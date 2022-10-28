Professor Meg Blanchard to Help Students Explore Bioeconomy Careers through Work on $2.25M Department of Energy Grant-funded project

Read full article on original website
NC State Announces Wolfpack Red and White Wines
NC State University announced today two new officially licensed wines as part of its ongoing partnership with North Carolina wineries. These wines are in addition to the university’s Hallowed Places Collection, which launched in 2021. Shelton Vineyards in Dobson, North Carolina, produced the wines, which are available for purchase...
Nickels for Know-How Check-off Vote Set for Nov. 17
A self-assessed check-off supporting agricultural research, extension and teaching programs in North Carolina State University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS) is set for a vote on Nov. 17, 2022. Users of feed and fertilizer in North Carolina — residential and commercial, agricultural and urban or suburban —...
