Sussex County, NJ

Cops Find 13 Credit Cards Owned By 5 Different People On Sussex County Man Stopped On Rt. 206

By Valerie Musson
 4 days ago
Byram Township Police Photo Credit: Byram Township Police via Facebook

A Sussex County man stopped for a Route 206 traffic violation was later arrested for having 13 credit cards belonging to five different people, authorities said.

Dominick J. Fernandez was charged with credit card theft, possession of a prescription drug, open container of alcohol, fictitious registration, and several other motor vehicle offenses, Byram Township Police said in a release on Friday, Oct. 28.

Police stopped Fernandez for failing to keep right on Route 206 in Byram on Monday, Oct. 17, they said.

A follow-up investigation found that Fernandez, of Andover, was allegedly driving with a suspended license.

Police then found 13 credit cards belonging to five different people while searching his vehicle, they said.

The search also turned up Promethazine and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Fernandez was taken to the station for processing and released pending an appearance in Sussex County Superior Court.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

