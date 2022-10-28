Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Ernest Hausmann elevated to starting LBThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes eliminated from Big Ten Tournament, fall 4-0 to Nebraska in quarterfinalThe LanternLincoln, NE
Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes travel to Nebraska for Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football announces 2023 scheduleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Nick Henrich out for seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
WOWT
Two arrested in Lancaster County following downtown hit-and-run with stolen vehicle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested two people following a hit-and-run on 11th and O Streets on Sunday. LPD was dispatched to 19th and O Streets following the hit-and-run at 8:15 a.m. According to LPD, the suspected vehicle, a 2019 Hyundai Tuscon, had been been stolen from an area...
Omaha Police investigating officer-involved shooting after car drives into crowd
Omaha Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at Minne Lusa Blvd. and Newport Ave. on Monday night.
1011now.com
EXCLUSIVE: Injured firefighter’s recovery after wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Last week, two Crete volunteer firefighters were burned while trying to help contain the wildfires in Lancaster County. One of them was treated and back home within a day, but the other has a lot of time left in the hospital because of third-degree burns. Despite all...
1011now.com
Person in serious condition after driving through Halloween barricade in Omaha neighborhood
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Chaos at a Halloween event in North Omaha Monday night. Hundreds of people were allegedly put in danger by a driver and Omaha police ended up shooting that person. It all started a little after 7 p.m., a terrifying Halloween night for people in the Minne...
1011now.com
Lincoln Police: Driver was speeding and intoxicated in crash that killed six
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said drinking and speeding were factors in an Oct. 2 crash that resulted in the deaths of all six people in the vehicle. Toxicology tests indicated the driver, 26-year-old Jonathan Kurth of Lincoln, had a Blood Alcohol Content of .211. Electronic data collected from the vehicle’s airbag control module showed the car was traveling 100 mph in the moments before the crash.
Lincoln Police say alcohol and speed were factors in October crash that killed 6
Lincoln Police has concluded its investigation of the fatal crash that killed six people in early October.
WOWT
Prairie Flower Casino Renders
Wildfires in southern Lancaster County Sunday evening. Pedestrian hit by a car near 62nd & Dodge Monday night on Sept. 27, 2022. Omaha Fire investigators are working to determine who started the fire that destroyed the gazebo at Hanscom Park. WOWT Douglas County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit drug bust.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police: Driver’s alcohol level nearly 3 times legal limit in crash that killed 6
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Alcohol and speed were a factor in the early October crash that killed six people, Lincoln Police say. On Monday, police announced the conclusion of their investigation into the crash that killed six people in their 20s. Around 2 a.m. on Oct. 2, five men...
Century-old family bakery to expand in Sarpy County frontier
PAPILLION — A century-old, family-owned bread business is among the latest entities headed to the Steel Ridge development, one of the newer, hot growth slices of metropolitan Omaha. But don’t expect to smell the aroma of freshly baked pumpernickel or honey wheat loaves when passing by Schram Road and 156th Street. Rotella’s Italian Bakery intends […] The post Century-old family bakery to expand in Sarpy County frontier appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
Lincoln restaurant hosts benefit for struggling single mom
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Pepe’s Bistro held a benefit Sunday morning to raise money for a single mother facing financial difficulties. Mistie Diaz said she lost her job due to health reasons. Now she is trying to make ends meet for herself and her daughter. Pepe’s Bistro is...
klin.com
Two Men Arrested After Hit & Run In Stolen SUV
Lincoln Police say there were 11 vehicles stolen over the weekend and one of them was involved in a hit and run at 11th and O Street around 8:15 Sunday morning. Captain Todd Kocian says the Hyundai Tuscon had been stolen from the area of 18th and A Streets after the owner had left the key fob inside it. “As officers were investigating this crash, the Lancaster County Sheriff Office was sent to 27th and Arbor Road on a single vehicle crash,” Kocian says. “Deputies arrived and found the vehicle involved was the same vehicle involved in the 11th and O Street hit and run.”
WOWT
Driver has life-threatening injuries after north Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in north Lincoln Sunday morning. The Nebraska State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash at the roundabout at 14th and Superior Streets at 1:35 a.m. According to NSP, a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling...
1011now.com
Lincoln Fire and Rescue investigates two fires in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a pair of fires in south Lincoln on Saturday. The first fire occurred near the 800 block of H street at around 2:23 p.m. According to LFR, smoke was seen coming from a three-story apartment building. This was confirmed by Lincoln...
News Channel Nebraska
Name released of Lincoln man that died in fatal crash
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The name of a man that died in a Friday night motorcycle vs. pickup crash in Lincoln has been released. The Lincoln Police Department said they have identified the driver of the motorcycle as 30-year-old Trenten Bankhead of Lincoln. Officers said the accident took place on Oct....
1011now.com
Man killed in Omaha Police officer-involved shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 23-year-old man is dead after an overnight officer-involved shooting. According to the Omaha Police Department, it happened around 3 a.m. Sunday when Omaha Police officers responded to a shots fired call near 30th and Marcy Street. When officers arrived they found a man in a...
WOWT
Douglas County burn ban temporarily lifted, to restart Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County burn ban is briefly lifted due to mild weather. According to the Ponca Hills Fire Chief, the Douglas County burn ban was lifted on Sunday and Monday, but only due to the mild weather and Halloween events. The ban will go back into...
KETV.com
Omaha police identify man killed by officers in shooting early Sunday morning
Omaha police identify the man killed by officers responding to a shots fired call. Investigators say they got a 911 call about a man shooting a gun outside a home Sunday near S. 30th and Marcy streets just after 3:00 a.m. When officers got to the scene, they found 23-year-old Jeramyah Wilson inside a parked SUV.
Sioux City Journal
Motorcyclist dies in crash after avoiding Nebraska State Patrol traffic stops
A Lincoln man died Friday night when his motorcycle crashed into the back of another vehicle, the Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release. Hadeer Ali, 25, was northbound on Interstate 180 after avoiding multiple traffic stops when the crash occurred. The Patrol requested the Lincoln Police Department investigate...
klin.com
LPD Says Speed, Alcohol Contributed To Crash That Killed Six
Lincoln Police have released results of an October 2nd crash at 56th and Randolph that killed six people. Investigators say 26 year old Jonathan Kurth was intoxicated when the vehicle he was driving went off the road at 2:15 in the morning and struck a tree. Police say toxicology tests...
News Channel Nebraska
One injured in Omaha cutting
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a cutting that injured a man earl Saturday morning. OPD said officers were dispatched to a local hospital at 3:15 a.m. for a victim that came. Officers said the victim reported that he was cut during a fight outside of a...
