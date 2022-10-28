ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Election 2022: Nebraska gubernatorial candidates on school aid formula

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News asked Nebraska’s major gubernatorial candidates about how they think we should pay for our public schools. Their views differ greatly. “Some districts receive additional funding, while others are left to fend for themselves,” Jim Pillen, Republican candidate for governor, says in a commercial.
Our Dirty Water: Nebraska’s nitrate problem is growing worse; It’s likely harming our kids

LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
Nebraska Regional Poison Center gives Halloween safety tips

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Thousands of kids across the Capital City will go trick-or-treating Monday. Before they do, experts are giving safety tips ahead of the Halloween festivities. These are the safety tips from the Nebraska Regional Poison Center:. 1. Glow sticks can cause a stinging and a burning...
