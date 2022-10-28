ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Land, TX

City Delivering Drainage Projects Approved by Voters

Sugar Land, Texas
 3 days ago

Sugar Land, TX – Sugar Land has made significant progress on $46 million in drainage projects approved by voters in 2019.

Construction of several projects is complete, including the first phase of Sugar Creek drainage improvements, Greatwood Village drainage improvements and flood control improvements at Dam III. Drainage improvements for New Territory and Chatham Avenue are nearing completion.

All other projects authorized by voters have been designed and will soon be scheduled for construction.

The projects included in the propositions were selected based on extensive planning through various master plans, City Council input and the results of citizen satisfaction surveys that indicated drainage was among the top priorities for residents.

Project NameDesign StatusConstruction StatusCompletion Date

Sugar Creek Drainage Improvements at Montclair Drive - Phase I

100%100%October 2022

Sugar Creek Drainage Improvements at Montclair Drive - Phase II

100%

0%Fall 2023

Greatwood Village Drainage Improvements

100%

100%October 2022

Riverbend Stormwater Inlets and Pipe Replacement -Phase I

100%

40%Spring 2023

Flood control Improvements at Dam III

100%

100%Fall 2019

Austin Park/Chimneystone Drainage Improvements

90%0%Spring 2024

Avalon Brazos Landing/Commonwealth Drainage Improvements - Phase I

80%0%Spring 2024

Avalon Brazos Landing/Commonwealth Drainage Improvements - Phase II

80%0%Spring 2024

Covington West and Imperial Woods Drainage Improvements

70%0%Fall 2023

Citywide Flood Prevention and Drainage Studies

50%N/AN/A

Drainage Improvements for New Territory & Chatham Avenue

100%95%November 2022

Learn more details about each project.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sugar Land, Texas

Sugar Land Council Members to Host Town Halls

Sugar Land, TX – Residents will have the opportunity to ask questions and get updates on topics such as the city’s top priorities, solid waste enhancements and redevelopment strategies during two Sugar Land town halls hosted by the city’s district council members. District 2 Council Member Naushad...
SUGAR LAND, TX
Sugar Land, Texas

Traffic Switch - Lexington Blvd.

A traffic switch will occur on Lexington Boulevard going eastbound starting October 24th, 2022 - the switch is anticipated to take two to three months. All traffic going eastbound will need to switch over to the westbound side of Lexington Blvd utilizing two-way traffic (one lane in each direction). Traffic control devices such as Digital Message Signs (DMS), temporary small signs, temporary traffic buttons on the pavement, drums, vertical panels, and barricades will be in place at the site. Please drive with caution and follow the traffic control devices.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Sugar Land, Texas

Street Rehabilitation – W. Airport Blvd.

Street rehabilitation work will be taking place on W. Airport Blvd. starting October 24 and is expected to last through February 2023. Traffic lane closures can be expected through the duration of the project. The project will have three phases, each approximately lasting 1 – 2 months:. Burney Rd....
SUGAR LAND, TX
Sugar Land, Texas

Total Lane Closures – HWY 59 at HWY 90

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDoT) will be doing construction and maintenance work on a portion of HWY 59 at HWY 90 resulting in total lane closures. TxDOT will be replacing elastomeric bearing pads under the HWY 59 Bridge over HWY 90A. Elastomeric Bearing Pads are used in modern bridge construction with precast beams to minimize vibration of the structures and allow to the bridge to flex or move slightly as engineered. The pads sit directly under the precast beams and on top of the bridge support. In addition to this repair, they will be performing some minor repairs to the freeway such as repairing guardrails, retaining walls, drain pipe, etc.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Sugar Land, Texas

Second Phase of Improvements Planned at Cullinan Park

Sugar Land, TX – Sugar Land City Council recently approved the donation of more than $1.2 million from the Cullinan Park Conservancy for the second phase of improvements at Cullinan Park. The recent donation from the conservancy combined with a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Recreation Grant of $200,000...
SUGAR LAND, TX
Sugar Land, Texas

Forever Friends Looking Forward to First-Ever PAWp Up Shop Event

Sugar Land, TX – The city of Sugar Land’s first ever PAWp Up Shop will be held Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the animal shelter, 101 Gillingham Lane. The event is an opportunity for the community to learn more about shelter operations, volunteer opportunities and meet the adoptable pets available at the facility.
SUGAR LAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy