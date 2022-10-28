ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KTSM

EPPD investigating what they are calling a ‘suspicious death’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death in Central El Paso. Police were called out to the 5600 block of Webster — near Interstate 10 and Paisano — at about about 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Family members had been concerned when they had not heard from a 75-year-old […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

“Tunnel of Terror” haunted car wash comes to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas– In honor of Halloween weekend, Tommy's Express car wash is helping celebrate the spooky season while getting your car washed. Tommy's Express “Tunnel of Terror” is a haunted car wash where people in nearly 60 locations nationwide can take part in, including here in the Borderland.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

U.S. 54 reopens after being briefly shut down from crash near Kenworthy

UPDATE: U.S. 54 north has reopened after being shut down for about an hour after a collision. Just the left lane remains closed. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A collision has closed all northbound lanes on U.S. 54 in Northeast El Paso at Kenworthy, according to the Texas Department of Transportation’s El Paso District. Traffic […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in South Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are investigating a suspicious death in South Central El Paso Saturday night. Officials say the death happened on the 5600 block of Webster avenue, which intersects Paisano drive. The Crimes Against Persons unit of the El Paso police department is currently investigating the...
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

FBI El Paso Announce the Federal Arrest of El Paso Man for Felon in Possession of a Firearm

FBI El Paso announce the arrest of a 30-year-old El Paso man, Russell Rice III, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. On June 5, 2022, Rice was accused of firing a firearm in public during an altercation with another individual. On June 8, 2022, Rice was taken into custody by El Paso Police Department’s Gang Unit. Rice was arrested on a state warrant issued by the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) for being felon in possession of a firearm. Rice was later released on bond.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

East El Paso home scene of federal investigation

EL PASO, Texas -- A home in east El Paso is the scene of a federal investigation. FBI agents executed a search warrant Wednesday morning at a home at the intersection of Tender Foot Court and Morgan Marie street. Several FBI agents surrounded the home. An eyewitness told ABC-7 they...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Serious crash near UTEP sends one person to the hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Authorities have confirmed that a car accident early Monday morning near UTEP sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries. El Paso Police told KTSM the accident happened near the 1700 block of Hawthorne Street at 2:17 a.m. Special Traffic Investigators (STI) were called to the scene to conduct […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Las Cruces Annual Candy Drop takes place at Maag Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The annual Great Pumpkin Candy Drop took place today at Maag Park in Las Cruces for the Halloween holiday. For 15 years, the annual Candy Drop invited all public service officers as well as the community to participate in the free event. The event is said to create a positive […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Las Cruces, NM

Las Cruces has long been a mecca for New Mexican cuisine, and its restaurants reflect that. From traditional New Mexican fare to more modern takes on the cuisine, there’s something for everyone in Las Cruces. And with its proximity to Mexico, it’s no surprise that there are also a...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Road closures happening the week of Oct. 30th through Nov. 5th

EL PASO, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza POE to Alameda Avenue. Tuesday, November 1 through Thursday November 3. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lanes...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Combined Search and Rescue Team discovers body of a man

EL PASO, Texas - The Combined Search and Rescue Team continues to investigate after they discovered the body of a man. According to fire dispatch, the rescue call came in around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The incident happened near 11055 Andrew Barcena at Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park. Dispatch told ABC-7 that the body of a man The post El Paso Combined Search and Rescue Team discovers body of a man appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Sunland Park’s Western Playland sold to new management

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- Western Playland has been sold after over 60 years of being a business passed down through generations. A spokesperson from Traders Village - the family-owned business based in Grand Prairie, Texas that acquired Western Playland - told ABC-7 about their plans to revitalize the amusement park. On top of a The post Sunland Park’s Western Playland sold to new management appeared first on KVIA.
SUNLAND PARK, NM
KVIA

Local amusement park bought by Traders Village Marketplace

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso area staple, Western Playland Amusement Park was bought by Traders Village Marketplace which is headquartered in Grand Prairie, TX. The latest addition the the company that also runs three flea markets in Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston. It has been around since 1973 and...
EL PASO, TX

