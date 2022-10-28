ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Prepare Your Finances for a Recession Despite Strong GDP Report, Warn Financial Advisors: ‘Plan for More Disruption'

By Greg Iacurci,CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Philadelphia

U.S. Treasury Yields Climb as Investors Look Toward November Fed Meeting

Treasury yields rose on Monday as markets looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's November meeting beginning Tuesday. The 10-year Treasury yield was up by 5 basis points to 4.058%. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury rose by 7 basis points to 4.493%. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point equals 0.01%.
NBC Philadelphia

China's Economy Could Rebound Soon, But Longer-Term Growth Will Be ‘Deeply Challenging'

Decoupling, a weak global economy and an expected reopening following years of strict Covid measures are factors affecting the outlook for China. "Beyond the near-term rebound in growth we see ongoing downward pressure on potential or trend growth in China," said Ethan Harris of Bank of America Securities. "China has...
NBC Philadelphia

India, China to See Biggest Jump in Real Salary as Asia-Pacific Leads the Way Next Year, Report Shows

As inflation continues to impact global economies, Asia-Pacific will be the only region to see real salary growth in 2023, a new survey has found. According to the annual Salary Trends Report by data company ECA International, the average real salary increase — which is nominal wage growth minus the rate of inflation — is predicted to increase by 1.3% in Asia-Pacific.
NBC Philadelphia

Credit Suisse Shares Are a ‘Steal,' Say New Saudi Backers After Taking 9.9% Stake

Saudi National Bank, the kingdom's largest lender and majority-owned by the Saudi government, announced Wednesday that it was investing up to $1.5 billion in Credit Suisse — representing a stake of up to 9.9%. The Swiss lender posted a third-quarter net loss of 4.034 billion Swiss francs ($4.09 billion)...

Comments / 0

Community Policy