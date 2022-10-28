ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA

Nice weekend but winds on the way later in the week

EL PASO, Texas- With temperatures dropping through out the Borderland the winds will begin to pick up. Tuesday the El Paso and Las Cruces area will be feeling gusts in the 10MPH ranges. Winds pick up on Wednesday especially in the Ruidoso, Cloudcroft area where they will see 30MPH. Thursday...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Spooky El Paso Hearses Brought Back From The Rolling Dead

Since Halloween is upon us, I recently wrote about some El Pasoans who have their own hearses. Here's what it took to get them looking so sharp. I posted an article about some El Pasoans that own .. and actually drive around in ... their own hearses. Not just during Halloween season mind you, ALL the time.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Las Cruces Annual Candy Drop takes place at Maag Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The annual Great Pumpkin Candy Drop took place today at Maag Park in Las Cruces for the Halloween holiday. For 15 years, the annual Candy Drop invited all public service officers as well as the community to participate in the free event. The event is said to create a positive […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
a-z-animals.com

The Most Haunted Places Near El Paso

There is a lot of love and fascination for all things spooky, creepy, and scary. This includes haunted locations and ghost stories surrounding people. Regardless if you want to explore a haunted location alone or take a friendly and informative ghost tour, you are sure to feel something strange in the air.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Road closures happening the week of Oct. 30th through Nov. 5th

EL PASO, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza POE to Alameda Avenue. Tuesday, November 1 through Thursday November 3. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lanes...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso to become veterans’ capital of the USA

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County will soon be called the veterans capital of the USA. This was announced on October 31st by the El Paso County Commissioners. The new moniker that starts on November 1st will honor veterans who fought in the US military and their families. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KVIA

“Tunnel of Terror” haunted car wash comes to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas– In honor of Halloween weekend, Tommy's Express car wash is helping celebrate the spooky season while getting your car washed. Tommy's Express “Tunnel of Terror” is a haunted car wash where people in nearly 60 locations nationwide can take part in, including here in the Borderland.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

I-10 west lanes cleared; traffic begins to move again

UPDATE (4:50 p.m.): Special Traffic Investigators have been dispatched to the crash. UPDATE: All traffic is being diverted off I-10 west at Yarbrough. Clearing time is one hour, according to police. Correction, the collision happened on I-10 West. EL PASO, Texas -- One person has been transported to the hospital...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

West Texas Beer Fest To Bring 50+ Breweries & The Fun To El Paso

Get ready for the ultimate beer-tasting event featuring over 50 breweries across Texas when the West Texas Beer Fest sets up downtown El Paso in November. Sip and sample some of the best breweries across Texas like fan favorites Lagunitas, Dogfish, and Karbach, with participating distributors, including L&F, Ben E. Keith Co., and Glazer’s, at the West Texas Beer Fest.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Gov. Abbott to make stop in El Paso Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott will be in El Paso Tuesday to attend a call center grand opening and for a campaign event. Governor Abbott will be joined by El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, and others for a grand opening ceremony for Spectrum's new Gran Vista Call Center.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Body of missing man found near Chuck Heinrich Park in Northeast El Paso

UPDATE: According to EPFD, a body of a man was found an hour and a half ago near Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park. The man was reported missing at approximately 12:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Combined Search and Rescue Team is currently responding to 11055 Andrew Barcena near Chuck Heinrich Memorial […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Traffic closures in El Paso County for the week of Oct. 30 to Nov. 4

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of October 30 to November 4. Scroll below the tweet. https://twitter.com/txdotelp/status/1586564541797629952. Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m....
EL PASO, TX

