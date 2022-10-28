Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Need a New Job in Northeast Ohio For the Holidays? Try These 10 Places!
As the holiday season approaches more and more people are looking for additional income. Some employers, coincidentally, are also looking to boost their staffing numbers during the most stressful shopping time of the year. Job hiring websites are great places to find employers looking to hire good people for seasonal...
Cabinet customers lose big money; owner runs from our cameras
This is a story about frustration and potential crimes, of dreams and disappointment. News 5 Investigators are hounding business owners for answers, but only learning how fast they can run.
Man accused of robbing bank in fake beard arrested: Lorain police
A man accused of robbing a Lorain bank while wearing a fake beard last week has been arrested, police said Monday.
newsnet5
Northeast Ohio college student creates online cookie empire 'The Dessert Aisle' from home kitchen
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — A Northeast Ohio area college student has successfully turned a hobby and side hustle of baking cookies into a mini-empire. They’re described as decadent, divine, and downright delicious by many. Crystal Looney, the young woman behind the online business is proving you can do...
Can you imagine how terrible it would be if there was a Halloween crush in Akron?
More than 150 dead in South Korea Halloween crush. Large crowds can be dangerous. Halloween is indeed a very lively holiday, and it is unfortunate that such a tragedy occurred. Everyone should pay attention to the safety of themselves and kids. I wish this tragedy wouldn't happen at Akron's holiday events.
cleveland19.com
US Marshals search for Cleveland murder suspect; reward available
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service said a reward is available for information leading to the capture of a wanted murder suspect. Trevonne Clemons, 28, is accused in an aggravated murder in the city of Cleveland, according to investigators. Clemons, known to live in Cleveland, is described by...
cleveland19.com
3 shot outside Akron restaurant
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting that injured three people Saturday morning is under investigation by Akron police. According to police, they responded to Judd’s Bar B Que in the 2300 block of Roming Road around 4:50 a.m., where gunfire was reportedly exchanged. Upon arrival, police said they found...
Police looking to ID driver in Old Brooklyn hit-skip
Cleveland police are working to identify the driver that hit a pedestrian on Saturday afternoon in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood before fleeing the scene.
Conversion therapy bans could prevent hundreds of youth suicides over the next decade
Last Monday, the Akron City Council voted to ban conversion therapy in the city, making it the eleventh city in Ohio to do so. The pseudoscientific practice referred to as “conversion therapy” encompasses counseling aimed at children focused on changing sexual orientation. The practice has been condemned by the American Medical Association, the American Counseling […] The post Conversion therapy bans could prevent hundreds of youth suicides over the next decade appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
‘Not slowing down’: 50 reports of stolen Kias in Euclid in past 8 weeks
Euclid police say a dangerous challenge spreading on social media has added to the already large number of Kias being stolen in their community.
Hudson neurologist, pharmacy rep plead guilty in prescription drug kickback scheme
AKRON, Ohio — A Hudson doctor and a pharmaceutical company employee pleaded guilty Monday to carrying out a kickback scheme in which the doctor prescribed medication to patients who didn’t need it in exchange for cash and lavish dinners. Neurologist Deepak Raheja and former Avanir Pharmaceuticals employee Frank...
GALLERY: Cleveland Clinic NICU kiddos get into the Halloween spirit
Even the tiniest Ohioans got into the Halloween spirit Monday.
cleveland19.com
Man pulls knife on Steelyard Commons Home Depot employee
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a suspect that threatened a worker at the Home Depot in Steelyard Commons. Police said the man took an item past all registers at the store, prompting an asset protection employee to approach him. When she approached him, police said the...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man out on parole charged with robbing several area stores
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the United States Department of Justice, a Cleveland man on parole was charged in a 14-count indictment with the armed robbery or attempted armed robbery of 10 retail stores in Cleveland and Shaker Heights. 32-year-old Lawrence Sturdivant was charged with 10 counts of interference...
Cleveland man indicted for 10 armed robberies in 3 weeks
A Cleveland man was charged Friday in a 14-count indictment with the robbery of 10 stores in Cleveland and Shaker Heights from Dec. 5 to Dec. 26, 2021, according to the Department of Justice.
Will we see a COVID-19 surge this fall? The Wake Up for Monday, Oct. 31, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I got my COVID-19 bivalent booster shot the week they came out, hoping to protect myself from another fall of surging cases and canceled plans. I’m in a small minority though. While...
Cleveland police warn of possible kidnapping
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A girl may have been the victim of a kidnapping Sunday afternoon, Cleveland police said. Cleveland police received a call, saying a man had forced a girl into a green Honda on Arlington Avenue, near a pool or field. Police did not name the pool or field, but Forest Hill Park, which has a public pool, is located on a stretch of Arlington near the intersection of 120th street. The vehicle, with an unknown license plate, was last seen heading to Lakeview.
Cleveland police investigate possible kidnapping in broad daylight
The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after they got a call for a possible kidnapping at around noon on Sunday.
Teen girl shot to death in Cleveland identified
Cleveland police are investigating after a teenage girl was found shot to death inside a running vehicle that was parked in a field.
103.3 WKFR
Kalamazoo, MI
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1