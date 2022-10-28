Hearthside holiday sale is Nov. 11-12

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wraltechwire.com
18th annual North Carolina Whirligig Festival to bring new music, food, entertainment to Wilson
WILSON – Final preparations are underway for the 18th annual North Carolina Whirligig Festival which will take place on November 5th and 6th in Historic Downtown Wilson. The festival, which occurs annually during the first full weekend in November, is an all-inclusive festival showcasing art of the region. The inspiration? Vollis Simpson’s Whirligigs, of course. Vendors specializing in works using re-purposed, recycled, reused, or handmade materials line the streets to amaze festival goers. Admission and parking are free, as well as all activities within the festival.
Raleigh News & Observer
Single family residence in Clayton sells for $950,000
A house built in 2006 located in the 100 block of West Walker Woods Lane in Clayton has new owners. The 3,457-square-foot property was sold on Oct. 13, 2022 for $950,000, or $275 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a mixed, and four parking spaces. It sits on a 0.7-acre lot, which also has a pool.
After 10 years, Raleigh’s over-the-top King of Halloween just gets better and better
Jesse Jones now has more than 50 full-sized monsters in his Oakwood yard, including a full set of “Stranger Things” characters.
cbs17
Haunted car wash benefits Raleigh theater program
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Splash Car Wash in Raleigh’s haunted car wash is back, bringing the frights and fun right to your four wheels. “We went through a lot of special effects, like high-quality professional stuff, we invested in a lot of professional costumes,” said Tyler Thaler, a site manager.
jocoreport.com
Local Group Of Teens & Young Adults With Autism To Host Christmas Craft Fair
CLAYTON – The Johnston County Social Group for Teens and Young Adults with Autism (SGTYA) will hold a Christmas Craft Fair on Saturday, November 5th from 10:00am – 12 Noon at Christ Community United Methodist Church in Clayton. The event is a fundraiser to benefit charity. The handmade...
PhillyBite
5 Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
WNCT
The Silk Press 101
In this series, “C” chat with a Greenville NC hair stylist who educates us on a hairstyle women wear during the Fall and the importance of using the right products to achieve the style known as the “silk press.” Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @HeyitsC_TV.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Eastern North Carolina man scores six-figure win on scratch-off ticket
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a big win by an eastern North Carolina man in a scratch-off ticket. Nelson Mercado II, of Greenville, tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off and scored a $100,000 prize. Mercado bought his lucky $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Circle K...
visitraleigh.com
Things to Do in Raleigh, N.C.: November 2022
Festivals, parades and light displays—the Raleigh area is gearing up for the holidays this month! Shopping sprees, ballets, hockey games and more make for perfect weekend adventures, date nights and family gatherings. Have your jackets, scarves and boots ready? Let's dive in!. The Power of Women in Country Music...
cbs17
In-person early voting draws thousands in NC; outreach targets certain communities
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people in North Carolina have already made their voices heard at the polls and cast their ballots during early voting. “I’m going to come out of there with tears in my eyes because I always get so thrilled by having this right and this privilege to choose who I feel will help us get into better shape than we’re in,” said Anne Smith, a Wake County voter.
Man arrested in NC after breaking into vehicles across the U.S., stealing debit cards to buy money orders at Food Lion and Walmart
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies arrested a man responsible for breaking into cars across multiple states and they are looking for another person in connection to the break-ins, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office. On Aug. 4, deputies received a call to a park on 5550 Church Road...
WRAL
'Today is a good day': Raleigh restaurant owner Ashley Christensen shares highs, lows in struggle with alcoholism
RALEIGH, N.C. — "Today is a good day," reads an Instagram post from Raleigh-based restaurant owner Ashley Christensen. The image? A sobriety chip. In the post Christensen goes on to say she has reset her journey to sobriety and as of Sunday was eight days into the new journey. Christensen said this has been something she has been working at since February with "nice long stretches of success, and also completely crushing moments of failure."
Cary Becomes the First City in North Carolina to Purchase Electric Mack Truck
In the fall of 2023, the Town of Cary, North Carolina, will be utilizing a heavy-duty fully-electric Mack truck for trash pickup - the first city in North Carolina to do so. Volvo Group announces in a press release that Cary has ordered a Mack LR Electric Class 8 refuse vehicle as part of the town's growing commitment to sustainability. The vehicle is equipped with an automatic side loader and will be used in residential areas for bin pickup.
cbs17
Images show thief in Halloween sloth costume robbing Clayton store, police say
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A thief who robbed a Clayton store used a Halloween costume as a disguise during the theft early Halloween morning, police said. The break-in and theft happened late Sunday and early Monday at a pizza shop in the Lowes Foods Shopping Center at 11711 U.S. 70 Business in Clayton, according to a news release from Clayton police.
cbs17
Part of U.S. 301 in Wilson County to close for road work
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of U.S. 301 in southwestern Wilson County is scheduled to close next weekend for drainage improvements. New drainage pipes under U.S. 301 near N.C. 581 will be installed as part of a project to improve that intersection, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
WRAL
Food Lion Deals Oct. 26 - Nov. 1: Whole chicken, ground chuck, chicken burgers, hard squash, kiwi
Food Lion has new sales starting October 26 including whole chicken, ground chuck, chicken burgers, hard squash, kiwi, Turkey Hill ice cream, Gain dish liquid, dandruff shampoo and more. * The following sales are from a Raleigh, NC Food Lion online ad and are valid at many Triangle area Food...
Someone bought a $217k-winning lottery ticket at a Wayne County convenience store
Someone walked into a Wayne County convenience store Monday morning, bought a 20X The Cash Fast Play ticket and won $217,058, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.
kiss951.com
North Carolina City One of the Top Cities Millennials Are Moving To
Looks like Millennials are doing a lot of relocating this year. Millennials are constantly finding new places to lay down roots and start their lives. From relocating for work, just picking a favorite city, or finding new places to explore they are certainly moving out of their hometowns. A recent study done by Smart Asset shows that there are a few cities that top the list for the new home for many millennials in 2022.
Parents frustrated with Wake schools' severing of ties with cheerleading company after lawsuit
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wake County Public School System says it is cutting ties with cheerleading company Varsity Spirit. The news comes after the company was named in a federal lawsuit accusing a local gym of failing to protect a cheerleader from sexual abuse. The school district says it's...
$2 million townhomes being developed under 'missing middle' housing efforts
17 high-end townhomes are being proposed and would be built on a 2.5 acre property in the Hayes Barton historic district in Raleigh.
