‘Safe Port in the Storm:' Why Investors Rewarded Apple But Fled Its Big Tech Peers After Earnings

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. equities markets are primed to wrap up a stellar month as October concludes. The Dow, in fact, could well achieve its best month since 1976, while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 are also set to finish in the green. Investors are preparing to parse the latest wave of earnings this week as well as the latest messaging from the Federal Reserve. The Fed's meeting starts Tuesday, and the central bank is widely expected to raise rates by another three-quarters of a point in its latest attempt to cool down decades-high inflation. Market watchers will be looking for signs from Chairman Jerome Powell that the Fed may start easing off the pedal a bit in the coming months.Read live market updates here.
Uber Stock Pops 12% in Premarket on Revenue Beat, Strong Guidance
Uber reported third-quarter earnings that beat analysts' estimates for revenue Tuesday. The company suffered a net loss of $1.2 billion for the quarter, $512 million of which was attributed to revaluations of Uber's equity investments, according to a company release. Uber reported a third-quarter loss Tuesday but beat analysts' estimates...
‘Don't End Up in a Lopsided Portfolio.' Here's What Advisors Say to Do If You're Worried About Tech Exposure
Some big name stocks took a beating last week, with Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Microsoft shedding more than $350 billion from their market cap. While exposure to those companies may be tough to avoid, experts say there are ways to make sure your portfolio is better diversified. Some big names...
Energy Sector Needs Firms With Mentality of Tesla and Amazon to Move Forward, CEO Says
"The time it takes Amazon to build one of their warehouses — there's no way a conventional company can do that," Marco Alvera, the CEO of Tree Energy Solutions, says. "This is about taking some of the West Coast mentality, some of the Tesla mentality, some of the, you know, 'we can do it and we can do it quickly' attitude," he adds.
Chinese Tech Giants' Push Into U.S., Europe's Markets Sets Up Potential Clash With Amazon
Pinduoduo and TikTok owner ByteDance have launched international cross-border e-commerce websites in the last few months, aiming to take a crack at selling Chinese products to foreign buyers. The move sets the two Chinese tech firms up for a clash with Amazon as they expand overseas. ByteDance launched a fashion...
Elon Musk Has Pulled More Than 50 Tesla Employees Into His Twitter Takeover
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, now sole director and CEO of Twitter, is asking employees of the social network to redesign their subscription and verification systems within one week. Musk has authorized dozens of Autopilot software engineers, and other Tesla employees, to do code reviews and more at the social network.
Flexibility Is Key to Finding, Keeping Workers Even as Companies Want People Back
Despite a growing number of companies wanting workers back in the office, some employers recognize the value of flexibility in attracting and retaining talent. CNBC Workforce Executive Council member DJ Casto, CHRO of financial services firm Synchrony, said "flexibility and choice are the new currency" in work. Offering flexibility and...
Self-Driving Truck Startup TuSimple Fires Its CEO Over Improper Ties to a Chinese Firm
TuSimple fired its CEO, Xiaodi Hou, after an internal investigation found improper dealings with and possible tech transfer to a Chinese startup. The Chinese company, hydrogen truck maker Hydron, is led by a TuSimple co-founder. The Wall Street Journal reported that the SEC and FBI are investigating. Self-driving truck startup...
Apple iPhone Maker Foxconn Slams ‘Maliciously Edited' Video That Claims Covid Deaths at China Plant
Foxconn said on Tuesday that there have been no deaths at its Zhengzhou, China factory, the biggest Apple iPhone production facility in the world. On Monday, a video circulating on Twitter alleged that eight people in a dormitory at Foxconn's Zhengzhou factory had all died as a result of the Covid outbreak.
European Stocks Move Higher as Global Markets Focus on the Fed; Ocado Shares Up 31%
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were higher on Tuesday with global investors focusing on the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting, which begins today. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose 1.4% by late morning, with all sectors and major bourses in positive territory. Mining stocks led...
Cramer's Lightning Round: Riot Blockchain Is Not a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Palantir: "If it can get to $10, then I would skedaddle. I hate to recommend it all the way down here because it's near the bottom."
