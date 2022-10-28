Read full article on original website
Laclede Record
RICHARD JOSEPH WILLIAMS
Richard Joseph Williams, 55, of Lebanon, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Lebanon. He was born Nov. 26, 1966, in Harrisonville, Mo. to Norman Dewayne and Rosie Louise Sutton Williams. Richard married Sherry Brown, who preceded him in death on June 3, 2012. He also was preceded in death by...
Laclede Record
ADAM LEE NICHOLS
Adam Lee Nichols, 31, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lebanon. He is survived by his wife Laken; two children, Jaden Lee Whyatt, Elana Nichols, and one of the way; Addison Elayna Nichols, and one on the way; his mother, Karen J. Nichols; his father Wendell “Keith’’ Nichols; his sister, Karen Nicole Nichols; his brothers, Brian Nichols and his wife Angela, Andrew Nichols and his wife Courtney, all of Lebanon, and James Eric Nichols of Jefferson City.
Laclede Record
TOMMY JOE MEDLOCK
Tommy Joe Medlock, 68, of Niangua, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. He was born May 1, 1954, in Springfield, Mo. Tommy and Leona (Rader) Medlock. On June 30, 1972, he married Carolyn Medlin. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Melissa Jo, and brother-in-law, Dewane Medlin. Survivors include...
Laclede Record
PAULINE RANDOLPH
Margaret Pauline Randolph, 88, of Marshfield, formerly of Niangua, died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. She was born June 27, 1934, in Webster County, Mo. to James Boyd and Nina Helen (McFairen) McClanahan. On July 11, 1954, she married Jim Randolph. She was preceded in death by her parents and a...
Laclede Record
JOHN CHARLES STEWART
John Charles Stewart, 84, of Urbana died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. He was born Jan. 20, 1938, in Florence, Colo. to Elmo and Mary (Grieschiemer) Stewart. Funeral services for John Charles Stewart will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in the Cantlon-Otterness & Viets Funeral Home in Urbana with Pastor Ralph Wheeler officiating.
Laclede Record
JANET BRIGMAN WEATHERSBEE
Janet Brigman Weathersbee, 68, of Concordia, Kan., formerly of Lebanon, died Oct. 22, 2022, in Salina, Kan. She was born Jan. 13, 1954, in Florence, Kan. to James Jr. and Letha Ruth Riggs Brigman. In 1979 she married Roger Dell Weathersbee. She was preceded in death by her parents, and...
KYTV
Springfield-Greene County 911 staff explain the issues with prank calling
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Anytime you call 911, it should be for an emergency. But it is always good to remind kids to call only for emergencies. Rick Crismas, the operation manager for Springfield Greene County 911, said not to prank call 911. “If you call 911 more than three...
Mountain lion spotted in Springfield was caught and tranquilized: DNR
The infamous mountain lion that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources has been tracking has been caught. The lion was being tracked by a GPS collar that was fitted a year ago by wildlife biologists in Nebraska.
Lebanon man killed in Saturday crash
LEBANON, Mo.- A 31-year-old Lebanon man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Adam Nichols was driving a 1999 Yamaha V-Star eastbound on Nightingale Dr at 5:20 p.m. Saturday when he traveled off the right side of the road ejecting him and a juvenile passenger into […]
KYTV
Police increase presence for annual Halloween pub crawl in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police increased their presence and shut down many streets leading into downtown Springfield for the annual Halloween pub crawl on Saturday. “We’ll have roving patrols,” said L. Mark Foos of the Springfield Police Department, “Pretty much there’ll be officers almost on every street corner. So that way, there’ll be hanging back watching and joining the festivities talking with the neighbors, people down there enjoying it, or talking to the community. And then if there is anything that pops up, whether a question needs to be answered or a disturbance kicks off, they’ll be able to respond, get it resolved, and then go back to their post.”
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash in Laclede County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol (MSHP) is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash on Saturday evening on State Highway WW East of Nightingale Drive in Laclede County. According to the traffic crash report, the driver, Adam Nichols of Lebanon, 31, was pronounced dead around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday.
KYTV
CLEARED: MoDOT warns of incident on I-44 Westbound
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT warned drivers to expect delays on I-44 Westbound past exit 67 route N/T Republic Bois D’Arc at mile marker 67.2. MoDOT was expecting roughly an hour delay due to a vehicle crash reported around noon on Sunday. The right lane will be closed roughly until 1:56 p.m., according to MoDOT.
KYTV
Crash slowed traffic on I-44 west of Springfield Sunday morning
HALLTOWN, Mo. (KY3) - A crash slowed traffic Sunday morning on I-44 west of Springfield. The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the injury crash near Halltown. MoDOT, for a short time, closed both lanes of eastbound traffic at mile marker 58. Investigators have not released any information about the extent of the injuries.
KYTV
Springfield man pleads guilty in deaths of Willard couple
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Springfield pleaded guilty to a double murder in the fall of 2020. Duncan Bogle admitted to his role in the deaths of Alexander Chute and Brianna Sproul. Police found the couple shot to death in front of their home in Willard. Police in...
Where is marijuana grown in southwest MO?
Missouri Amendment 3 would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. This is a look at what current medicinal marijuana growers would have in store if Amendment 3 passes.
KYTV
Investigators consider car fire suspicious near Doolittle, Mo.
NEAR DOOLITTLE, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators consider a car fire suspicious Sunday morning in Phelps County. Firefighters responded to the fire around 7:30 a.m. in the 18000 block of State Highway T near I-44. They found an SUV engulfed in fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished it. Firefighters report no injuries from...
Ozark Historic River District Seeks to Preserve and Capitalize on Community's Rich History
Ozark, Mo. - The Historic River District is located in the heart of Ozark, Missouri, along the Finley River, between Springfield and Branson. According to the nonprofit's official website, the organization aims to preserve the "past, present, and future heart" of the Ozark community. Their official mission is to "build community, celebrate history, maintain the small-town charm, and promote economic vitality in Downtown Ozark."
Laclede Record
Lebanon bands offer something for everyone
In middle school, Lebanon bands are organized by grade but in high school, students have options. Everyone participates in marching band to kick off the school year and that takes most of the fall semester. “It’s about this time of year when marching band is wrapping up and we hold our auditions for three separate concert bands. Those are broken up by ability level,” explained Band Director Aaron Stewart. “We have have every student play an audition and based on that performance, we put them into wind ensemble, which is our top band, Symphonic Band, which is our second band or Concert Band, which is our third band.” For more on this story see the LCR.
Safest Springfield, MO Neighborhoods
Springfield, Missouri, is home to various neighborhoods with unique characteristics. Many areas are known for being safe and family-friendly. Hammons Field, Springfield, MO. The home of the Springfield Cardinals minor league baseball team.By Kansas City District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Flickr, Public Domain, Wikimedia.
KYTV
Police in Morrisville, Mo. looking for someone who vandalized post office, another building
MORRISVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Morrisville Police Department asks for help to find someone who spray painted profanity and drawings on the post office, two stop signs, the local Family Dollar, and 15 to 20 mailboxes. The city of Morrisville’s Facebook page says that pink spray paint was used all...
