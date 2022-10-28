ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey Stage

Holiday shows at Kean Stage

(UNION, NJ) -- Get into the holiday spirit when a-cappella vocal ensemble Chanticleer performs at Enlow Recital Hall on Saturday, December 3 at 7:30pm. Hailed as “the world’s reigning male chorus” by The New Yorker, Chanticleer is known around the world as “an orchestra of voices” for its wide-ranging repertoire and dazzling virtuosity. This is one of three shows Kean Stage is offering this holiday season.
UNION, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Vanguard Theater presents "The Spitfire Grill"

(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- Tony Award Nominee (Excellence in Education 2022) Janeece Freeman Clark, Founding Artistic Director of Vanguard Theater, directs The Spitfire Grill with music direction by Andy Hudson. The Spitfire Grill opens on November 4 at the 100 seat theater in downtown Montclair with five performances on Thursdays through Sundays through November 20.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Paper Mill Playhouse Announces Initial Casting for Disney's "Hercules"

(MILLBURN, NJ) -- Paper Mill Playhouse has announced initial casting for the all-new musical production of Disney’s Hercules. The production will feature Bradley Gibson (The Lion King, A Bronx Tale The Musical) as Hercules, Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley (Broadway’s The Music Man 2022 revival, Oklahoma!) as Hades, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton) as Phil, and Isabelle McCalla (Aladdin, The Prom) as Meg.
MILLBURN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

BlowUpRadio.com's New & Notable NJ Music 10/31/22

Lazlo, founder of BlowUpRadio.com (an online radio station based around New Jersey artists), shines a light on some of the many new releases from NJ based musicians each week with this column. This week Lazlo takes a look at releases by Commons 2, Pat Veil, Who On Earth, aesha, Hodera, and Suit of Lights.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Stage

The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company announces Cross-Cultural Collaboration with Jacek Luminski Renowned Choreographer from Poland for NYC Workshops New Choreographic Work

The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company is hosting a 2-week residency with renowned Polish dance maker Jacek Luminski, who will work with the company’s Director of New and Contemporary Works, Peiju Chien-Pott. On November 8, Jacek and his dancers will conduct an open workshop to introduce his contemporary dance styles to the New York dance community in downtown New York at Gibney Dance Studios.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Stage

Asbury Park Historical Society offers calendar celebrating city’s music history

There are the concert events, the club gigs, the festivals that formed the soundtrack to our days and nights…and made memories to last a lifetime. The milestones in the lives of the legends, from local to global, who created a city’s signature sound. The landmark recordings; the people and the places to play; the passage of years in a place where music is the cash crop, the calling card, the principal export to the big world beyond…and where the world finds its way to our door.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Outpost in the Burbs presents Lucy Kaplansky

(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- Outpost in the Burbs presents Lucy Kaplansky on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 8:00pm with special guest, Jesse Ruben. Lucy Kaplansky is an acclaimed singer-songwriter of rare talent, “a truly gifted performer with a bag full of enchanting songs” (The New Yorker) and “the troubadour laureate of modern city folk” (The Boston Globe). She's touring in support of her recently release album, Last Days of Summer on Lucyricky Records.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Top 15 Most Read Stories at New Jersey Stage from October 23-29, 2022

Here's a look at the top 15 most read articles published at New Jersey Stage from October 23-29, 2022. Each week we publish about 70 articles, including several original columns and features, along with news releases for events happening throughout the state and nearby areas like Philadelphia and New York City. This week's top 15 includes articles from 8 counties in New Jersey (Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Sussex, and Union) and one from Philadelphia.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Stage

PHOTOS from "Third" at Nutley Little Theatre

(NUTLEY, NJ) -- Nutley Little Theatre is presenting Third by Wendy Wasserstein across three weekends (October 27-30, November 3-6, November 10-12). The production is directed by Brendan Stackhouse. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos. His name is Woodson Bull III, but you can call him "Third." And...
NUTLEY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

A Look Back into African American History and Luck in Life, Good and Bad

Alice Childress wrote plays, books and newspaper columns for more than 40 years and is considered one of the premier chroniclers on African American backstories, tales buried by time but tales priceless and emotion wrenching still. Bonnie Monte, executive director of the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, is always looking for unapplauded work and found two of Childress plays, Florence and Mojo, and combined them for a duo of plays. They opened last weekend at the theater, housed at Drew University, in Madison.
MADISON, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Sussex County Community College Presents the Fall Play "Everybody" by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

(NEWTON, NJ) -- A true a luck of the draw, the Visual and Performing Arts Department at Sussex County Community College will take its audience on a journey of a lifetime in the upcoming Fall production of “Everybody” by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. A 2018 Pulitzer Prize finalist, “Everybody” takes a modern riff on the fifteenth-century morality play, “Everyman.” The comedic-drama follows Everybody as they journey through life’s greatest mystery—the meaning of living.
NEWTON, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Painting of Mural Celebrating Black Women Suffragists and Black Women Launches in Englewood

(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's (NNJCF) ArtsBergen announces the launch of the painting of "The Black Women's Mural: Celebrating Black Suffragists and Black Women in Englewood" on the Women's Rights Information Center's building, located at 108 W. Palisade Avenue in downtown Englewood, New Jersey. The mural uses the design input from Black women in the city and the larger community.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Black Box presents Edward Albee's "The Play About The Baby"

(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- Black Box's next main stage show is an under-produced masterwork: Edward Albee's The Play About The Baby. This hysterically funny yet mysterious and poignant play features a young couple and the absurdist interruption when a strange man and woman appear. Performances take place November 10-13, 17-20, 26-27, and December 1-4. All performances are at 8:00pm.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Soraia Releases "Bloom" Via Wicked Cool Records

Philadelphia rockers Soraia have just released their new album 'Bloom' via Stevie Van Zandt's Wicked Cool Records.) 'Bloom' covers new ground both sonically and lyrically, and comes as their single "I Seek Fire" continues to move up the Billboard charts. The band says, "We are blown away every single week...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey Stage

West Windsor Arts presents a homecoming concert by Avi Wisnia

(PRINCETON JUNCTION, NJ) -- West Windsor Arts is welcoming back singer-songwriter Avi Wisnia for a special night of soulful music and intimate storytelling. The concert will be a homecoming for the award-winning musician, who has strong and sentimental ties to the West Windsor community. It was at the art center that Wisnia, whose music is an eclectic blend of 1950s West Coast jazz, acoustic American folk, Brazilian bossa nova and contemporary piano pop, performed a decade ago upon the release of his debut album, Something New.
WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website.

 https://www.newjerseystage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy