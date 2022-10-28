Read full article on original website
Uber Stock Pops 12% in Premarket on Revenue Beat, Strong Guidance
Uber reported third-quarter earnings that beat analysts' estimates for revenue Tuesday. The company suffered a net loss of $1.2 billion for the quarter, $512 million of which was attributed to revaluations of Uber's equity investments, according to a company release. Uber reported a third-quarter loss Tuesday but beat analysts' estimates...
‘Hold Your Nose and Sell' to Brace for a Possible Market Downturn, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday warned investors that they should trim some of their positions to prepare for a possible market decline. "According to the S&P oscillator I've followed for ages, we're very overbought right now," he said. "You have to hold your nose and sell something because we're due for a pullback."
‘Don't End Up in a Lopsided Portfolio.' Here's What Advisors Say to Do If You're Worried About Tech Exposure
Some big name stocks took a beating last week, with Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Microsoft shedding more than $350 billion from their market cap. While exposure to those companies may be tough to avoid, experts say there are ways to make sure your portfolio is better diversified. Some big names...
Energy Sector Needs Firms With Mentality of Tesla and Amazon to Move Forward, CEO Says
"The time it takes Amazon to build one of their warehouses — there's no way a conventional company can do that," Marco Alvera, the CEO of Tree Energy Solutions, says. "This is about taking some of the West Coast mentality, some of the Tesla mentality, some of the, you know, 'we can do it and we can do it quickly' attitude," he adds.
Stock Futures Rise as Traders Try to Add to October's Strong Gains, Look to Fed Meeting
Stock futures rose Tuesday, the first day of November, as Wall Street tried to build on last month's sharp gains and looked ahead to a key Federal Reserve decision on rates. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 202 points, or 0.6%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.9% and 1.1%, respectively.
Elon Musk Has Pulled More Than 50 Tesla Employees Into His Twitter Takeover
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, now sole director and CEO of Twitter, is asking employees of the social network to redesign their subscription and verification systems within one week. Musk has authorized dozens of Autopilot software engineers, and other Tesla employees, to do code reviews and more at the social network.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Avis, Stryker and More
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Avis Budget Group – Shares of the budget care rental company jumped 2% following its quarterly results. Avis reported adjusted per-share earnings of $21.70, compared to expectations of $14.64 per share, according to Refinitiv. Stryker – The medical technology company...
British Online Furniture Seller Made.com Suspends Trading Amid Last-Ditch Rescue Talks
LONDON — Millennial-oriented furniture retailer Made.com on Tuesday suspended trading of its shares on the London Stock Exchange, after failing to agree a rescue deal before a November deadline. The struggling company, which halted new customer orders on Oct. 26, also filed notice of its intention to appoint administrators...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. October was a volatile but ultimately successful time for stocks. The Dow rose nearly 14%, the composite's best month since January 1976, when Gerald Ford was president and months before the original "Rocky" hit movie theaters. The Nasdaq even shrugged off some bleak earnings from Big Tech to finish in the green. But time marches on, and there are still more earnings ahead this season. This week, though, is mostly about the Federal Reserve. The central bank's top policymakers will likely raise rates by another three-quarters of a point in their battle against high inflation. That's baked in, though. It's the forward-looking stuff in the Fed's announcement Wednesday that will likely move markets – and investors are eager for any sign that Jerome Powell and crew are thinking about easing off their plans. Read live market updates here.
Self-Driving Truck Startup TuSimple Fires Its CEO Over Improper Ties to a Chinese Firm
TuSimple fired its CEO, Xiaodi Hou, after an internal investigation found improper dealings with and possible tech transfer to a Chinese startup. The Chinese company, hydrogen truck maker Hydron, is led by a TuSimple co-founder. The Wall Street Journal reported that the SEC and FBI are investigating. Self-driving truck startup...
Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Secures 5 New Contracts Accelerating Growth
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. (Nasdaq: KSCP), a leading developer of autonomous security robots, continues its run of market expansion announcements with five new contracts for its Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) service in several verticals across multiple U.S. geographies. These wins continue to provide recurring revenue for ongoing societal problems. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005664/en/ Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Secures 5 New Contracts Accelerating Growth (Graphic: Business Wire)
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Abiomed, Uber, SoFi, Pfizer and More
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Abiomed (ABMD) – Abiomed stock soared 51.6% in premarket trading after agreeing to be acquired by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) in a nearly $16.6 billion deal. J&J will pay $380 per share for the maker of heart, lung and kidney treatments, and will add a contingent value right worth up to $35 per share if certain milestones are achieved. J&J shares fell 0.7%.
Apple iPhone Maker Foxconn Slams ‘Maliciously Edited' Video That Claims Covid Deaths at China Plant
Foxconn said on Tuesday that there have been no deaths at its Zhengzhou, China factory, the biggest Apple iPhone production facility in the world. On Monday, a video circulating on Twitter alleged that eight people in a dormitory at Foxconn's Zhengzhou factory had all died as a result of the Covid outbreak.
Cramer's Lightning Round: Riot Blockchain Is Not a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Palantir: "If it can get to $10, then I would skedaddle. I hate to recommend it all the way down here because it's near the bottom."
Charts Suggest the Market Has More Upside Through the End of the Year, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Monday said that the market could see a rally later this year that lasts through the end of 2022. "The charts, as interpreted by Larry Williams, were able to call this incredible October rally. … And now he says that this market's likely got even more upside even through the end of the year," Cramer said.
