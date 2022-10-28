ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

WOWT

Prairie Flower Casino Renders

Wildfires in southern Lancaster County Sunday evening. Pedestrian hit by a car near 62nd & Dodge Monday night on Sept. 27, 2022. Omaha Fire investigators are working to determine who started the fire that destroyed the gazebo at Hanscom Park. WOWT Douglas County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit drug bust.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

More than 30K early ballots have been returned in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Roughly two-thirds of early ballots have already been returned to the Lancaster County Election Office, eight days before the midterm elections. According to Dave Shively, Lancaster County Election Commissioner, there were 48,832 requests for early vote ballots, and 32,258 of those have been returned ahead of the Nov. 8 election.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Steak ‘n Shake reopens on three-hour schedule

The Nebraska Union’s Steak ‘n Shake has been empty all semester. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, it opened its doors once again. The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this upcoming week, and hours will be reevaluated the following Monday, Nov. 7, according to David Annis, director of University of Nebraska-Lincoln Dining Services. They hope to eventually extend hours until 8 p.m.
nebraskanewsservice.net

Nebraska’s ugliest animals take center stage for statewide trivia night

Nebraska Game and Parks hosted its second statewide trivia night on Oct. 19 at breweries in Lincoln, Omaha, Wayne, North Platte and Scottsbluff. The event drew a crowd at Code Beer Brewery in Lincoln. Nebraska Nature Nerds Trivia Nights were started by Game and Parks to get Nebraskans excited about...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland extends season

ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Zoo’s Wildlife Safari Park is extending its 2022 season. Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo announced Monday that the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park will stay open daily for one more week. The season is usually from April through October. Monday, Oct. 31...
ASHLAND, NE
doniphanherald.com

Jim McKee: How Gage County came to be

At 860 square miles, Gage County is far smaller than Cherry County, whose area covers just over 6,000 square miles, which, in turn, is far larger than the entire state of Rhode Island which encompasses 1,214 square miles. Still Gage County grew by 50% when it absorbed half of old...
GAGE COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet

Common Threads of Lincoln provides reusable feminine kits to those in need. The volunteers at ‘Common Threads’ all have one common goal: to create human care items from donated fabric that will serve people in Lincoln and around the world. Updated: 18 hours ago. Halloween comes with its...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Omaha zoo reopens two exhibits closed after pelican dies of bird flu

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium said Monday that the Lied Jungle and Desert Dome exhibits had reopened. The two exhibits were among three shut down earlier this month after a Pink-backed pelican had died as a result of contracting bird flu: the Simmons Aviary, Lied Jungle, and the Desert Dome.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln restaurant hosts benefit for struggling single mom

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Pepe’s Bistro held a benefit Sunday morning to raise money for a single mother facing financial difficulties. Mistie Diaz said she lost her job due to health reasons. Now she is trying to make ends meet for herself and her daughter. Pepe’s Bistro is...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Police identify motorcyclist killed in north Lincoln crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a Friday-night crash on North 11th and Adams Streets. LPD said 30-year-old Trenten Bankhead of Lincoln was killed in the crash. Police and fire were dispatched to the intersection of North 11th...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

One-on-one with Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon ahead of the election

Despite all he’s been through, Brad Elder was in good spirits when 10/11 Now spoke with him over the weekend. It was part of their recreational therapy. Patients got a chance to pet, brush, and even paint the horses in the spirit of Halloween. The horses are supposed to help patients with their physical, cognitive and emotional health.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Common Threads of Lincoln provides reusable feminine kits to those in need

Halloween comes with its frights, but it’s not just goblins and ghouls trick-or-treaters should be wary of on Monday night. Kyrgyzstan students get a chance to experience Nebraska. Updated: 20 hours ago. Students from Kyrgyzstan greeted their host families in Lincoln where they will stay for the next week.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Sunday & Monday Forecast: SPOOKtacular Conditions

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Seasonally warm temperatures and dry conditions will persist for Sunday and Halloween. Mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures will dominate the forecast Sunday. Sunshine and warmer temperatures will return for Halloween!. Saturday’s dry cold front will cause Sunday temperatures to be several degrees cooler...but still several...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Saline County town recovers from Sunday’s wildfires

SWANTON, Neb. (KOLN) -This week, 10/11 NOW brought you stories of the wildfires in Lancaster and Gage counties. Now, we’re shedding light on the fire that hit a small town in Saline County. The Swanton Volunteer fire chief, Lynn Strouf, said the fire they saw in Saline County was...
SALINE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln store broken into, items stolen

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a store that was broken into by three people. LPD said officers were dispatched to the Double Barrell Smoke Shop, 1415 South St., on Sunday around 6:00 a.m. after an alarm was set off. Officers said they found a piece of...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Police: Driver was speeding and intoxicated in crash that killed six

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said drinking and speeding were factors in an Oct. 2 crash that resulted in the deaths of all six people in the vehicle. Toxicology tests indicated the driver, 26-year-old Jonathan Kurth of Lincoln, had a Blood Alcohol Content of .211. Electronic data collected from the vehicle’s airbag control module showed the car was traveling 100 mph in the moments before the crash.
LINCOLN, NE

