Upcoming event honors Vietnam veterans and family members with special gift
The Vietnam Veterans Gift Giveaway is returning to Dubois County on Saturday, November 19, at the Family Life Center of Shiloh Church of Jasper, 1971 W. SR 56, from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. Any Indiana veteran who served during the Vietnam Era (1955 to 1975) is eligible to receive a...
Divine Mercy Catholic Parish hosting supper and silent auction, November 12
Divine Mercy Catholic Parish of Schnellville and St. Anthony will be having a Supper and Silent Auction on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the Schnellville Community Club. The meal will be served from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. and will consist of turkey or pork roast, dressing, mashed potatoes, and green beans. Meals are $12.00 for an adult plate and $7 for a child plate. The silent auction bidding will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. The public is invited.
Sisters of St. Benedict to Host St. Mechtilde of Hackeborn Sacred Music Series
Ferdinand — On Sunday, November 6 at 3:00 p.m. EST, the Sisters of St. Benedict will host a concert as a part of the St. Mechtilde of Hackeborn Sacred Music Series. The First Presbyterian Choir of Evansville will be performing at Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand. The Choir School, directed by Robert Nicholls, consists of the adult members of the Choir of First Presbyterian Church and children and youth who receive training from second grade onward in singing, sight-reading, music theory, liturgy, teamwork, and leadership skills.
Jasper Community Arts reviewing portfolios for 2024
Jasper Community Arts will be reviewing portfolios for solo and group shows for 2024 in the new Thyen-Clark Cultural Center. All media. No fees. Professional and graduate-student artists only. Artwork must be presented in a professional manner with a weight limit not to exceed 100 pounds (if hanging on the wall).
Famous Santa Claus Postmark selected for 2022
The Santa Claus, Indiana, Post Office selected the special 2022 picture postmark for the upcoming holiday season. On Thursday, December 1, the post office will begin offering the picture postmark to cancel the postage stamps on holiday mail again this year. This famous small-town post office is the only one...
Stings, Inc holding recital at Jasper Middle School, Nov. 6
Students of Strings, Inc will present a recital on Nov 6 at 3:00 p.m. in the auditorium of Jasper Middle School, Portersville Road, Jasper. Students will play from Suzuki books, “Pre -Twinklers – Book 8″; and are taught by Rafaela Schaick.
Bob Lockhart featured artist at Thyen-Clark Culture Center
Jasper Community Arts is pleased to present the work of Louisville, KY, award-winning artist, Bob Lockhart for the months of November and December at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center. Lockhart’s solo exhibit is a mixture of 2-D Drawings and 3-D sculptures. Bob Lockhart is an award-winning sculptor whose work is...
Witches on Bikes spreading joy while giving back to community
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Around one hundred and sixty witches will be trading in their brooms for bikes on Saturday. Witches on Bike started last year when thirty-two women decided to dress up as witches and ride bikes around Vincennes just to cackle and spread some Halloween happiness. "At the...
Brandon Kunkler, 45, Bloomington
Brandon Kunkler, 45, of Bloomington, passed away on October 18, 2022, at his home. Brandon was born on September 11, 1977, in Huntingburg, Indiana to Michael G. and Lana J. (Nahler) Kunkler. Brandon received his Master’s in Electronics from Stevens Institute of Technology. Brandon was a valued member of the...
Neighbors enjoy impressive Halloween display in Posey Co.
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - We know there are a lot of Halloween displays out there, but some families take it to another level. There’s a house on the corner of Middle Mount Vernon Road and Saint Phillips Road in Posey County that is included. The homeowners really went...
Memorial Hospital offers free event “Bone Health and Arthritis”
While there is no cure for arthritis, managing its symptoms is key to reducing pain, preventing or delaying disability, and improving the overall quality of life. Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is hosting “Bone Health and Arthritis” on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 6:00 – 7:15 p.m. Dr. Christine Stairs, Orthopaedic Surgeon, and Jill Seng, Physician Assistant, will discuss ways to keep your bones healthy while managing arthritis. The presentation will be held in the Medical Arts Conference Center, located at 721 W. 13th Street in Jasper. Refreshments will be available.
Generations hosting training to help elderly avoid scams, fraud and abuse
Generations, in partnership with the Knox County Community Foundation, will be hosting its elder justice event, Stack the Deck Against Scams, Fraud and Elder Abuse on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at the Green Activities Center, 120 W. Harrison St., Vincennes, on the Vincennes University Campus from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Purdue Extension holding annual meeting Friday, Nov. 11
The Purdue Extension Dubois County is holding its annual meeting Friday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the VUJ Center for Technology, Innovation and Manufacturing theatre. This year’s meeting will be an exploration of diversity between and among Latino cultures. Esmeralda Cruz, M.S. will speak about the different cultures and geographical regions of Latin American countries.
French Lick Springs Hotel to hold tree lighting
The French Lick Springs Hotel will hold its annual tree lighting ceremony on November 19th from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. This year's show includes the lighting at 7 p.m., a fireworks display, and a special projection light show on the front of the hotel. The festivities will continue after...
Shaelie Clark Leaving 14 News: Meet the Evansville Anchor and Her Family
Shaelie Clark became Evansville’s favorite anchor in her six years at WFIE. But when she announced that she was resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Shaelie Clark is leaving 14 News and where she is going next. Clark recently announced her pregnancy, and a new baby is coming in December. Her viewers are curious to know more about her family. So, we reveal all about the reporter in this Shaelie Clark wiki.
VCSO deputy passes away after 2 year long battle
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two years ago, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Cutrell suffered a seizure while at work and was rushed to Deaconess Midtown Hospital. Saturday evening, his wife Megan confirmed that Deputy Cutrell passed away. “My best friend, love of my life, and favorite person passed away earlier this evening. I am heartbroken, […]
Family has close encounter with RSV
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– A tristate family is urging parents to keep their sick kids at home after having a close encounter with RSV. Kelsey Schapker thought her 3-year-old daughter, Kendi, was developing a cold. “She had a fever, stomach ache, a runny nose, and congestion,” she says. When her Kendi’s fever spiked to 105, Schapker […]
Miraculously no one hurt after Indiana store collapse
It reportedly happened at the Greenwell Hardware Store, a shop known to sell plumbing, electrical and cleaning supplies.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to not instate blanket pardons for minor marijuana offenses
On Oct.17, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said he won’t show leniency to Indiana residents for minor marijuana offenses, despite President Biden’s request for governors to consider state- level pardons. The Biden administration announced a plan to pardon thousands of offenders convicted for simple marijuana possession at the federal...
