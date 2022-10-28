Texas Tech soccer earns draw at TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas – Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week Madison White recorded her conference-best ninth clean sheet of the season Thursday against TCU, but the Red Raiders would have to settle for the scoreless draw against the 15th-ranked Horned Frogs.

“It took a good defensive effort tonight,” head coach Tom Stone said. “TCU had a good night on the ball, so it came down to our defensive organization and communication. It’s a good thing we have one of the best keepers in the nation because Madison White was fantastic tonight.”

Texas Tech finished the regular season in a second-place tie with TCU. The Horn Frogs have the edge on conference goal differential, giving them the No. 2 seed and the Red Raiders the No. 3 seed.

The Red Raiders return to play against No. 6 seed Oklahoma at 8 p.m. Sunday in the first round of the Big 12 Championships in Round Rock.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.