Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady since news broke that there was trouble in paradise. The couple has both hired divorce lawyers for what looks like an imminent split. Sources have been talking to various outlets, sharing insight into how they are feeling. While there...
Gisele Bundchen Breaks Silence on Tom Brady Divorce Rumors, Reacts to Relationships Post
Weeks after rumors about her alleged troubled marriage to Tom Brady began to circulate, Gisele Bundchen seemingly has broken her silence about the situation. Gisele Bundchen responded to author Jay Shetty’s Instagram post on Tuesday (October 11th) with a prayer emoji. The post reads, “You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again.”
Gisele Bündchen Appears To Hint At Cause Of Split From Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen seems to have hinted at a cause for her and Tom Brady’s marital troubles on Instagram. Gisele Bündchen may have shared a hint as to what caused the downfall of her relationship with Tom Brady on Instagram, earlier this week. Bündchen commented on a post from author Jay Shetty, featuring a quote about relationships.
Gisele Bündchen takes kids to pumpkin patch in Miami amid Tom Brady woes
But will they ‘patch’ up their relationship? Gisele Bündchen helped her daughter, Vivian, and son, Benjamin, pick out pumpkins during a family trip — sans Tom Brady — to a patch in Miami over the weekend. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel was photographed lugging a large pumpkin as her 12-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter stayed close. Jack, Brady’s 15-year-old son whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, did not join the trio for the outing. Bündchen, 42, dressed casually in a monochromatic look of gray leggings and a T-shirt — and notably decided to leave her wedding ring at home...
'Not Worth The Risk': Gisele Bündchen Feared Tom Brady Would Have Long-Term Brain Damage From NFL Career Ahead Of Unretiring, Divorce Rumors
Gisele Bündchen made "desperate pleas" to her husband Tom Brady to hang up his cleats as she feared the NFL legend would suffer long-term brain damage from the brutal sport, insiders claimed ahead of reports on their troubled marriage. "Tom has played in the league longer than any other non-kicker and has absorbed more hits than almost anyone else," a well-placed source said back in February, RadarOnline.com has learned, noting the thought certainly crossed Bündchen's mind."It would be a miracle if he didn't suffer long-lasting negative effects," added the source. Insiders said the Brazilian bombshell was "first in line"...
NFL Fans Calling for Terry Bradshaw to Retire
Once again, NFL fans are calling for long-time FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw to retire. The Pittsburgh Steelers legend and current analyst caught a lot of heat on social media during Week 8 of the season. Specifically, fans are frustrated with Bradshaw’s commentary during the rapid-fire recaps the network produces throughout...
Tom Brady Sends ‘Warning’ To ‘Anyone Who Dates’ Daughter Vivian, 9
Tom Brady, 45, shared a photo that may be relatable to any dad of a daughter. The professional football player, who is the father of his nine-year-old daughter Vivian, recently took to his Instagram story to post the snapshot, which showed a grave with a headstone that read, “ANYONE WHO DATES MY DAUGHTER,” along with his own added caption. “I want to be crystal clear about this,” he wrote along with two laughing emojis and a red heart.
How Tom Brady Made Lamar Jackson ‘Mad’ Over NFL Offseason
Tom Brady’s brief retirement tour included a crowning of one of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks. When it seemed as though Brady was going to ride off into the sunset after an incredible 22-year run in the league, the legendary signal-caller hailed Lamar Jackosn as “next.” In a recent exclusive interview with Taylor Rooks, the Baltimore Ravens star was asked what he thought Brady sees in him to make such a significant declaration.
Gisele Bündchen works out at Miami gym amid marital issues with Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is taking her frustrations to the gym. The supermodel, 42, was photographed leaving a Miami gym on Monday morning amid her ongoing marital issues with husband Tom Brady. Bündchen showed off her fit physique in an all-black ensemble and tan baseball hat while talking on the phone. Although the model didn’t wear her wedding ring during the sweat sesh, it’s unclear if it has anything to do with her estranged relationship with the NFL player. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel was first spotted in South Beach, Fla. on Friday — as she waited out Hurricane Ian in one of the...
New Pics of Gisele Bundchen With Daughter Vivian Surface Amid Tom Brady Marital Drama Surface
As rumors continue to swirl that Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are heading towards a permanent separation, Bundchen was seen out with their nine-year-old daughter Vivian for a horseback riding lesson on Sunday. The 42-year-old former supermodel donned navy joggers and a white tee as she watched her daughter enjoy...
Gisele Bündchen Steps Out with Her Kids as Sources Confirm She and Tom Brady Hired Divorce Lawyers
Gisele Bündchen is spending time with her kids as sources confirm that both she and Tom Brady have hired divorce attorneys. On Wednesday, the model was spotted in Miami going to the gym with 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and son Benjamin Rein, 12. In photos obtained by TMZ, Bündchen...
Documents Reveal New Details Into Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen’s Split
Days after Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen made the official announcement about their divorce, more details concerning the split have reportedly surfaced. According to court documents obtained by PageSix, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen took a four-hour Parent Education and Family Stabilization. This was done prior to filing for divorce in a Florida courthouse. Brady had completed the course on October 25th while Bündchen completed it on October 26th. The course was deemed “required.”
Will Roquan Smith Be A 1-Year Rental for Ravens?
General manager Eric DeCosta switched into a win-now mode with the acquisition of Roquan Smith. If Smith performs well, the Ravens might want to keep him around and that could be a challenge.
Antonio Brown explains why he is selling disrespectful Gisele T-shirt
Even though Tom Brady has been nothing but supportive, at least publicly, of Antonio Brown, that did not stop Brown from making some disrespectful moves in response to Brady’s divorce. Brown is selling a T-shirt featuring a photo of Gisele Bundchen hugging him after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super...
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
