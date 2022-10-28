ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, NC

Escape along with Playhouse cast of ‘Hay Fever’

By Lisa Batts
Wide Awake
Wide Awake
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DVRdj_0iq4rMJV00
Hannah Slaughter, left, directs Maura Fitch and Keith Davis as they work through a scene early in the rehearsal process in Playhouse of Wilson’s “Hay Fever.” The Noël Coward comedy will run on the Wilson stage Nov. 18-20 at the Edna Boykin Cultural Center. Janelle Clevinger | For Wide Awake

The Playhouse of Wilson launches its first production of the 2022-23 season on Nov. 18 with Noël Coward’s farcical play “Hay Fever,” which proves that while there is no such thing as a normal family, some families are a bit stranger than others.

Set in the 1920s, “Hay Fever” finds the Bliss family enjoying their estate in the British countryside. Unbeknownst to the others, each family member has invited a guest to their home to spend the weekend.

“What this family uses people for is not what normal people use other people for, like friendships, relationships or being nice to one another,” said “Hay Fever” director Hannah Slaughter. “They are very self-centered and use people for entertainment. It’s like reality television. To them, other people are playthings, chess pieces, puppets … it’s just for their amusement. And their guests have no idea that they’re walking into the most abnormal family on the planet.”

Maura Fitch plays Judith Bliss, a retired actor, wife of David, mother to Simon and Sorel. To her, life is a performance, and she has not acclimated well to living in the countryside. David Bliss, a novelist who disappears for periods of time to write, is played by Fletcher Duke. Samantha Larkin plays daughter Sorel who is educated in the arts, vibrant and full of life. Simon, the son, played by Jalen Hoskins, is an aspiring artist, who is in a constant struggle with his sister for their mother’s attention.

The unassuming weekend guests of the Bliss family are Richard, played by Shaun Braswell; Keith Davis as Sandy; Melanie Hewitt as Myra; and Kylie Stott as Jackie. Nancy West-Brake plays the family’s overworked housekeeper.

In addition to being directed by Slaughter, the production staff also includes Shelby Aycock as stage manager, Jaidan Chambers as costumer, Alyssa Wagoner in charge of lighting and Jonothan Hose running sound.

Slaughter says that “Hay Fever” is the kind of play that takes its audience away from the stresses of everyday life.

“This is the kind of show that’s just fun to watch,” Slaughter said. “The drama is good, the language is good, and Noël Coward is the kind of person who writes for real interactions between humans instead of point A, point B, end of story.”

“Society is fascinated with escapism,” Slaughter continued. “It’s why we tune into ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ and Bravo and getting you away from your own drama and into someone else’s. This is a slice of life and a slice of realistic human interaction. It’s a wild ride, but it’s such a funny show.”

“Hay Fever” plays at the Edna Boykin Cultural Center on Nov. 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. Tickets are available at the Boykin Center box office at show times.

The post Escape along with Playhouse cast of ‘Hay Fever’ first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL

'Today is a good day': Raleigh restaurant owner Ashley Christensen shares highs, lows in struggle with alcoholism

RALEIGH, N.C. — "Today is a good day," reads an Instagram post from Raleigh-based restaurant owner Ashley Christensen. The image? A sobriety chip. In the post Christensen goes on to say she has reset her journey to sobriety and as of Sunday was eight days into the new journey. Christensen said this has been something she has been working at since February with "nice long stretches of success, and also completely crushing moments of failure."
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

‘I’m so happy to be home’: Carnie Hedgepeth has ‘quiet, special homecoming’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Carnie Hedgepeth is home. Hedgepeth, Beaufort County’s emergency services director, has been undergoing months of intensive treatment after sustaining serious injuries in a June motorcycle accident. He most recently was receiving treatment at a rehab facility in Atlanta. On Monday morning, Hedgepeth’s wife announced that Carnie was back home. “We are […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WRAL

10 Durham attractions that you cannot miss

DURHAM, N.C. — There are so many places to visit in the United States that it's hard to narrow down where to go. However, it helps when you have a guide!. If you're considering a visit to North Carolina, there are plenty of things to do in Durham! Free attractions, family-friendly museums, and tasty restaurants all await you there.
DURHAM, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina resident MrBeast seeking record milestone with YouTube

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville resident MrBeast, the most wealthy YouTube creator, is looking to dramatically grow his portfolio. He is bringing in a 10-figure valuation for his many money-making journeys, according to a story by Forbes magazine. MrBeast has more than 107 million followers, making him the fifth most subscribed YouTube content creator. He […]
GREENVILLE, NC
PhillyBite

5 Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
AYDEN, NC
WRAL

Foodie News: Cape Fear Seafood to open third area location

RALEIGH, N.C. — Owners of the two Raleigh locations of the wildly successful Cape Fear Seafood Company, Eddie Elliott and Matt Wivell, announced that they will open a third Triangle-area location up in Wake Forest next spring. The newest spot will be in the Wheat Field Shopping Center at 3612 Rogers Branch Road. They are shooting for an April/May opening. In the meantime, visit either of their other Triangle-area locations at Village District here or North Raleigh here. Cape Fear was originally opened in the Wilmington area by founder Evans Trawick, where they also have three locations. Congrats to Eddie, Matt and their entire team!
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Part of U.S. 301 in Wilson County to close for road work

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of U.S. 301 in southwestern Wilson County is scheduled to close next weekend for drainage improvements. New drainage pipes under U.S. 301 near N.C. 581 will be installed as part of a project to improve that intersection, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
WILSON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

35 firefighters respond to North Raleigh house fire; family displaced

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — At least 35 firefighters responded to a house fire in a North Raleigh neighborhood Sunday night. The blaze at the one-story home was reported around 10:35 p.m. on Carterville Court at the intersection of Center Cross Court, according to Raleigh Fire Battalion Chief Robert Hodge.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Benson father charged weeks after 2-year-old dies by accidentally shooting himself with father's gun

BENSON, N.C. — The father of a Benson 2-year-old who died of an accidental gunshot to the head is charged with failing to keep the gun from his child. The Johnston County District Attorney's Office has authorized criminal charges against Warren Tyler Oser. The office said that Oser failed to properly and safely store his firearms to protect minors, in violation of North Carolina General Statue 14-315 1.
BENSON, NC
Wide Awake

Wide Awake

North Carolina State
48
Followers
46
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Wide Awake, a monthly publication of Restoration NewsMedia, is a guide to arts, entertainment and leisure in the area we serve. It is published at the first of each month. Deadline for submitting information to Wide Awake is the 15th of the previous month. By that date, submit information for publication at www.WideAwakeNC.com. You can reach us through any of our social media platforms or by email at editor@wideawakenc.com or help@wideawakenc.com.

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com/waw

Comments / 0

Community Policy