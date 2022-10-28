ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uber Stock Pops 12% in Premarket on Revenue Beat, Strong Guidance

Uber reported third-quarter earnings that beat analysts' estimates for revenue Tuesday. The company suffered a net loss of $1.2 billion for the quarter, $512 million of which was attributed to revaluations of Uber's equity investments, according to a company release. Uber reported a third-quarter loss Tuesday but beat analysts' estimates...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Avis, Stryker and More

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Avis Budget Group – Shares of the budget care rental company jumped 2% following its quarterly results. Avis reported adjusted per-share earnings of $21.70, compared to expectations of $14.64 per share, according to Refinitiv. Stryker – The medical technology company...
British Online Furniture Seller Made.com Suspends Trading Amid Last-Ditch Rescue Talks

LONDON — Millennial-oriented furniture retailer Made.com on Tuesday suspended trading of its shares on the London Stock Exchange, after failing to agree a rescue deal before a November deadline. The struggling company, which halted new customer orders on Oct. 26, also filed notice of its intention to appoint administrators...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. October was a volatile but ultimately successful time for stocks. The Dow rose nearly 14%, the composite's best month since January 1976, when Gerald Ford was president and months before the original "Rocky" hit movie theaters. The Nasdaq even shrugged off some bleak earnings from Big Tech to finish in the green. But time marches on, and there are still more earnings ahead this season. This week, though, is mostly about the Federal Reserve. The central bank's top policymakers will likely raise rates by another three-quarters of a point in their battle against high inflation. That's baked in, though. It's the forward-looking stuff in the Fed's announcement Wednesday that will likely move markets – and investors are eager for any sign that Jerome Powell and crew are thinking about easing off their plans. Read live market updates here.
Self-Driving Truck Startup TuSimple Fires Its CEO Over Improper Ties to a Chinese Firm

TuSimple fired its CEO, Xiaodi Hou, after an internal investigation found improper dealings with and possible tech transfer to a Chinese startup. The Chinese company, hydrogen truck maker Hydron, is led by a TuSimple co-founder. The Wall Street Journal reported that the SEC and FBI are investigating. Self-driving truck startup...
Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Secures 5 New Contracts Accelerating Growth

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. (Nasdaq: KSCP), a leading developer of autonomous security robots, continues its run of market expansion announcements with five new contracts for its Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) service in several verticals across multiple U.S. geographies. These wins continue to provide recurring revenue for ongoing societal problems. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005664/en/ Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Secures 5 New Contracts Accelerating Growth (Graphic: Business Wire)
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Abiomed, Uber, SoFi, Pfizer and More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Abiomed (ABMD) – Abiomed stock soared 51.6% in premarket trading after agreeing to be acquired by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) in a nearly $16.6 billion deal. J&J will pay $380 per share for the maker of heart, lung and kidney treatments, and will add a contingent value right worth up to $35 per share if certain milestones are achieved. J&J shares fell 0.7%.
Cramer's Lightning Round: Riot Blockchain Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Palantir: "If it can get to $10, then I would skedaddle. I hate to recommend it all the way down here because it's near the bottom."
