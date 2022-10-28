City Delivering Drainage Projects Approved by Voters
Sugar Land, TX – Sugar Land has made significant progress on $46 million in drainage projects approved by voters in 2019.
Construction of several projects is complete, including the first phase of Sugar Creek drainage improvements, Greatwood Village drainage improvements and flood control improvements at Dam III. Drainage improvements for New Territory and Chatham Avenue are nearing completion.
All other projects authorized by voters have been designed and will soon be scheduled for construction.
The projects included in the propositions were selected based on extensive planning through various master plans, City Council input and the results of citizen satisfaction surveys that indicated drainage was among the top priorities for residents.
Project NameDesign StatusConstruction StatusCompletion Date
Sugar Creek Drainage Improvements at Montclair Drive - Phase I
100%100%October 2022
Sugar Creek Drainage Improvements at Montclair Drive - Phase II
100%
0%Fall 2023
Greatwood Village Drainage Improvements
100%
100%October 2022
Riverbend Stormwater Inlets and Pipe Replacement -Phase I
100%
40%Spring 2023
Flood control Improvements at Dam III
100%
100%Fall 2019
Austin Park/Chimneystone Drainage Improvements
90%0%Spring 2024
Avalon Brazos Landing/Commonwealth Drainage Improvements - Phase I
80%0%Spring 2024
Avalon Brazos Landing/Commonwealth Drainage Improvements - Phase II
80%0%Spring 2024
Covington West and Imperial Woods Drainage Improvements
70%0%Fall 2023
Citywide Flood Prevention and Drainage Studies
50%N/AN/A
Drainage Improvements for New Territory & Chatham Avenue
100%95%November 2022
