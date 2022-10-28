Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Ernest Hausmann elevated to starting LBThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes eliminated from Big Ten Tournament, fall 4-0 to Nebraska in quarterfinalThe LanternLincoln, NE
Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes travel to Nebraska for Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football announces 2023 scheduleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Nick Henrich out for seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
WOWT
Prairie Flower Casino Renders
Wildfires in southern Lancaster County Sunday evening. Pedestrian hit by a car near 62nd & Dodge Monday night on Sept. 27, 2022. Omaha Fire investigators are working to determine who started the fire that destroyed the gazebo at Hanscom Park. WOWT Douglas County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit drug bust.
1011now.com
Race for Lancaster County Attorney: 10/11 Now sits down with Adam Morfeld ahead of the election
Meet Elio! You can meet him and the many other animals available for adoption when the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center opens 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Common Threads of Lincoln provides reusable feminine kits to those in need. Updated: 13 hours ago. The volunteers at ‘Common Threads’ all have one common goal:...
1011now.com
More than 30K early ballots have been returned in Lancaster County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Roughly two-thirds of early ballots have already been returned to the Lancaster County Election Office, eight days before the midterm elections. According to Dave Shively, Lancaster County Election Commissioner, there were 48,832 requests for early vote ballots, and 32,258 of those have been returned ahead of the Nov. 8 election.
Daily Nebraskan
Steak ‘n Shake reopens on three-hour schedule
The Nebraska Union’s Steak ‘n Shake has been empty all semester. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, it opened its doors once again. The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this upcoming week, and hours will be reevaluated the following Monday, Nov. 7, according to David Annis, director of University of Nebraska-Lincoln Dining Services. They hope to eventually extend hours until 8 p.m.
nebraskanewsservice.net
Nebraska’s ugliest animals take center stage for statewide trivia night
Nebraska Game and Parks hosted its second statewide trivia night on Oct. 19 at breweries in Lincoln, Omaha, Wayne, North Platte and Scottsbluff. The event drew a crowd at Code Beer Brewery in Lincoln. Nebraska Nature Nerds Trivia Nights were started by Game and Parks to get Nebraskans excited about...
Oversized load impacts eastbound traffic on Hwy 370 on Monday
NDOT says traffic is now moving but advises drivers to be alert as the oversized load will be parked in the eastbound turn lane of Hwy 370 at Wickersham.
1011now.com
Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland extends season
ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Zoo’s Wildlife Safari Park is extending its 2022 season. Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo announced Monday that the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park will stay open daily for one more week. The season is usually from April through October. Monday, Oct. 31...
doniphanherald.com
Jim McKee: How Gage County came to be
At 860 square miles, Gage County is far smaller than Cherry County, whose area covers just over 6,000 square miles, which, in turn, is far larger than the entire state of Rhode Island which encompasses 1,214 square miles. Still Gage County grew by 50% when it absorbed half of old...
1011now.com
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet
Common Threads of Lincoln provides reusable feminine kits to those in need. The volunteers at ‘Common Threads’ all have one common goal: to create human care items from donated fabric that will serve people in Lincoln and around the world. Updated: 18 hours ago. Halloween comes with its...
1011now.com
Omaha zoo reopens two exhibits closed after pelican dies of bird flu
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium said Monday that the Lied Jungle and Desert Dome exhibits had reopened. The two exhibits were among three shut down earlier this month after a Pink-backed pelican had died as a result of contracting bird flu: the Simmons Aviary, Lied Jungle, and the Desert Dome.
klkntv.com
Lincoln restaurant hosts benefit for struggling single mom
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Pepe’s Bistro held a benefit Sunday morning to raise money for a single mother facing financial difficulties. Mistie Diaz said she lost her job due to health reasons. Now she is trying to make ends meet for herself and her daughter. Pepe’s Bistro is...
1011now.com
Police identify motorcyclist killed in north Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a Friday-night crash on North 11th and Adams Streets. LPD said 30-year-old Trenten Bankhead of Lincoln was killed in the crash. Police and fire were dispatched to the intersection of North 11th...
1011now.com
One-on-one with Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon ahead of the election
Despite all he’s been through, Brad Elder was in good spirits when 10/11 Now spoke with him over the weekend. It was part of their recreational therapy. Patients got a chance to pet, brush, and even paint the horses in the spirit of Halloween. The horses are supposed to help patients with their physical, cognitive and emotional health.
1011now.com
Person in serious condition after driving through Halloween barricade in Omaha neighborhood
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Chaos at a Halloween event in North Omaha Monday night. Hundreds of people were allegedly put in danger by a driver and Omaha police ended up shooting that person. It all started a little after 7 p.m., a terrifying Halloween night for people in the Minne...
1011now.com
Common Threads of Lincoln provides reusable feminine kits to those in need
Halloween comes with its frights, but it’s not just goblins and ghouls trick-or-treaters should be wary of on Monday night. Kyrgyzstan students get a chance to experience Nebraska. Updated: 20 hours ago. Students from Kyrgyzstan greeted their host families in Lincoln where they will stay for the next week.
1011now.com
Sunday & Monday Forecast: SPOOKtacular Conditions
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Seasonally warm temperatures and dry conditions will persist for Sunday and Halloween. Mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures will dominate the forecast Sunday. Sunshine and warmer temperatures will return for Halloween!. Saturday’s dry cold front will cause Sunday temperatures to be several degrees cooler...but still several...
1011now.com
Saline County town recovers from Sunday’s wildfires
SWANTON, Neb. (KOLN) -This week, 10/11 NOW brought you stories of the wildfires in Lancaster and Gage counties. Now, we’re shedding light on the fire that hit a small town in Saline County. The Swanton Volunteer fire chief, Lynn Strouf, said the fire they saw in Saline County was...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln store broken into, items stolen
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a store that was broken into by three people. LPD said officers were dispatched to the Double Barrell Smoke Shop, 1415 South St., on Sunday around 6:00 a.m. after an alarm was set off. Officers said they found a piece of...
1011now.com
Lincoln Police: Driver was speeding and intoxicated in crash that killed six
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said drinking and speeding were factors in an Oct. 2 crash that resulted in the deaths of all six people in the vehicle. Toxicology tests indicated the driver, 26-year-old Jonathan Kurth of Lincoln, had a Blood Alcohol Content of .211. Electronic data collected from the vehicle’s airbag control module showed the car was traveling 100 mph in the moments before the crash.
