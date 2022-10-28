Jacksonville firefighters responding to house fire in Brentwood area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded Friday morning to a house fire in the Brentwood area.

JFRD said crews responded to the 300 block of West 21st Street.

The house sustained fire, water, and smoke damage, JFRD said.

The fire was contained to just the house, which was not completely destroyed.

No one was injured as a result of the fire, JFRD said.

