The Cheyenne East offense has been productive all year long and put the pedal to the metal in the 2nd half to pull away from Rock Springs 49-24 in the first round of the 4A playoffs. East scored the first 2 touchdowns of the game with Garet Schlabs catching a 27-yard touchdown pass from Cam Hayes and then Hayes threw a 25-yard TD strike to Jakob Culver to make it 14-0. Rock Springs answered the bell with an 11-yard run to the end zone from Goodness Okere and that was followed by a 1-yard plunge from quarterback Michael Faigl. The Tigers also had a field goal in that 2nd quarter with the Thunderbirds hitting paydirt as Hayes found Drew Jackson for a 30-yard TD connection. At halftime, East led 22-17.

ROCK SPRINGS, WY ・ 22 HOURS AGO