Holiday shows at Kean Stage
(UNION, NJ) -- Get into the holiday spirit when a-cappella vocal ensemble Chanticleer performs at Enlow Recital Hall on Saturday, December 3 at 7:30pm. Hailed as “the world’s reigning male chorus” by The New Yorker, Chanticleer is known around the world as “an orchestra of voices” for its wide-ranging repertoire and dazzling virtuosity. This is one of three shows Kean Stage is offering this holiday season.
Vanguard Theater presents "The Spitfire Grill"
(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- Tony Award Nominee (Excellence in Education 2022) Janeece Freeman Clark, Founding Artistic Director of Vanguard Theater, directs The Spitfire Grill with music direction by Andy Hudson. The Spitfire Grill opens on November 4 at the 100 seat theater in downtown Montclair with five performances on Thursdays through Sundays through November 20.
Paper Mill Playhouse Announces Initial Casting for Disney's "Hercules"
(MILLBURN, NJ) -- Paper Mill Playhouse has announced initial casting for the all-new musical production of Disney’s Hercules. The production will feature Bradley Gibson (The Lion King, A Bronx Tale The Musical) as Hercules, Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley (Broadway’s The Music Man 2022 revival, Oklahoma!) as Hades, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton) as Phil, and Isabelle McCalla (Aladdin, The Prom) as Meg.
BlowUpRadio.com's New & Notable NJ Music 10/31/22
Lazlo, founder of BlowUpRadio.com (an online radio station based around New Jersey artists), shines a light on some of the many new releases from NJ based musicians each week with this column. This week Lazlo takes a look at releases by Commons 2, Pat Veil, Who On Earth, aesha, Hodera, and Suit of Lights.
The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company announces Cross-Cultural Collaboration with Jacek Luminski Renowned Choreographer from Poland for NYC Workshops New Choreographic Work
The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company is hosting a 2-week residency with renowned Polish dance maker Jacek Luminski, who will work with the company’s Director of New and Contemporary Works, Peiju Chien-Pott. On November 8, Jacek and his dancers will conduct an open workshop to introduce his contemporary dance styles to the New York dance community in downtown New York at Gibney Dance Studios.
Asbury Park Historical Society offers calendar celebrating city’s music history
There are the concert events, the club gigs, the festivals that formed the soundtrack to our days and nights…and made memories to last a lifetime. The milestones in the lives of the legends, from local to global, who created a city’s signature sound. The landmark recordings; the people and the places to play; the passage of years in a place where music is the cash crop, the calling card, the principal export to the big world beyond…and where the world finds its way to our door.
Lighthouse International Film Society presents "Hold Me Tight" Screening
(LOVELADIES, NJ) -- Lighthouse International Film Society & The Cheese Shoppe of Surf City present a screening of Hold Me Tight on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 7:30pm. The screening takes place at the Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts & Sciences (120 Long Beach Blvd) in Loveladies. Admission is $10 online/$12 door. Free for LIFSociety members.
Outpost in the Burbs presents Lucy Kaplansky
(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- Outpost in the Burbs presents Lucy Kaplansky on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 8:00pm with special guest, Jesse Ruben. Lucy Kaplansky is an acclaimed singer-songwriter of rare talent, “a truly gifted performer with a bag full of enchanting songs” (The New Yorker) and “the troubadour laureate of modern city folk” (The Boston Globe). She's touring in support of her recently release album, Last Days of Summer on Lucyricky Records.
Yardley Players present "Come Blow Your Horn" at Kelsey Theatre
(WEST WINDSOR, NJ) -- Yardley Players will present Neil Simon’s hilarious, semi-autobiographical comedy “Come Blow Your Horn” at Mercer County Community College’s Kelsey Theatre. The show runs weekends from November 4-13. Kelsey Theatre will be accepting new, unwrapped toy donations in the lobby for the annual Marine Corps "Toys for Tots" gift drive.
Top 15 Most Read Stories at New Jersey Stage from October 23-29, 2022
Here's a look at the top 15 most read articles published at New Jersey Stage from October 23-29, 2022. Each week we publish about 70 articles, including several original columns and features, along with news releases for events happening throughout the state and nearby areas like Philadelphia and New York City. This week's top 15 includes articles from 8 counties in New Jersey (Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Sussex, and Union) and one from Philadelphia.
Shakespeare Theatre of NJ Highlights Two Plays by African-American Playwright Alice Childress
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey presents two one-act plays, “Florence” and “Mojo: A Black Love Story,” by Alice Childress Oct. 26 to Nov. 13 at the F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre in Madison, New Jersey. Childress (1916-1994) was an actress and a founding member of the...
PHOTOS from "Third" at Nutley Little Theatre
(NUTLEY, NJ) -- Nutley Little Theatre is presenting Third by Wendy Wasserstein across three weekends (October 27-30, November 3-6, November 10-12). The production is directed by Brendan Stackhouse. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos. His name is Woodson Bull III, but you can call him "Third." And...
A Look Back into African American History and Luck in Life, Good and Bad
Alice Childress wrote plays, books and newspaper columns for more than 40 years and is considered one of the premier chroniclers on African American backstories, tales buried by time but tales priceless and emotion wrenching still. Bonnie Monte, executive director of the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, is always looking for unapplauded work and found two of Childress plays, Florence and Mojo, and combined them for a duo of plays. They opened last weekend at the theater, housed at Drew University, in Madison.
Sussex County Community College Presents the Fall Play "Everybody" by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
(NEWTON, NJ) -- A true a luck of the draw, the Visual and Performing Arts Department at Sussex County Community College will take its audience on a journey of a lifetime in the upcoming Fall production of “Everybody” by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. A 2018 Pulitzer Prize finalist, “Everybody” takes a modern riff on the fifteenth-century morality play, “Everyman.” The comedic-drama follows Everybody as they journey through life’s greatest mystery—the meaning of living.
New Jersey Symphony to Hold Centennial Gala and Concert
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Join the New Jersey Symphony and Music Director Xian Zhang for a night to remember when the orchestra celebrates its 100th birthday with a Centennial Gala & Concert at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark on November 12 at 7:30pm. Cellist Yo-Yo Ma and the...
Painting of Mural Celebrating Black Women Suffragists and Black Women Launches in Englewood
(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's (NNJCF) ArtsBergen announces the launch of the painting of "The Black Women's Mural: Celebrating Black Suffragists and Black Women in Englewood" on the Women's Rights Information Center's building, located at 108 W. Palisade Avenue in downtown Englewood, New Jersey. The mural uses the design input from Black women in the city and the larger community.
Black Box presents Edward Albee's "The Play About The Baby"
(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- Black Box's next main stage show is an under-produced masterwork: Edward Albee's The Play About The Baby. This hysterically funny yet mysterious and poignant play features a young couple and the absurdist interruption when a strange man and woman appear. Performances take place November 10-13, 17-20, 26-27, and December 1-4. All performances are at 8:00pm.
Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Celebrates the Lunar New Year: Year of the Black Water Rabbit at NJPAC
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company will celebrate the Lunar New Year: Year of the Black Water Rabbit at NJPAC on Saturday, January 21 and Sunday, January 22, 2023 at 2:00pm at the Victoria Theater on the Lizzie and Jonathan Tisch Stage. A Newark tradition for over two decades,...
Soraia Releases "Bloom" Via Wicked Cool Records
Philadelphia rockers Soraia have just released their new album 'Bloom' via Stevie Van Zandt's Wicked Cool Records.) 'Bloom' covers new ground both sonically and lyrically, and comes as their single "I Seek Fire" continues to move up the Billboard charts. The band says, "We are blown away every single week...
West Windsor Arts presents a homecoming concert by Avi Wisnia
(PRINCETON JUNCTION, NJ) -- West Windsor Arts is welcoming back singer-songwriter Avi Wisnia for a special night of soulful music and intimate storytelling. The concert will be a homecoming for the award-winning musician, who has strong and sentimental ties to the West Windsor community. It was at the art center that Wisnia, whose music is an eclectic blend of 1950s West Coast jazz, acoustic American folk, Brazilian bossa nova and contemporary piano pop, performed a decade ago upon the release of his debut album, Something New.
