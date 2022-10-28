City Delivering Drainage Projects Approved by Voters

Sugar Land, TX – Sugar Land has made significant progress on $46 million in drainage projects approved by voters in 2019.

Construction of several projects is complete, including the first phase of Sugar Creek drainage improvements, Greatwood Village drainage improvements and flood control improvements at Dam III. Drainage improvements for New Territory and Chatham Avenue are nearing completion.

All other projects authorized by voters have been designed and will soon be scheduled for construction.

The projects included in the propositions were selected based on extensive planning through various master plans, City Council input and the results of citizen satisfaction surveys that indicated drainage was among the top priorities for residents.

Project NameDesign StatusConstruction StatusCompletion Date

Sugar Creek Drainage Improvements at Montclair Drive - Phase I

100%100%October 2022

Sugar Creek Drainage Improvements at Montclair Drive - Phase II

100%

0%Fall 2023

Greatwood Village Drainage Improvements

100%

100%October 2022

Riverbend Stormwater Inlets and Pipe Replacement -Phase I

100%

40%Spring 2023

Flood control Improvements at Dam III

100%

100%Fall 2019

Austin Park/Chimneystone Drainage Improvements

90%0%Spring 2024

Avalon Brazos Landing/Commonwealth Drainage Improvements - Phase I

80%0%Spring 2024

Avalon Brazos Landing/Commonwealth Drainage Improvements - Phase II

80%0%Spring 2024

Covington West and Imperial Woods Drainage Improvements

70%0%Fall 2023

Citywide Flood Prevention and Drainage Studies

50%N/AN/A

Drainage Improvements for New Territory & Chatham Avenue

100%95%November 2022

Learn more details about each project.