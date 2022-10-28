ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

eastcoasttraveller.com

All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Spots in Maryland

Try Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn if you want an excellent place to eat. This casual dining establishment has a great selection of steak and seafood. It was built in 1938 and has long been a favorite of locals and travelers. In 1959, the restaurant was moved and has been at its current location for 17 years.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WTOP

Pre-Halloween frost advisory issued in DC area

The District and surrounding area could wake up to a frost Sunday morning. The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory for portions of Maryland, D.C. and Northern Virginia from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday. Listen to WTOP online and on the radio at 103.5 FM or 107.7 FM.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Maryland State Tree Nursery Has Trees Available For Spring 2023

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Orders are being accepted for the spring 2021 planting season for shrubs and trees from the John S. Ayton State Tree Nursery, managed by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Trees benefit the environment as well as enhance natural habitat for birds, squirrels and other wildlife....
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Powerball Rolls To Estimated $1 Billion; $1 Million Ticket Sold In Bowie

Powerball continued its spooktacular roll Saturday night, creating new millionaires around the country including one lucky player in Maryland. While ghosts, goblins and fairy princesses take to the streets tonight to collect candy galore, jackpot chasers are hoping to collect the estimated $1 billion up for grabs in the Halloween drawing.
BOWIE, MD
Bay Weekly

Goatman and Chessie and Snally…Oh My

The national capital area is rumored to be home to a wide variety of unusual creatures. This is the Capital News Service Halloween guide to your local ghouls, ghosts and things that go bump in the night. Goatman. Prince George’s County’s own anthropomorphic night stalker, the Goatman, became a mainstream...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Maryland Governor Hogan Tests Positive for COVID-19

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. This is his second time testing positive for the virus. The governor said his symptoms are "minimal" and that he is up-to-date on his booster vaccinations. Hogan said in a tweet he is...
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Maryland family finds dead woman's personal items inside Halloween casket

BALTIMORE, Md. - One Maryland family received a spooky surprise that left them both shocked and infuriated after ordering a prop casket for their annual Halloween party. When the Wozniaks opened up the casket they had ordered this year to add to their Halloween decorations, the family discovered personal items inside belonging to a woman who had passed away.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Maryland State Record Smooth Dogfish Caught In Atlantic Ocean

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Fay Ganster of Reading, Pennsylvania has been officially recognized by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) as the new state record holder for the Atlantic Division with an 18-pound smooth dogfish she caught off the coast of Ocean City on October 22. Ganster, a...
OCEAN CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

New Maryland law prohibits the purchase and sale of items related to 17 different animal species

BALTIMORE -- Holiday shoppers looking to surprise their loved ones with exotic presents should be aware of a new Maryland law that bans items related to more than a dozen different animals.Maryland State law now bans the sale, purchase, possession with intent to sell, and the offer to sell products associated with 17 different species of animals, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.The new law went into effect in October, state authorities said. The list includes:BonoboCheetahChimpanzeeElephantGiraffeGorillaHippopotamusJaguarLeopardLionMammothMastodonOrangutanPangolinRhinocerosSea TurtleTigerThe penalty associated with violating this new law includes forfeiture of the illegal item and a first-offense fine of $3,000, according to...
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

ATV stolen in Perry Hall, Carney business vandalized

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. At around 8:45 p.m. on Monday, October 24, an individual shattered the glass door to a business located in the 2200-block of East Joppa Road in Parkville/Carney (21234). The suspect then entered the business and stole an undisclosed amount of currency.
PERRY HALL, MD
WUSA9

Wes Moore and Black Democrats aiming to make Maryland history

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Wes Moore could soon make history if elected Maryland's first Black governor, and he's not alone: Rep. Anthony Brown would be the state's first Black attorney general. Aruna Miller, Moore's running mate who immigrated from India, would be the first Asian-American elected statewide in Maryland. If...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Bidders fret that lucrative BWI Airport contract may be rigged

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. On a steamy summer morning, hundreds of business owners, lawyers, lobbyists and government contractors packed into a hotel ballroom near BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. They were there to hear about the state’s plans to find a new contractor to run the concessions operations — food, drink, retail and other hospitality services — at the busy transportation hub.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

When will the DC area see its first inch of snow?

Though we predict that early November will bring a brief return of warmth to the area, winter is not far behind. Now, let’s talk snow. When will the D.C. region see its first inch of accumulation?. Even though a hard freeze ended the growing season in D.C’s northern and...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay Net

St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meeting Rollup, November 1

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting in the Chesapeake Building Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, with the invocation and pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda. The Commissioners presented Proclamations in recognition of Lung Cancer Awareness Month, Family Court Awareness...
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD

