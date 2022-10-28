ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

WyoPreps

Cheyenne East Posts Solid Win over Rock Springs in 4A Playoffs

The Cheyenne East offense has been productive all year long and put the pedal to the metal in the 2nd half to pull away from Rock Springs 49-24 in the first round of the 4A playoffs. East scored the first 2 touchdowns of the game with Garet Schlabs catching a 27-yard touchdown pass from Cam Hayes and then Hayes threw a 25-yard TD strike to Jakob Culver to make it 14-0. Rock Springs answered the bell with an 11-yard run to the end zone from Goodness Okere and that was followed by a 1-yard plunge from quarterback Michael Faigl. The Tigers also had a field goal in that 2nd quarter with the Thunderbirds hitting paydirt as Hayes found Drew Jackson for a 30-yard TD connection. At halftime, East led 22-17.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
High School Volleyball PRO

Cheyenne, October 30 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Laramie High School volleyball team will have a game with Cheyenne East High School on October 29, 2022, 18:30:00.
LARAMIE, WY
svinews.com

Cowboys rushing attack gashes Rainbows; Pokes now bowl eligible

• Sixth Time in Seven Seasons That the Cowboys are Bowl Eligible. Honolulu, Hawai’i –The Wyoming Cowboys earned their sixth win of the 2022 season on Saturday with a 27-20 road victory over the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors, and with that sixth win earned bowl eligibility for the sixth time in the past seven seasons.
LARAMIE, WY
CBS Sports

Hawaii vs. Wyoming: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the Wyoming Cowboys are even-steven against one another since September of 2017 (2-2), but not for long. Hawaii and the Cowboys will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11:59 p.m. ET on Saturday at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. Wyoming should still be riding high after a win, while the Rainbow Warriors will be looking to right the ship.
LARAMIE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming High Schooler Finds Career Path Through Apprenticeship

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Not knowing what to do with the rest of your life is a common problem for high school students, something Marko Glassock knows all too well. He got some help figuring out his options thanks to an apprenticeship program in his...
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Louisa Swain building is dedicated in the Equality State

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Officials came together on Thursday to celebrate a building opening and the reason we are called the “Equality State.”. State and municipal officials recognized the Louisa Swain federal building with a ceremony. Today, they dedicated the Louisa Swain federal building and celebrated not...
WYOMING STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Wyoming

If you live in Wyoming or you plan on visiting this beautiful state soon and you also happen to love going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WYOMING STATE
101.9 KING FM

Brrr! Cheyenne Sees Coldest Morning in 6 Months

The mercury in Cheyenne plummeted to a chilly 20 degrees Friday morning -- the coldest morning since April 25, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. "Several other locations also saw the coldest temps since the spring," the agency said in a Facebook post. Brrrr! It's a cold morning...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/27/22–10/28/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (10/19/22–10/27/22

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Oct. 19 through Oct. 27. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne police seek public assistance regarding burglary this week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is seeking assistance regarding a burglary that occurred this week. The burglary occurred on the 3100 block of Dillon Avenue, where security footage shows a suspect entering a detached garage and stealing outdoor power equipment. Police believe the suspect was able to...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Weekly arrest report (10/21/22–10/28/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Victim Identified in Fatal Laramie County Shooting

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim in Monday afternoon's fatal shooting near Burns as 41-year-old Cheyenne resident Alexander Frederick Papin II. Agency spokesman Captain Kevin James says the shooting took place at a home in the 4300 block of the East Interstate 80 Service Road, roughly three miles east of the TA Travel Center.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
