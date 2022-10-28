Read full article on original website
eastcoasttraveller.com
All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Spots in Maryland
Try Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn if you want an excellent place to eat. This casual dining establishment has a great selection of steak and seafood. It was built in 1938 and has long been a favorite of locals and travelers. In 1959, the restaurant was moved and has been at its current location for 17 years.
WTOP
Pre-Halloween frost advisory issued in DC area
The District and surrounding area could wake up to a frost Sunday morning. The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory for portions of Maryland, D.C. and Northern Virginia from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday. Listen to WTOP online and on the radio at 103.5 FM or 107.7 FM.
Bay Net
Maryland State Tree Nursery Has Trees Available For Spring 2023
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Orders are being accepted for the spring 2021 planting season for shrubs and trees from the John S. Ayton State Tree Nursery, managed by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Trees benefit the environment as well as enhance natural habitat for birds, squirrels and other wildlife....
WJLA
$1 million Powerball prize, 6 others remain unclaimed in Maryland from Saturday drawing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Although no one in Maryland won the jackpot from Saturday's Powerball drawing, eight people in the state won some big cash and only one person has claimed it so far, according to state lottery officials. The winning numbers on October 29th were 19, 31, 40, 46,...
Maryland State Police Helicopter Called To Rescue Man In West Virginia Who Fell 200 Yards
A Maryland State Police helicopter unit gave an assist to a neighbor in need after a vehicle pursuit left a driver in a precarious position in West Virginia. On Saturday, Oct. 29, a state police helicopter crew assisted first responders from Hardy County in West Virginia with the rescue of an injured driver in the area of Howards Lick Road in Mathias.
Bay Net
Powerball Rolls To Estimated $1 Billion; $1 Million Ticket Sold In Bowie
Powerball continued its spooktacular roll Saturday night, creating new millionaires around the country including one lucky player in Maryland. While ghosts, goblins and fairy princesses take to the streets tonight to collect candy galore, jackpot chasers are hoping to collect the estimated $1 billion up for grabs in the Halloween drawing.
Bay Weekly
Goatman and Chessie and Snally…Oh My
The national capital area is rumored to be home to a wide variety of unusual creatures. This is the Capital News Service Halloween guide to your local ghouls, ghosts and things that go bump in the night. Goatman. Prince George’s County’s own anthropomorphic night stalker, the Goatman, became a mainstream...
WBOC
Maryland Governor Hogan Tests Positive for COVID-19
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. This is his second time testing positive for the virus. The governor said his symptoms are "minimal" and that he is up-to-date on his booster vaccinations. Hogan said in a tweet he is...
fox5dc.com
Maryland family finds dead woman's personal items inside Halloween casket
BALTIMORE, Md. - One Maryland family received a spooky surprise that left them both shocked and infuriated after ordering a prop casket for their annual Halloween party. When the Wozniaks opened up the casket they had ordered this year to add to their Halloween decorations, the family discovered personal items inside belonging to a woman who had passed away.
travelawaits.com
The Unique Rail Biking Adventure You Need To Try In Maryland’s Allegheny Mountains
Some adventures are so unique, they are irresistible. When we visited Maryland, this is pretty much what attracted us to Tracks and Yaks’ unusual Frostburg to Cash Valley rail bike tour in the beautiful Allegheny Mountains. In September, my husband Dean and I took a biking vacation on the...
Bay Net
Maryland State Record Smooth Dogfish Caught In Atlantic Ocean
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Fay Ganster of Reading, Pennsylvania has been officially recognized by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) as the new state record holder for the Atlantic Division with an 18-pound smooth dogfish she caught off the coast of Ocean City on October 22. Ganster, a...
Local university shuts down, students left scrambling to finish their studies
Stratford University students were in the middle of their studies when they learned classes were canceled indefinitely.
Maryland's historic ticket could be rare midterm bright spot for Dems
Maryland looks like a rare bright spot for Democrats, who are bracing for a rough midterm outcome in many other blue states across the country. Why it matters: Black voters are poised for historic wins in a state where they make up 31% of the vote — fourth-highest in the nation — but have lagged in statewide representation.
New Maryland law prohibits the purchase and sale of items related to 17 different animal species
BALTIMORE -- Holiday shoppers looking to surprise their loved ones with exotic presents should be aware of a new Maryland law that bans items related to more than a dozen different animals.Maryland State law now bans the sale, purchase, possession with intent to sell, and the offer to sell products associated with 17 different species of animals, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.The new law went into effect in October, state authorities said. The list includes:BonoboCheetahChimpanzeeElephantGiraffeGorillaHippopotamusJaguarLeopardLionMammothMastodonOrangutanPangolinRhinocerosSea TurtleTigerThe penalty associated with violating this new law includes forfeiture of the illegal item and a first-offense fine of $3,000, according to...
Nottingham MD
ATV stolen in Perry Hall, Carney business vandalized
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. At around 8:45 p.m. on Monday, October 24, an individual shattered the glass door to a business located in the 2200-block of East Joppa Road in Parkville/Carney (21234). The suspect then entered the business and stole an undisclosed amount of currency.
Wes Moore and Black Democrats aiming to make Maryland history
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Wes Moore could soon make history if elected Maryland's first Black governor, and he's not alone: Rep. Anthony Brown would be the state's first Black attorney general. Aruna Miller, Moore's running mate who immigrated from India, would be the first Asian-American elected statewide in Maryland. If...
WTOP
Bidders fret that lucrative BWI Airport contract may be rigged
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. On a steamy summer morning, hundreds of business owners, lawyers, lobbyists and government contractors packed into a hotel ballroom near BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. They were there to hear about the state’s plans to find a new contractor to run the concessions operations — food, drink, retail and other hospitality services — at the busy transportation hub.
WTOP
When will the DC area see its first inch of snow?
Though we predict that early November will bring a brief return of warmth to the area, winter is not far behind. Now, let’s talk snow. When will the D.C. region see its first inch of accumulation?. Even though a hard freeze ended the growing season in D.C’s northern and...
Nottingham MD
Maryland receives $10.87 million in federal funds from Homeland Security to enhance state, local preparedness
REISTERSTOWN, MD—The Maryland Department of Emergency Management has distributed more than $10.87 million to prepare State and local governments against terrorist attacks. The State award was issued in May by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and MDEM recently announced its distribution to partners in Maryland. “The safety of...
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meeting Rollup, November 1
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting in the Chesapeake Building Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, with the invocation and pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda. The Commissioners presented Proclamations in recognition of Lung Cancer Awareness Month, Family Court Awareness...
