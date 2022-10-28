Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NECN
Josh McDaniels Apologizes to Raiders Fans After Another Horrendous Loss
Josh McDaniels apologizes to Raiders fans after another horrendous loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Josh McDaniels' tenure as Las Vegas Raiders head coach is going terribly. The Raiders gave another horrendous performance in Sunday's Week 8 game against the New Orleans Saints. Las Vegas was outplayed in all...
NECN
Albert Breer: Patriots Have ‘No Consideration' of Trading Mac Jones
How Patriots staffer reacted to suggestion of a Mac Jones trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It's been a strange few weeks for the New England Patriots at the quarterback position. But let's not get ahead of ourselves. After the Patriots pulled Mac Jones in favor of rookie Bailey...
NECN
Zach Wilson, Jets Lament ‘Terrible' Roughing-The-Passer Penalty Vs. Patriots
Zach Wilson, Jets lament 'terrible' penalty call vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The momentum of Sunday's game between the New England Patriots and New York Jets swung on one play. The Patriots trailed New York by seven points with 37 seconds remaining in the first half when...
NECN
Patriots Vs. Jets Takeaways: Rhamondre Stevenson, Defense Get New England Back on Track
Stevenson, Patriots defense shine as NE continues dominance of Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. You can throw out records when the New England Patriots face the New York Jets. While the 3-4 Patriots entered MetLife Stadium on Sunday behind the 5-2 Jets in the AFC East standings, Bill...
NECN
WATCH: Belichick Gets Huge Ovation in Locker Room After Milestone 325th Win
Watch: Belichick gets huge ovation in locker room after milestone win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots refused to let Bill Belichick avoid the spotlight Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. New England's 22-17 victory over the New York Jets gave Belichick his 325th win as an...
NECN
Patriots-Jets Preview: As Close to a Must-Win October Game as You Can Get for the Pats
Perry: Jones, Pats defense will need to carry the day to beat the upstart Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Patriots have a lot at stake on Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey. They're coming off an embarrassing (as Davon Godchaux described it) loss to the Bears. They're...
NECN
Jonathan Kraft: Bill Belichick Has ‘Earned' Right to Manage Patriots QBs His Way
Jonathan Kraft: Belichick has 'earned' right to manage Patriots QBs his way originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's handling of the quarterback situation has received plenty of criticism, especially in the immediate aftermath of the team's lackluster loss to the Chicago Bears last week.
NECN
Zach Wilson Has Tense Reaction to Patriots' 13-Game Win Streak Vs. Jets
Zach Wilson has tense reaction to Patriots' 13-game win streak vs. Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. There are a couple certainties in life: Death, taxes and the New England Patriots beating the New York Jets. The Patriots extended their win streak against the Jets to 13 games on...
NECN
49ers' Christian McCaffrey Makes NFL History With Triple-Threat Performance Vs. Rams
McCaffrey's historic performance vs. Rams put into context originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Christian McCaffrey -- in only his second week with the 49ers -- already has made history. During San Francisco's 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, the 26-year-old running back did...
NECN
Bill Belichick Moves Into 2nd Place on NFL Coaching Wins List as Patriots Beat Jets
Belichick passes Halas into 2nd place on NFL's coaching wins list originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Just one man stands between Bill Belichick and the record for the most head coaching wins in NFL history. Belichick's New England Patriots defeated the New York Jets 22-17 in Sunday's Week 8...
NECN
Latavius Murray Makes History With Second London Touchdown
Latavius Murray is making history across the pond. Not only did the Broncos' running back come in the clutch on Sunday at Wembley Stadium, scoring the game-winning touchdown to defeat the Jaguars, but the play made Murray the first player to score a rushing touchdown for two different teams in London in the same season.
NECN
How Good Are the 2022 Patriots? Despite Win Over Jets, That's Still Unclear
Curran: For Halloween, Patriots come dressed as a giant question mark originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Whatever case you want to make about the Patriots through eight games, you’ve got the ammo to do it. Wanna say they might just be good? They’ve won three of their last...
NECN
NBA Takes Away Two Sixers Second-Round Picks for Premature Free-Agency Discussions
WASHINGTON — The NBA has docked the Sixers their second-round picks in the 2023 and 2024 drafts after an investigation found the team had premature discussions with free-agent signings Danuel House Jr. and P.J. Tucker. The league announced the penalty “reflected findings, following an investigation, that the 76ers engaged...
NECN
Report: Spurs Released Josh Primo Over Allegations of Exposing Himself to Women
More details have emerged surrounding the San Antonio Spurs' release of 2021 first-round pick Josh Primo. ESPN's Ramona Shelbourne and Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday night that the release stemmed from multiple alleged instances of Primo exposing himself to women. The Athletic's Shams Charania later reported that a former Spurs employee...
NECN
Mac Jones and Patriots Earn Big Road Win Against Jets, Get Back to .500 on Season
The Patriots had a lot at stake on Sunday in their AFC East showdown with the New York Jets, and they were able to come away with a big road win. New England is now back at .500 on the season after defeating the Jets 22-17. Coming off Monday night's...
Comments / 0