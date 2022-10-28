Read full article on original website
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
El Paso May Sue Former President Trump On a Debt He Owes The CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Mayor Adams Said There Won't Be Any More Buses From Texas Carrying MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
KVIA
Nice weekend but winds on the way later in the week
EL PASO, Texas- With temperatures dropping through out the Borderland the winds will begin to pick up. Tuesday the El Paso and Las Cruces area will be feeling gusts in the 10MPH ranges. Winds pick up on Wednesday especially in the Ruidoso, Cloudcroft area where they will see 30MPH. Thursday...
An Eye-Catching Median in Texas For All the Wrong Reasons
As traffic builds in the lanes of the Lee Trevino intersection, the sun shines on the medians. Usually, these medians do not catch drivers' attention, unless someone is on them asking for money or some type of help. For a shiny reason, the median at the intersection of Lee Trevino...
WinterFest 2022: Real Ice Rink Returns, But in New Downtown El Paso Spot
Arguably the Winterfest activity El Pasoans look forward to most is lacing up and hitting the outdoor ice-skating rink. Last year the city experimented with a synthetic ice that got quite the chilly reception. But that won’t be the case this year. You’ll be skating on "real ice" again....
Spooky El Paso Hearses Brought Back From The Rolling Dead
Since Halloween is upon us, I recently wrote about some El Pasoans who have their own hearses. Here's what it took to get them looking so sharp. I posted an article about some El Pasoans that own .. and actually drive around in ... their own hearses. Not just during Halloween season mind you, ALL the time.
Las Cruces Annual Candy Drop takes place at Maag Park
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The annual Great Pumpkin Candy Drop took place today at Maag Park in Las Cruces for the Halloween holiday. For 15 years, the annual Candy Drop invited all public service officers as well as the community to participate in the free event. The event is said to create a positive […]
a-z-animals.com
The Most Haunted Places Near El Paso
There is a lot of love and fascination for all things spooky, creepy, and scary. This includes haunted locations and ghost stories surrounding people. Regardless if you want to explore a haunted location alone or take a friendly and informative ghost tour, you are sure to feel something strange in the air.
KFOX 14
Road closures happening the week of Oct. 30th through Nov. 5th
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza POE to Alameda Avenue. Tuesday, November 1 through Thursday November 3. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lanes...
El Paso to become veterans’ capital of the USA
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County will soon be called the veterans capital of the USA. This was announced on October 31st by the El Paso County Commissioners. The new moniker that starts on November 1st will honor veterans who fought in the US military and their families. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has […]
El Paso News
Weather Authority Alert: Gusty Winds Tonight; Snow Storm in Sacramento Mtns.; Cooler Friday — Your 9-Day Forecast
Expect strong winds much of the night, especially on the east slopes of the mountains, as a cold front sweeps in for Friday. In El Paso and Las Cruces, we shall stay clear with a dusty haze. Up in the Sacramento Mountains of New Mexico, above 7,500 feet, the rain will shift over to snow.
El Paso’s Michael Myers Heads To The KISS-FM Studio To Apply For A Job
As previously reported, El Paso’s Michael Myers was on the hunt….. For a job in El Paso. Stephen Flores is the photographer behind the El Paso Michael Myers photo series. He had seen similar photoshoots of Michael Myers done before, but he wanted to put an El Paso twist to his series and feature iconic El Paso landmarks.
Texas Is The #1 Most HAUNTED State In America! Find Out Which City In Texas Is The Most Haunted?
I'm all for being #1 in almost anything. Let's be real, Texans are competitive, if you want to say we are #1 as far as the best food in the nation, I would wholeheartedly agree. Best dressed, best manners, best drivers, best hospitality, all things I would 100% say we should be known for, but I certainly did not see this one coming, nor am I happy about it.
Horizon City Is The New Safest US City…What Does El Paso Think?
For the longest time El Paso has been regarded as one of the safest cities in America; we were number 3 last year. It's been a debate for quite some time & the debate just got even MORE interesting in 2022 as there's been a few other Texas cities that have claimed as "one of the safest cities":
El Paso News
PHOTOS: Providence Children’s Hospital NICU babies celebrate 1st Halloween
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Happy Halloween! NICU babies at Providence Children’s Hospital were all ready for their very first Halloween. The babies celebrated the sweet and spooky day with adorable first costumes. From an adorable little NICU inmate ready to break out of the NICU, to a...
KVIA
“Tunnel of Terror” haunted car wash comes to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas– In honor of Halloween weekend, Tommy's Express car wash is helping celebrate the spooky season while getting your car washed. Tommy's Express “Tunnel of Terror” is a haunted car wash where people in nearly 60 locations nationwide can take part in, including here in the Borderland.
KVIA
I-10 west lanes cleared; traffic begins to move again
UPDATE (4:50 p.m.): Special Traffic Investigators have been dispatched to the crash. UPDATE: All traffic is being diverted off I-10 west at Yarbrough. Clearing time is one hour, according to police. Correction, the collision happened on I-10 West. EL PASO, Texas -- One person has been transported to the hospital...
West Texas Beer Fest To Bring 50+ Breweries & The Fun To El Paso
Get ready for the ultimate beer-tasting event featuring over 50 breweries across Texas when the West Texas Beer Fest sets up downtown El Paso in November. Sip and sample some of the best breweries across Texas like fan favorites Lagunitas, Dogfish, and Karbach, with participating distributors, including L&F, Ben E. Keith Co., and Glazer’s, at the West Texas Beer Fest.
KVIA
Gov. Abbott to make stop in El Paso Tuesday
EL PASO, Texas -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott will be in El Paso Tuesday to attend a call center grand opening and for a campaign event. Governor Abbott will be joined by El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, and others for a grand opening ceremony for Spectrum's new Gran Vista Call Center.
Body of missing man found near Chuck Heinrich Park in Northeast El Paso
UPDATE: According to EPFD, a body of a man was found an hour and a half ago near Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park. The man was reported missing at approximately 12:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Combined Search and Rescue Team is currently responding to 11055 Andrew Barcena near Chuck Heinrich Memorial […]
KVIA
Traffic closures in El Paso County for the week of Oct. 30 to Nov. 4
EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of October 30 to November 4. Scroll below the tweet. https://twitter.com/txdotelp/status/1586564541797629952. Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m....
KOAT 7
"We are really overwhelmed": More RSV cases mean more concerns at hospitals across New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — More New Mexico hospitals are seeing a jump in respiratory syncytial virus cases among children. The respiratory virus infects the lower lungs and could lead to severe complications like pneumonia and inflammation. Staff at the University of New Mexico Hospital spoke out about the trend during...
