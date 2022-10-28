Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso May Sue Former President Trump On a Debt He Owes The CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Mayor Adams Said There Won't Be Any More Buses From Texas Carrying MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
Here’s The New Safest City In Texas & What El Paso Has To Say
For the longest time El Paso has been regarded as one of the safest cities in America; we were number 3 last year. It's been a debate for quite some time & the debate just got even MORE interesting in 2022 as there's been a few other Texas cities that have claimed as "one of the safest cities":
EPPD investigating what they are calling a ‘suspicious death’
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death in Central El Paso. Police were called out to the 5600 block of Webster — near Interstate 10 and Paisano — at about about 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Family members had been concerned when they had not heard from a 75-year-old […]
KVIA
“Tunnel of Terror” haunted car wash comes to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas– In honor of Halloween weekend, Tommy's Express car wash is helping celebrate the spooky season while getting your car washed. Tommy's Express “Tunnel of Terror” is a haunted car wash where people in nearly 60 locations nationwide can take part in, including here in the Borderland.
U.S. 54 reopens after being briefly shut down from crash near Kenworthy
UPDATE: U.S. 54 north has reopened after being shut down for about an hour after a collision. Just the left lane remains closed. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A collision has closed all northbound lanes on U.S. 54 in Northeast El Paso at Kenworthy, according to the Texas Department of Transportation’s El Paso District. Traffic […]
Texas AG Ken Paxton campaign ad blasts Dem opponent on Border Patrol comments, features widow of late officer
Incumbent Ken Paxton released a powerful campaign advertisement on Saturday across Texas telling the story of border agent, Freddie Vasquez, who died in the line of duty.
KVIA
4 sent to the hospital after 3-vehicle collision near the El Paso International airport
UPDATE: Four people were sent to the hospital following a three-vehicle collision at an intersection near the El Paso International airport, preliminary reports show. Two of those people had life-threatening injuries, according to reports. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Global Reach drive and...
Some El Paso Jiffy Lubes to offer half-off oil changes for active-duty, retired military
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A handful of El Paso area Jiffy Lube service centers invite all active, retired and veteran military to their location for a special 50 percent off any oil change on Friday, Nov. 11. The offer is valid at the following locations: 7045 S Desert Blvd.; 1389 George Dieter; and 9980 […]
KVIA
Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in South Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are investigating a suspicious death in South Central El Paso Saturday night. Officials say the death happened on the 5600 block of Webster avenue, which intersects Paisano drive. The Crimes Against Persons unit of the El Paso police department is currently investigating the...
cbs4local.com
El Paso police investigate Lower Valley shooting that sent one to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Lower Valley Friday, according to the El Paso Police Department. Police said one male was shot at the 7500 block of Acapulco Ave. Crime scene tape was placed and blocked off Acapulco...
elpasoheraldpost.com
FBI El Paso Announce the Federal Arrest of El Paso Man for Felon in Possession of a Firearm
FBI El Paso announce the arrest of a 30-year-old El Paso man, Russell Rice III, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. On June 5, 2022, Rice was accused of firing a firearm in public during an altercation with another individual. On June 8, 2022, Rice was taken into custody by El Paso Police Department’s Gang Unit. Rice was arrested on a state warrant issued by the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) for being felon in possession of a firearm. Rice was later released on bond.
KVIA
East El Paso home scene of federal investigation
EL PASO, Texas -- A home in east El Paso is the scene of a federal investigation. FBI agents executed a search warrant Wednesday morning at a home at the intersection of Tender Foot Court and Morgan Marie street. Several FBI agents surrounded the home. An eyewitness told ABC-7 they...
Federal Agents Raid El Paso Home of Suspected Capitol Rioter
FBI agents executed a search warrant on an east El Paso home yesterday. Eyewitnesses say they saw agents in tactical gear and that they heard two flash-bang charges go off. Here’s the report that aired on KVIA yesterday. Today, it was reported that the raid and arrest of El...
Serious crash near UTEP sends one person to the hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Authorities have confirmed that a car accident early Monday morning near UTEP sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries. El Paso Police told KTSM the accident happened near the 1700 block of Hawthorne Street at 2:17 a.m. Special Traffic Investigators (STI) were called to the scene to conduct […]
Texas Is The #1 Most HAUNTED State In America! Find Out Which City In Texas Is The Most Haunted?
I'm all for being #1 in almost anything. Let's be real, Texans are competitive, if you want to say we are #1 as far as the best food in the nation, I would wholeheartedly agree. Best dressed, best manners, best drivers, best hospitality, all things I would 100% say we should be known for, but I certainly did not see this one coming, nor am I happy about it.
Las Cruces Annual Candy Drop takes place at Maag Park
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The annual Great Pumpkin Candy Drop took place today at Maag Park in Las Cruces for the Halloween holiday. For 15 years, the annual Candy Drop invited all public service officers as well as the community to participate in the free event. The event is said to create a positive […]
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces has long been a mecca for New Mexican cuisine, and its restaurants reflect that. From traditional New Mexican fare to more modern takes on the cuisine, there’s something for everyone in Las Cruces. And with its proximity to Mexico, it’s no surprise that there are also a...
KFOX 14
Road closures happening the week of Oct. 30th through Nov. 5th
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza POE to Alameda Avenue. Tuesday, November 1 through Thursday November 3. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lanes...
El Paso Combined Search and Rescue Team discovers body of a man
EL PASO, Texas - The Combined Search and Rescue Team continues to investigate after they discovered the body of a man. According to fire dispatch, the rescue call came in around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The incident happened near 11055 Andrew Barcena at Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park. Dispatch told ABC-7 that the body of a man The post El Paso Combined Search and Rescue Team discovers body of a man appeared first on KVIA.
Sunland Park’s Western Playland sold to new management
SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- Western Playland has been sold after over 60 years of being a business passed down through generations. A spokesperson from Traders Village - the family-owned business based in Grand Prairie, Texas that acquired Western Playland - told ABC-7 about their plans to revitalize the amusement park. On top of a The post Sunland Park’s Western Playland sold to new management appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Local amusement park bought by Traders Village Marketplace
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso area staple, Western Playland Amusement Park was bought by Traders Village Marketplace which is headquartered in Grand Prairie, TX. The latest addition the the company that also runs three flea markets in Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston. It has been around since 1973 and...
Comments / 2