7 Local Spots Make List of 50 Greatest Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurants in New Jersey
A "hole-in-the-wall" is often used as a term of endearment when it comes to restaurants and bars. It's a place that generally puts more money into its food and drink products than it does on its appearances and has the locals coming out time and time again. NJ.com writer Peter...
The Best Places to Live in the U.S., Did Ocean County Make the List
We love New Jersey and we know we live in the "best" place in the world. (Some might be smirking at that.) Personally, I love New Jersey and Ocean County, it's a little piece of heaven. According to this list, no...But we disagree. Money.com put out a list 50 best...
Here is the thrilling and spook-tacular history of Halloween that you need to know
It's the day we've been waiting a whole year for -- Halloween!. There are all kinds of fun and spooky traditions and events that date back so many years as it relates to Halloween and things have changed over the years to what we know it as today. For a...
Check out these 9 Horror movies filmed in NJ
It's Halloween time, and people have been watching scary movies more than usual. Maybe you've been looking for ones you never got around to seeing. While you're at it, maybe you want to rep Jersey a little. I've put together a list of 9 scary movies that were shot at...
Wow! Still Dark at this Former 7-11 on Route 37 in Toms River, New Jersey
I was recently driving through Toms River on Oak Ridge Parkway when I noticed once again that the old 7-11 that I used to visit when I was a kid is still dark with no activity and I gotta wonder what will be the future for this busy location along Route 37 in Toms River?
Toms River holds Halloween parade; deemed world’s second largest
The parade kicked off at 7 p.m. at the Toms River Chopping Centre on Highland Parkway.
Beautiful NJ town picked as the friendliest for families
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ
As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
This Christmas Light Drive-Thru Looks Amazing in New Jersey
There's something magical about having my car filled with family and friends and driving around looking at Christmas lights. It's something I've always done when I was younger with my family and I continue the tradition, it melts my heart. This Christmas light drive-thru looks amazingly, magical. I know it's...
Teresa Giudice’s New Christmas Movie has an Interesting New Jersey Slang Title
It's going to be a very New Jersey Christmas. Teresa Giudice is a very busy lady. Between getting married, filming The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and recently competing on Dancing With The Stars, you'd think she'd have enough on her plate. But, that's not the case - the reality...
Woof! The Largest Dog Park in New Jersey and the Tri-State Area
It's with mixed emotions that I write an article about our dogs. If you follow my posts you saw recently that we lost our dog recently. Dexter lived a long and happy life and we were blessed to have had him with us for 18 years. I do wanna say a big shout-out to the Emergency Vets who were there for Dexter they were fantastic and helped us through this difficult time. Also a big thank you to you at home who sent your warm regards it was very much appreciated.
Don’t miss the Monmouth County, NJ Fall Craft Show
There’s no shortage of things to do in the fall in New Jersey; after you put away the jack-o-lanterns and before you prep the Thanksgiving turkey, enjoy some of the fall festivals, like the Fall Craft Show being hosted by the Monmouth County Park System. The festival will be...
Win the $1 billion Powerball jackpot in NJ? No one has to know anymore
As the Powerball jackpot grows to an annuity value of $1 billion for Monday night’s drawing New Jersey law allows you to not tell a soul if you win. There has been no jackpot winner since Aug. 3 when a Pennsylvania player matched the five white balls and the power ball. There have been 37 Powerball drawings in a row since then without a grand prize winner.
Sandy stories — NJ colleges form oral history of superstorm
When the storm passed 10 years ago, New Jersey residents knew Sandy would be unforgettable. Some New Jersey colleges just wanted to make sure they'd have stories on record for good. "Oral histories are really a lasting resource and an incredibly unique window into moments in time," said Melissa Ziobro,...
Popular Convenience Chain Closing 18 New Jersey Locations
Of all New Jersey businesses that would be announcing closures, this is the last one I'd expect. They have 402 store locations scattered across the Garden State and over 9,500 stores throughout the country. Plus, they have some of the best taquitos I have ever had. Shockingly enough, it is...
N.J. winery has something for everyone in addition to some unique offerings
Bellview Winery is located in the Landisville section of Buena in Atlantic County, New Jersey. A family produce farm since 1914, the vineyard was first planted in 2000 and opened to the public in 2001.
Halloween curfew in effect in Wall Township for all minors
A curfew for all minors is in effect between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Superstorm Sandy took his home, now New Jersey man is helping others recover
We are in the midst of marking the 10-year anniversary of Superstorm Sandy ravaging the east coast and here at the Jersey Shore and across New Jersey. So many people, homeowners, businesses, and others lost so much in terms of homes, property, backyards, office space, and in some cases, much more.
What does New Jersey call the night before Halloween and how do you celebrate?
Once a year we have a very specific debate regarding October 30th, the night before Halloween: what is that day called?. I’ve always been a staunch “Mischief Night” person. I was well into my 20s before I heard that there was actually another name for it. Goosey...
Thousands of NJ residents lose power in Hunterdon, Somerset
Thousands of residents lost power across Hunterdon and Somerset counties on Monday afternoon. JCP&L's outage map showed more than 16,000 customers without power as of 4:45 p.m. mostly in East Amwell, Flemington Borough and Raritan Township in Hunterdon County. JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoenig said there was no estimate for restoration/
