duboiscountyfreepress.com

Divine Mercy Catholic Parish hosting supper and silent auction, November 12

Divine Mercy Catholic Parish of Schnellville and St. Anthony will be having a Supper and Silent Auction on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the Schnellville Community Club. The meal will be served from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. and will consist of turkey or pork roast, dressing, mashed potatoes, and green beans. Meals are $12.00 for an adult plate and $7 for a child plate. The silent auction bidding will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. The public is invited.
SCHNELLVILLE, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Sisters of St. Benedict to Host St. Mechtilde of Hackeborn Sacred Music Series

Ferdinand — On Sunday, November 6 at 3:00 p.m. EST, the Sisters of St. Benedict will host a concert as a part of the St. Mechtilde of Hackeborn Sacred Music Series. The First Presbyterian Choir of Evansville will be performing at Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand. The Choir School, directed by Robert Nicholls, consists of the adult members of the Choir of First Presbyterian Church and children and youth who receive training from second grade onward in singing, sight-reading, music theory, liturgy, teamwork, and leadership skills.
FERDINAND, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Jasper Community Arts reviewing portfolios for 2024

Jasper Community Arts will be reviewing portfolios for solo and group shows for 2024 in the new Thyen-Clark Cultural Center. All media. No fees. Professional and graduate-student artists only. Artwork must be presented in a professional manner with a weight limit not to exceed 100 pounds (if hanging on the wall).
JASPER, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Famous Santa Claus Postmark selected for 2022

The Santa Claus, Indiana, Post Office selected the special 2022 picture postmark for the upcoming holiday season. On Thursday, December 1, the post office will begin offering the picture postmark to cancel the postage stamps on holiday mail again this year. This famous small-town post office is the only one...
SANTA CLAUS, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Stings, Inc holding recital at Jasper Middle School, Nov. 6

Students of Strings, Inc will present a recital on Nov 6 at 3:00 p.m. in the auditorium of Jasper Middle School, Portersville Road, Jasper. Students will play from Suzuki books, “Pre -Twinklers – Book 8″; and are taught by Rafaela Schaick.
JASPER, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Bob Lockhart featured artist at Thyen-Clark Culture Center

Jasper Community Arts is pleased to present the work of Louisville, KY, award-winning artist, Bob Lockhart for the months of November and December at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center. Lockhart’s solo exhibit is a mixture of 2-D Drawings and 3-D sculptures. Bob Lockhart is an award-winning sculptor whose work is...
JASPER, IN
WTHI

Witches on Bikes spreading joy while giving back to community

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Around one hundred and sixty witches will be trading in their brooms for bikes on Saturday. Witches on Bike started last year when thirty-two women decided to dress up as witches and ride bikes around Vincennes just to cackle and spread some Halloween happiness. "At the...
VINCENNES, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Brandon Kunkler, 45, Bloomington

Brandon Kunkler, 45, of Bloomington, passed away on October 18, 2022, at his home. Brandon was born on September 11, 1977, in Huntingburg, Indiana to Michael G. and Lana J. (Nahler) Kunkler. Brandon received his Master’s in Electronics from Stevens Institute of Technology. Brandon was a valued member of the...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
14news.com

Neighbors enjoy impressive Halloween display in Posey Co.

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - We know there are a lot of Halloween displays out there, but some families take it to another level. There’s a house on the corner of Middle Mount Vernon Road and Saint Phillips Road in Posey County that is included. The homeowners really went...
POSEY COUNTY, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Memorial Hospital offers free event “Bone Health and Arthritis”

While there is no cure for arthritis, managing its symptoms is key to reducing pain, preventing or delaying disability, and improving the overall quality of life. Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is hosting “Bone Health and Arthritis” on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 6:00 – 7:15 p.m. Dr. Christine Stairs, Orthopaedic Surgeon, and Jill Seng, Physician Assistant, will discuss ways to keep your bones healthy while managing arthritis. The presentation will be held in the Medical Arts Conference Center, located at 721 W. 13th Street in Jasper. Refreshments will be available.
JASPER, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Generations hosting training to help elderly avoid scams, fraud and abuse

Generations, in partnership with the Knox County Community Foundation, will be hosting its elder justice event, Stack the Deck Against Scams, Fraud and Elder Abuse on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at the Green Activities Center, 120 W. Harrison St., Vincennes, on the Vincennes University Campus from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
VINCENNES, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Purdue Extension holding annual meeting Friday, Nov. 11

The Purdue Extension Dubois County is holding its annual meeting Friday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the VUJ Center for Technology, Innovation and Manufacturing theatre. This year’s meeting will be an exploration of diversity between and among Latino cultures. Esmeralda Cruz, M.S. will speak about the different cultures and geographical regions of Latin American countries.
wevv.com

French Lick Springs Hotel to hold tree lighting

The French Lick Springs Hotel will hold its annual tree lighting ceremony on November 19th from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. This year's show includes the lighting at 7 p.m., a fireworks display, and a special projection light show on the front of the hotel. The festivities will continue after...
earnthenecklace.com

Shaelie Clark Leaving 14 News: Meet the Evansville Anchor and Her Family

Shaelie Clark became Evansville’s favorite anchor in her six years at WFIE. But when she announced that she was resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Shaelie Clark is leaving 14 News and where she is going next. Clark recently announced her pregnancy, and a new baby is coming in December. Her viewers are curious to know more about her family. So, we reveal all about the reporter in this Shaelie Clark wiki.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

VCSO deputy passes away after 2 year long battle

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two years ago, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Cutrell suffered a seizure while at work and was rushed to Deaconess Midtown Hospital. Saturday evening, his wife Megan confirmed that Deputy Cutrell passed away. “My best friend, love of my life, and favorite person passed away earlier this evening. I am heartbroken, […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Family has close encounter with RSV

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– A tristate family is urging parents to keep their sick kids at home after having a close encounter with RSV. Kelsey Schapker thought her 3-year-old daughter, Kendi, was developing a cold. “She had a fever, stomach ache, a runny nose, and congestion,” she says. When her Kendi’s fever spiked to 105, Schapker […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

