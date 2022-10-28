HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After one of the nicest Halloween’s we’ve had in recent memory, the mild weather will carry over at least for the first three day’s of November before a dynamic storm system impacts the interior part of the country by the end of the week into the weekend. Tuesday and Wednesday will remain mild and dry with temperatures in the mid and upper 70s both days with an 80 degree reading possible somewhere.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 12 HOURS AGO