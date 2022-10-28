Escape along with Playhouse cast of ‘Hay Fever’

Hannah Slaughter, left, directs Maura Fitch and Keith Davis as they work through a scene early in the rehearsal process in Playhouse of Wilson’s “Hay Fever.” The Noël Coward comedy will run on the Wilson stage Nov. 18-20 at the Edna Boykin Cultural Center. Janelle Clevinger | For Wide Awake

The Playhouse of Wilson launches its first production of the 2022-23 season on Nov. 18 with Noël Coward’s farcical play “Hay Fever,” which proves that while there is no such thing as a normal family, some families are a bit stranger than others.

Set in the 1920s, “Hay Fever” finds the Bliss family enjoying their estate in the British countryside. Unbeknownst to the others, each family member has invited a guest to their home to spend the weekend.

“What this family uses people for is not what normal people use other people for, like friendships, relationships or being nice to one another,” said “Hay Fever” director Hannah Slaughter. “They are very self-centered and use people for entertainment. It’s like reality television. To them, other people are playthings, chess pieces, puppets … it’s just for their amusement. And their guests have no idea that they’re walking into the most abnormal family on the planet.”

Maura Fitch plays Judith Bliss, a retired actor, wife of David, mother to Simon and Sorel. To her, life is a performance, and she has not acclimated well to living in the countryside. David Bliss, a novelist who disappears for periods of time to write, is played by Fletcher Duke. Samantha Larkin plays daughter Sorel who is educated in the arts, vibrant and full of life. Simon, the son, played by Jalen Hoskins, is an aspiring artist, who is in a constant struggle with his sister for their mother’s attention.

The unassuming weekend guests of the Bliss family are Richard, played by Shaun Braswell; Keith Davis as Sandy; Melanie Hewitt as Myra; and Kylie Stott as Jackie. Nancy West-Brake plays the family’s overworked housekeeper.

In addition to being directed by Slaughter, the production staff also includes Shelby Aycock as stage manager, Jaidan Chambers as costumer, Alyssa Wagoner in charge of lighting and Jonothan Hose running sound.

Slaughter says that “Hay Fever” is the kind of play that takes its audience away from the stresses of everyday life.

“This is the kind of show that’s just fun to watch,” Slaughter said. “The drama is good, the language is good, and Noël Coward is the kind of person who writes for real interactions between humans instead of point A, point B, end of story.”

“Society is fascinated with escapism,” Slaughter continued. “It’s why we tune into ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ and Bravo and getting you away from your own drama and into someone else’s. This is a slice of life and a slice of realistic human interaction. It’s a wild ride, but it’s such a funny show.”

“Hay Fever” plays at the Edna Boykin Cultural Center on Nov. 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. Tickets are available at the Boykin Center box office at show times.

The post Escape along with Playhouse cast of ‘Hay Fever’ first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .