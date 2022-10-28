Read full article on original website
BP Rakes in Quarterly Profit of $8.2 Billion as Oil Majors Post Another Round of Bumper Earnings
The British energy major posted underlying replacement cost profit, used as a proxy for net profit, of $8.2 billion for the three months through to the end of September. The world's largest oil and gas majors have reported bumper earnings in recent months, leading to renewed calls for higher taxes on record oil company profits.
Pfizer Raises 2022 Earnings Guidance, Beats Third-Quarter Expectations
Pfizer now expects earnings per share of $6.40 to $6.50 for the year, up from its previous forecast of $6.30 to $6.45. The company also beat earnings and revenue expectations for the third quarter. Pfizer raised its full-year sales guidance for its Covid-19 vaccine to $34 billion this year, up...
‘Hold Your Nose and Sell' to Brace for a Possible Market Downturn, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday warned investors that they should trim some of their positions to prepare for a possible market decline. "According to the S&P oscillator I've followed for ages, we're very overbought right now," he said. "You have to hold your nose and sell something because we're due for a pullback."
‘Don't End Up in a Lopsided Portfolio.' Here's What Advisors Say to Do If You're Worried About Tech Exposure
Some big name stocks took a beating last week, with Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Microsoft shedding more than $350 billion from their market cap. While exposure to those companies may be tough to avoid, experts say there are ways to make sure your portfolio is better diversified. Some big names...
Energy Sector Needs Firms With Mentality of Tesla and Amazon to Move Forward, CEO Says
"The time it takes Amazon to build one of their warehouses — there's no way a conventional company can do that," Marco Alvera, the CEO of Tree Energy Solutions, says. "This is about taking some of the West Coast mentality, some of the Tesla mentality, some of the, you know, 'we can do it and we can do it quickly' attitude," he adds.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Abiomed, Uber, SoFi, Pfizer and More
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Abiomed (ABMD) – Abiomed stock soared 51.6% in premarket trading after agreeing to be acquired by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) in a nearly $16.6 billion deal. J&J will pay $380 per share for the maker of heart, lung and kidney treatments, and will add a contingent value right worth up to $35 per share if certain milestones are achieved. J&J shares fell 0.7%.
European Stocks Move Higher as Global Markets Focus on the Fed; Ocado Shares Up 31%
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were higher on Tuesday with global investors focusing on the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting, which begins today. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose 1.4% by late morning, with all sectors and major bourses in positive territory. Mining stocks led...
Watch Now: ETF Edge on the Continuing Hunt for Yield With the Person Behind the Largest Actively-Managed ETF in the World
CNBC's ETF Edge is dedicated to the fastest-growing trend in investing right now: ETFs. Every Monday, Bob Pisani will be joined by a panel of top market participants to offer educational and actionable advice to help you build your best portfolio.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. equities markets are primed to wrap up a stellar month as October concludes. The Dow, in fact, could well achieve its best month since 1976, while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 are also set to finish in the green. Investors are preparing to parse the latest wave of earnings this week as well as the latest messaging from the Federal Reserve. The Fed's meeting starts Tuesday, and the central bank is widely expected to raise rates by another three-quarters of a point in its latest attempt to cool down decades-high inflation. Market watchers will be looking for signs from Chairman Jerome Powell that the Fed may start easing off the pedal a bit in the coming months.Read live market updates here.
Asia-Pacific Markets Rise Ahead of China Factory Activity Data
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific rose on Monday ahead of China's factory activity data that's slated to be released, and as markets look ahead to the U.S. Fed meeting later this week. On Friday in the U.S., major stock indexes jumped 2% each...
Cramer's Lightning Round: Riot Blockchain Is Not a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Palantir: "If it can get to $10, then I would skedaddle. I hate to recommend it all the way down here because it's near the bottom."
Elon Musk Has Pulled More Than 50 Tesla Employees Into His Twitter Takeover
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, now sole director and CEO of Twitter, is asking employees of the social network to redesign their subscription and verification systems within one week. Musk has authorized dozens of Autopilot software engineers, and other Tesla employees, to do code reviews and more at the social network.
China's Factory Activity Drops, Bogged Down by More Covid Controls
BEIJING — China's factory activity fell in October due to frequent Covid outbreaks, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday. The official purchasing managers' index for manufacturing fell to 49.2 this month, down from 50.1 in September, the data showed. Economists had expected a print of 50, according to...
Lula's Victory in Brazil Sparks Optimism on Deforestation, With Ramifications for the World
The 77-year-old, who narrowly won Brazil's presidential election Sunday, has vowed to cut deforestation to zero and set new emissions targets. He will face numerous challenges, including the strength of organized crime in the Amazon, gaining political consensus, existing budget commitments and his concurrent pledges to boost economic growth, increase welfare spending and support public services.
China's Economy Could Rebound Soon, But Longer-Term Growth Will Be ‘Deeply Challenging'
Decoupling, a weak global economy and an expected reopening following years of strict Covid measures are factors affecting the outlook for China. "Beyond the near-term rebound in growth we see ongoing downward pressure on potential or trend growth in China," said Ethan Harris of Bank of America Securities. "China has...
Self-Driving Truck Startup TuSimple Fires Its CEO Over Improper Ties to a Chinese Firm
TuSimple fired its CEO, Xiaodi Hou, after an internal investigation found improper dealings with and possible tech transfer to a Chinese startup. The Chinese company, hydrogen truck maker Hydron, is led by a TuSimple co-founder. The Wall Street Journal reported that the SEC and FBI are investigating. Self-driving truck startup...
JPMorgan Chase Wants to Disrupt the Rent Check With Its Payments Platform for Landlords and Tenants
JPMorgan is piloting a platform it created for property owners and managers that automates the invoicing and receipt of online rent payments, according to Sam Yen, chief innovation officer of JPMorgan's commercial banking division. "The vast majority of rent payments are still done through checks," Yen said. "If you talk...
India, China to See Biggest Jump in Real Salary as Asia-Pacific Leads the Way Next Year, Report Shows
As inflation continues to impact global economies, Asia-Pacific will be the only region to see real salary growth in 2023, a new survey has found. According to the annual Salary Trends Report by data company ECA International, the average real salary increase — which is nominal wage growth minus the rate of inflation — is predicted to increase by 1.3% in Asia-Pacific.
Holiday Hits 2022, Week 1: Hot Toys of 2022
LEVEL UP GAMING CHAIR (by Vtech) This interactive gaming tablet teaches letters, numbers, animals and music with gaming sound effects. Little kids can feel like big kids with this little gamer chair. Take newbies to the next level of learning with activities that help kids progress from letters and phonics to words and meanings on a tablet that turns gaming time into learning time.
Want to Book a Flight But Pay for It Next Year? Here's How It Works
Travel demand is still picking up, and so are the prices of flight tickets. Surging prices are causing some to cut back on spending, but others are finding new ways to pay for their holiday plans. More airlines are partnering with "buy now, pay later" firms to give customers the...
