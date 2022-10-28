Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Ernest Hausmann elevated to starting LBThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes eliminated from Big Ten Tournament, fall 4-0 to Nebraska in quarterfinalThe LanternLincoln, NE
Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes travel to Nebraska for Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football announces 2023 scheduleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Nick Henrich out for seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
1011now.com
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet
Common Threads of Lincoln provides reusable feminine kits to those in need. The volunteers at ‘Common Threads’ all have one common goal: to create human care items from donated fabric that will serve people in Lincoln and around the world. Updated: 18 hours ago. Halloween comes with its...
KETV.com
Omaha's 1991 blizzard: Remembering the storm that canceled Halloween
OMAHA, Neb. — Do you remember the blizzard that canceled Halloween in Omaha?. On this day in 1991, a combination blizzard and ice storm hit the Omaha area, leading to 5-7 inches of snow and up to 1 inch of ice afterward. Minnesota received 2-3 inches of snow. In...
1011now.com
Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland extends season
ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Zoo’s Wildlife Safari Park is extending its 2022 season. Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo announced Monday that the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park will stay open daily for one more week. The season is usually from April through October. Monday, Oct. 31...
nebraskanewsservice.net
Nebraska’s ugliest animals take center stage for statewide trivia night
Nebraska Game and Parks hosted its second statewide trivia night on Oct. 19 at breweries in Lincoln, Omaha, Wayne, North Platte and Scottsbluff. The event drew a crowd at Code Beer Brewery in Lincoln. Nebraska Nature Nerds Trivia Nights were started by Game and Parks to get Nebraskans excited about...
1011now.com
College View Farmers Market closes its 2022 season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The College View Farmers Market came to a close on Sunday. The market that has been in the College View Location since 2018 brings plenty of Lincoln visitors to the area each Sunday from April to October. Vendors with products from produce to specialty coffee will...
News Channel Nebraska
Otoe, Bethel, daycares hold trunk-or- treat
OTOE - Sunday was a popular primer for Halloween, with trunk or treats at Nebraska City and Otoe. The Otoe park is known as the location of the annual BBQ, but committee member Angela Parsons thought a trunk or treat would keep the activities going into the fall. It started...
KETV.com
Halloween forecast: Scarily nice weather expected for trick-or-treating in Omaha area
OMAHA, Neb. — Trick-or-treating weather in the Omaha area will be eerily quiet this year on Halloween. Saturday will be scary nice — sunny with a high of 66. Sunday is expected to be creepily quiet — mostly to partly cloudy and a high of 63. Halloween...
1011now.com
Belmont Community Center hosts Halloween event
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Children and families gathered at Belmont Community Center for a day of Halloween festivities. The event was put on by Belmont Community Center and Belmont Recreation Center. Kids and adults dressed up in costumes, they got to do crafts, play games and go through a trunk...
KETV.com
Now Serving: Cafe Diem
If you're a fan of breakfast food, don't look any further than Cafe Diem. The Papillion restaurant is serving up all your breakfast, lunch, and dinner favorites. KETV NewsWatch 7's Kalé Searcy sat down with Cafe Diem to talk about what's on the menu, in this week's edition of what's Now Serving Omaha.
KSNB Local4
A few warm days before the rain arrives
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After one of the nicest Halloween’s we’ve had in recent memory, the mild weather will carry over at least for the first three day’s of November before a dynamic storm system impacts the interior part of the country by the end of the week into the weekend. Tuesday and Wednesday will remain mild and dry with temperatures in the mid and upper 70s both days with an 80 degree reading possible somewhere.
1011now.com
Race for Lancaster County Attorney: 10/11 Now sits down with Adam Morfeld ahead of the election
Meet Elio! You can meet him and the many other animals available for adoption when the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center opens 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Common Threads of Lincoln provides reusable feminine kits to those in need. Updated: 13 hours ago. The volunteers at ‘Common Threads’ all have one common goal:...
nebraskaexaminer.com
Increase in respiratory illnesses among very young noted in Lincoln, Omaha areas
LINCOLN — Health officials in Nebraska’s two largest counties are reporting notable increases in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Monday reported outbreaks in at least 13 local child care facilities, while a spokesman with the Douglas County Health Department reported more than 250 cases last week, a new high for the year.
klkntv.com
Lincoln restaurant hosts benefit for struggling single mom
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Pepe’s Bistro held a benefit Sunday morning to raise money for a single mother facing financial difficulties. Mistie Diaz said she lost her job due to health reasons. Now she is trying to make ends meet for herself and her daughter. Pepe’s Bistro is...
WOWT
Officer involved shooting overnight in Omaha
Cloudy and quiet this evening, typical chill overnight. Sunshine and warmer for Halloween. A shooting in north Omaha leaves one person injured. 23-year-old killed in Omaha Police officer-involved shooting. Updated: 7 hours ago. New details after a man was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting. DeJear makes Council Bluffs...
1011now.com
Omaha zoo reopens two exhibits closed after pelican dies of bird flu
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium said Monday that the Lied Jungle and Desert Dome exhibits had reopened. The two exhibits were among three shut down earlier this month after a Pink-backed pelican had died as a result of contracting bird flu: the Simmons Aviary, Lied Jungle, and the Desert Dome.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln store broken into, items stolen
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a store that was broken into by three people. LPD said officers were dispatched to the Double Barrell Smoke Shop, 1415 South St., on Sunday around 6:00 a.m. after an alarm was set off. Officers said they found a piece of...
klkntv.com
Nebraska State Patrol offers tips this Halloween to keep the community safe
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol will be on the lookout this Halloween to monitor the roads for impaired drivers. Officials say as kids go out to trick-or-treat it’s important for drivers to stay alert for kids and keep their focus on the road. If alcohol is involved, plan to have a sober driver for the trip home.
1011now.com
Nebraska School Activities Association releases brackets for 2022 NSAA State Volleyball Championships
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska School Activities Association released the brackets for the 2022 NSAA State Volleyball Championships. The Championship will begin on Nov. 2, with the class finals on Nov. 5 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Class A:. Class B:. Class C1:. Class C2:. Class D1:. Class D2:
