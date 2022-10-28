ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanilac County, MI

fox2detroit.com

1 dead, 2 hurt in St. Clair River boating accident

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A boating accident on the St. Clair River on Saturday night killed a man and hurt two other men. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, the group was returning from fishing on the river near Algonac around 10:30 p.m. The 67-year-old Algonac man who was driving the 18-foot Lung boat hit a post. The collision injured the driver and two other men, a 72-year-old Harrison Township man and a 67-year-old Ira Township man.
ALGONAC, MI
The Flint Journal

Man dies after boat hits post in St. Clair River

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI – A St. Clair County man died late Saturday when the boat he was in crashed into a post, police said. The incident occurred in the St. Clair River, near Algonac, at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.
ALGONAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Fatal pedestrian crash highlights unexpected hazard for drivers

A Davison woman who died after being hit by a car on M-59 early Saturday is the fifth pedestrian death handled by Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies so far this year. Sarah Ratliff, 30, was on foot on the freeway after fleeing an altercation inside a pickup truck when she was hit by what police believe is an Audi Q7 at 2:21 a.m. Saturday morning. She died shortly after arriving at an area hospital. The Sheriff’s Office announced a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the driver.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
MLive

Dog dies in early morning house fire

CLIO, MI — One dog died this morning, Oct. 31, during a house fire in Clio. Clio firefighters responded to the blaze on a call for a residential structure fire at about 8:20 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Lincoln Street. Upon their arrival, firefighters saw flames shooting...
CLIO, MI
1470 WFNT

Davison Woman Killed After Boyfriend Chokes Truck Driver

A Davison woman has died after an altercation between her boyfriend and the man they were riding with in Rochester Hills. Sarah Ratliff of Davison and her 41-year-old boyfriend from Metamora were riding in a truck driven by a man from Otter Lake early Saturday morning. Reports indicate that the 31-year-old woman's boyfriend allegedly reached up from the backseat and attempted to choke the truck's driver. As he was being assaulted, the driver managed to bring the vehicle to a stop just off M-59 near Adams Rd.
DAVISON, MI
WNEM

Davison woman killed in hit and run

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WNEM) - Oakland County Sheriff’s Detectives are searching for the driver of a vehicle after a hit and run in Rochester Hills that left a Davison woman dead. The crash happened Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2:21 a.m. Sarah Ratliff, 30, of Davison, was fatally injured by...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
The Flint Journal

3 hospitalized after mobile home fire

AUBURN HILLS, MI – Three people were transported to a local hospital after a fire broke out at a mobile home early Monday, Oct. 31, in Auburn Hills, officials said. Around 1:16 a.m., the Auburn Hills Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 300 block of North Squirrel at Oakland Estates mobile home park, according to a news release. Personnel arrived on the scene and found the rear of the structure, plus a deck and shed, engulfed in flames.
AUBURN HILLS, MI
The Saginaw News

Bay City teen charged with shooting teen in head with stolen handgun

BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City teenager is facing adult felony charges for allegedly shooting a fellow teen in her head with a stolen gun. About 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 22, police responded a reported shooting in the 200 block of South Sherman Street. A girl who called 911 said another girl had been shot in her head and that the shooter had already fled, according to police reports in court documents.
BAY CITY, MI
MLive

Bridgeport Township boy, 7, shoots self in head with unsecured gun

BRIDGEPORT TWP, MI — A Bridgeport Township child his hospitalized after apparently shooting himself with an unsecured gun. About 12:20 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, police responded to Bavarian Village Apartments, 2826 Williamson Road, for a 7-year-old who suffered a gunshot wound to his head, according to Bridgeport Township Police Chief David Duffett. The child was taken to Covenant HealthCare by Mobile Medical Response, before being transferred to the University of Michigan Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor.
BRIDGEPORT, MI
fox2detroit.com

30-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Rochester Hills

ROCHERSTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Davison woman is dead following a hit-and-run crash in Rochester Hills early Saturday morning. The crash happened minutes after an altercation in a separate vehicle between two men, police said. Sarah Ratliff, 30, was a passenger in the vehicle when a male passenger...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Sheriff’s office seeks suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the driver of an Audi Q7, after the vehicle reportedly struck a Davison woman in Rochester Hills, then fled the scene. The Audi struck Sarah Ratliff, 30, as the car was entering westbound M-59 from Adams Road. Ratliff died shortly...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
The Flint Journal

Woman arrested in hit-and-run crash that left 2 dead

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI – A St. Clair County woman has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash in which two people died. Authorities said Friday, Oct. 28, that 37-year-old Jacalyn Reid had been arrested and charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death and for driving with a suspended/revoked/denied license.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Stabbing Victim, Suspect Both In Critical Condition in Bay County Assault, Police Chase

A woman is fighting for her life and her assailant is in critical condition after a domestic assault on Tuesday that landed both in the hospital. The woman is clinging to life after being stabbed multiple times in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station on West Midland Road in Auburn at about 6:15 on Tuesday. The suspect then fled the scene leading police on a chase leading into Saginaw County and back into Bay County, ending when the suspect crashed his pick-up truck into a townhome in Bay City’s Uptown. The suspect was arrested shortly after midnight and taken to an area hospital where he is reportedly in critical condition.
BAY COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Flint Police looking for parents of child found this morning

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is searching for the parents of a little girl who was found Wednesday morning. She was found just before 6 a.m. in the 2500 block of Paducah Street in Flint. If you have any information, please call the Flint Police Department at...
FLINT, MI
MLive

MLive

