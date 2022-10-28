Read full article on original website
Cheyenne East Posts Solid Win over Rock Springs in 4A Playoffs
The Cheyenne East offense has been productive all year long and put the pedal to the metal in the 2nd half to pull away from Rock Springs 49-24 in the first round of the 4A playoffs. East scored the first 2 touchdowns of the game with Garet Schlabs catching a 27-yard touchdown pass from Cam Hayes and then Hayes threw a 25-yard TD strike to Jakob Culver to make it 14-0. Rock Springs answered the bell with an 11-yard run to the end zone from Goodness Okere and that was followed by a 1-yard plunge from quarterback Michael Faigl. The Tigers also had a field goal in that 2nd quarter with the Thunderbirds hitting paydirt as Hayes found Drew Jackson for a 30-yard TD connection. At halftime, East led 22-17.
Cheyenne, October 30 High School 🏐 Game Notice
svinews.com
Cowboys rushing attack gashes Rainbows; Pokes now bowl eligible
• Sixth Time in Seven Seasons That the Cowboys are Bowl Eligible. Honolulu, Hawai’i –The Wyoming Cowboys earned their sixth win of the 2022 season on Saturday with a 27-20 road victory over the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors, and with that sixth win earned bowl eligibility for the sixth time in the past seven seasons.
CBS Sports
Hawaii vs. Wyoming: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the Wyoming Cowboys are even-steven against one another since September of 2017 (2-2), but not for long. Hawaii and the Cowboys will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11:59 p.m. ET on Saturday at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. Wyoming should still be riding high after a win, while the Rainbow Warriors will be looking to right the ship.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming High Schooler Finds Career Path Through Apprenticeship
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Not knowing what to do with the rest of your life is a common problem for high school students, something Marko Glassock knows all too well. He got some help figuring out his options thanks to an apprenticeship program in his...
cowboystatedaily.com
Federal Building In Cheyenne Named After First Woman To Vote In Wyoming And In America
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s possible Louisa Swain didn’t grasp the significance that she was not only the first woman in Wyoming to cast a vote in 1870, but also the first woman in America with the same full political rights as men.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Louisa Swain building is dedicated in the Equality State
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Officials came together on Thursday to celebrate a building opening and the reason we are called the “Equality State.”. State and municipal officials recognized the Louisa Swain federal building with a ceremony. Today, they dedicated the Louisa Swain federal building and celebrated not...
3 Great Burger Places in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming or you plan on visiting this beautiful state soon and you also happen to love going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
capcity.news
Cheyenne to see sunny skies, warm temperatures at week’s start, snow on Thursday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents can expect to see sunny skies today through Wednesday, though the weather is predicted to become wintry after that. Today’s high temperature is 56 degrees, while the low is 30. Light winds of 5–10 mph are also expected. This weather will hold...
Brrr! Cheyenne Sees Coldest Morning in 6 Months
The mercury in Cheyenne plummeted to a chilly 20 degrees Friday morning -- the coldest morning since April 25, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. "Several other locations also saw the coldest temps since the spring," the agency said in a Facebook post. Brrrr! It's a cold morning...
Look! Here’s A List Of All The Cheyenne Events For November.
Can you believe we're going into November? Where has 2022 gone? We're getting to the part of the year where we're going to sneeze and it'll be mid-January. So, if this is the time of the year that you really like, take a breath and enjoy as much as you can. It's going to fly by.
Cheyenne ‘Making Progress’ in Landing New Data Center, Mayor Says
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says the city is "making progress" in its efforts to bring a new data center to town. Collins had lunch with the site selection team on Tuesday and said it was great to hear how well city staff have been helping the team through their processes.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/27/22–10/28/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (10/19/22–10/27/22
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Oct. 19 through Oct. 27. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
capcity.news
Cheyenne police seek public assistance regarding burglary this week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is seeking assistance regarding a burglary that occurred this week. The burglary occurred on the 3100 block of Dillon Avenue, where security footage shows a suspect entering a detached garage and stealing outdoor power equipment. Police believe the suspect was able to...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Voting on Constitutional Amendments and County questions this election
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With ten more days until the general election, there have already been 8,000 votes cast in absentee and early voting, according to the Laramie County Clerk. Voters will also cast ballots on two amendments and two county questions in this election. “It has been...
capcity.news
Weekly arrest report (10/21/22–10/28/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Man Who Impregnated Business Partner’s Teen Daughter Loses Court Appeal
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Cheyenne man in prison for impregnating his business partner’s teenage daughter lost a court appeal Tuesday. Daniel Ivan Villafana, 32, appealed the Wyoming Supreme Court to overturn his 10-14 year prison sentence for sexual abuse of a minor. Villafana...
Victim Identified in Fatal Laramie County Shooting
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim in Monday afternoon's fatal shooting near Burns as 41-year-old Cheyenne resident Alexander Frederick Papin II. Agency spokesman Captain Kevin James says the shooting took place at a home in the 4300 block of the East Interstate 80 Service Road, roughly three miles east of the TA Travel Center.
Two Dell Range businesses are now open!
Now open sign standing near the new Tres Amigos on Dell Range Blvd -Optopolis. Two new businesses along the Dell Range Blvd corridor have opened - A Mexican restaurant and the new mental health urgent care!
Comments / 0