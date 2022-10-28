Lincoln Police say there were 11 vehicles stolen over the weekend and one of them was involved in a hit and run at 11th and O Street around 8:15 Sunday morning. Captain Todd Kocian says the Hyundai Tuscon had been stolen from the area of 18th and A Streets after the owner had left the key fob inside it. “As officers were investigating this crash, the Lancaster County Sheriff Office was sent to 27th and Arbor Road on a single vehicle crash,” Kocian says. “Deputies arrived and found the vehicle involved was the same vehicle involved in the 11th and O Street hit and run.”

LINCOLN, NE ・ 19 HOURS AGO