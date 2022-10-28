ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady gets roasted on social media after slumping Bucs fall to 3-5

By Dan Mennella
Tom Brady haters have been waiting a long time for this moment.

The legendary quarterback is in uncharted territory after the Buccaneers fell to 3-5 with a loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football in Week 8.

Brady's final line wasn't bad -- 26-of-44 for 325 yards, one touchdown, and three sacks -- but it was far from stellar.

More importantly, Tampa Bay's defeat was its fifth in its last six games. The setback came just four days after the Bucs were downed by the lowly Carolina Panthers in Week 7.

Incredibly, it's the first time Brady has been two games under .500 in his professional career, and his first three-game losing streak since 2002, when the defending champion Patriots dropped four in a row after starting the season 3-0.

Adding insult to injury, Brady became the most-sacked quarterback in league history, surpassing Steelers great Ben Roethlisberger. That mark is clearly a testament to Brady's incredible longevity, but coming on an altogether forgettable night couldn't have felt good.

On social media, journalists and fans were quick with the jokes, and many were wondering whether Father Time has finally caught up to the seven-time Super Bowl winner.

