1011now.com
More than 30K early ballots have been returned in Lancaster County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Roughly two-thirds of early ballots have already been returned to the Lancaster County Election Office, eight days before the midterm elections. According to Dave Shively, Lancaster County Election Commissioner, there were 48,832 requests for early vote ballots, and 32,258 of those have been returned ahead of the Nov. 8 election.
1011now.com
Tuesday Forecast: A Warm Start to November
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - November will start of with the possibility of record high or near record high temperatures. Dry conditions will persist until a cold front pushes through near the end of the week. November will be off to a warm start! High temperatures will hit the mid to...
1011now.com
Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland extends season
ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Zoo’s Wildlife Safari Park is extending its 2022 season. Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo announced Monday that the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park will stay open daily for one more week. The season is usually from April through October. Monday, Oct. 31...
1011now.com
Police identify motorcyclist killed in north Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a Friday-night crash on North 11th and Adams Streets. LPD said 30-year-old Trenten Bankhead of Lincoln was killed in the crash. Police and fire were dispatched to the intersection of North 11th...
1011now.com
Prairie Flower Casino breaks ground on expansion
CARTER LAKE, Iowa (WOWT) - A casino is getting a 60,000-square-foot expansion. Monday the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska broke ground on an expansion of the Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake, Iowa. According to the Prairie Flower Casino, the expansion will include a 60,000-square-foot addition, making the total space more...
1011now.com
Omaha zoo reopens two exhibits closed after pelican dies of bird flu
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium said Monday that the Lied Jungle and Desert Dome exhibits had reopened. The two exhibits were among three shut down earlier this month after a Pink-backed pelican had died as a result of contracting bird flu: the Simmons Aviary, Lied Jungle, and the Desert Dome.
1011now.com
One-on-one with Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon ahead of the election
Despite all he’s been through, Brad Elder was in good spirits when 10/11 Now spoke with him over the weekend. It was part of their recreational therapy. Patients got a chance to pet, brush, and even paint the horses in the spirit of Halloween. The horses are supposed to help patients with their physical, cognitive and emotional health.
1011now.com
Lincoln Police: Driver was speeding and intoxicated in crash that killed six
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said drinking and speeding were factors in an Oct. 2 crash that resulted in the deaths of all six people in the vehicle. Toxicology tests indicated the driver, 26-year-old Jonathan Kurth of Lincoln, had a Blood Alcohol Content of .211. Electronic data collected from the vehicle’s airbag control module showed the car was traveling 100 mph in the moments before the crash.
1011now.com
College View Farmers Market closes its 2022 season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The College View Farmers Market came to a close on Sunday. The market that has been in the College View Location since 2018 brings plenty of Lincoln visitors to the area each Sunday from April to October. Vendors with products from produce to specialty coffee will...
1011now.com
Nebraska School Activities Association releases brackets for 2022 NSAA State Volleyball Championships
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska School Activities Association released the brackets for the 2022 NSAA State Volleyball Championships. The Championship will begin on Nov. 2, with the class finals on Nov. 5 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Class A:. Class B:. Class C1:. Class C2:. Class D1:. Class D2:
1011now.com
EXCLUSIVE: Injured firefighter’s recovery after wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Last week, two Crete volunteer firefighters were burned while trying to help contain the wildfires in Lancaster County. One of them was treated and back home within a day, but the other has a lot of time left in the hospital because of third-degree burns. Despite all...
1011now.com
Two arrested in Lancaster County following downtown hit-and-run with stolen vehicle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested two people following a hit-and-run on 11th and O Streets on Sunday. LPD was dispatched to 19th and O Streets following the hit-and-run at 8:15 a.m. According to LPD, the suspected vehicle, a 2019 Hyundai Tuscon, had been been stolen from an area...
1011now.com
Sunday & Monday Forecast: SPOOKtacular Conditions
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Seasonally warm temperatures and dry conditions will persist for Sunday and Halloween. Mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures will dominate the forecast Sunday. Sunshine and warmer temperatures will return for Halloween!. Saturday’s dry cold front will cause Sunday temperatures to be several degrees cooler...but still several...
1011now.com
Bryan Health Neonatal Intensive Care Unit celebrates Halloween
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Bryan Health passed out costumes to their tiniest patients to celebrate Halloween on Monday. Parents in the NICU at Bryan health dressed up their newest additions in costume to celebrate their first Halloween. Outfits were placed on top of the babies to make their day a little more festive. Costumes choices varied, from peanut butter and jelly for a set of twins, to a bumble bee, football, Mr. Potato Head, butterfly and a heart.
1011now.com
Truck hauling distillers’ grain overturns, north of Beatrice
BEATRICE , Neb. (KOLN) - Emergency personnel were sent to a semi-trailer truck rollover accident early Saturday, in southeast Nebraska. The truck tipped onto its side on the southbound side of U.S. Highway 77, about three miles north of Beatrice. Gage County Sheriff’s officers, the Nebraska State Patrol, Beatrice Fire and Rescue and the Beatrice Rural Fire Department responded to the scene of the 6:44 a.m. wreck.
1011now.com
Lincoln Fire and Rescue investigates two fires in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a pair of fires in south Lincoln on Saturday. The first fire occurred near the 800 block of H street at around 2:23 p.m. According to LFR, smoke was seen coming from a three-story apartment building. This was confirmed by Lincoln...
1011now.com
Driver has life-threatening injuries after north Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in north Lincoln Sunday morning. The Nebraska State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash at the roundabout at 14th and Superior Streets at 1:35 a.m. According to NSP, a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling...
1011now.com
Common Threads of Lincoln provides reusable feminine kits to those in need
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The volunteers at ‘Common Threads’ all have one common goal: to create human care items from donated fabric that will serve people in Lincoln and around the world. The organization started three years ago with a mission to create feminine care products, newborn care kits, as well as pillowcases and other items that are requested. Each feminine kit includes soap, and washable and reusable menstrual solutions that are for girls and women around the world.
1011now.com
26-year-old inmate dies at Nebraska State Penitentiary
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 26-year-old inmate has died at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Philip Garcia, 26, died Saturday while incarcerated at the State Penitentiary. The cause of death hasn’t been determined yet. A grand jury will conduct an investigation, which is...
1011now.com
Seward’s Gabi Cepek’s return to the court
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - February 15th started out just like any other day for junior volleyball star Gabi Cepek. Driving to school at Seward High School, until things took a turn for the worst. “When I got into my car accident I couldn’t remember anything for like two weeks. I...
