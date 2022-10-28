ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berea, OH

cleveland19.com

US Marshals search for Cleveland murder suspect; reward available

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service said a reward is available for information leading to the capture of a wanted murder suspect. Trevonne Clemons, 28, is accused in an aggravated murder in the city of Cleveland, according to investigators. Clemons, known to live in Cleveland, is described by...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

3 shot outside Akron restaurant

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting that injured three people Saturday morning is under investigation by Akron police. According to police, they responded to Judd’s Bar B Que in the 2300 block of Roming Road around 4:50 a.m., where gunfire was reportedly exchanged. Upon arrival, police said they found...
AKRON, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Conversion therapy bans could prevent hundreds of youth suicides over the next decade

Last Monday, the Akron City Council voted to ban conversion therapy in the city, making it the eleventh city in Ohio to do so.  The pseudoscientific practice referred to as “conversion therapy” encompasses counseling aimed at children focused on changing sexual orientation. The practice has been condemned by the American Medical Association, the American Counseling […] The post Conversion therapy bans could prevent hundreds of youth suicides over the next decade appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Man pulls knife on Steelyard Commons Home Depot employee

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a suspect that threatened a worker at the Home Depot in Steelyard Commons. Police said the man took an item past all registers at the store, prompting an asset protection employee to approach him. When she approached him, police said the...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man out on parole charged with robbing several area stores

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the United States Department of Justice, a Cleveland man on parole was charged in a 14-count indictment with the armed robbery or attempted armed robbery of 10 retail stores in Cleveland and Shaker Heights. 32-year-old Lawrence Sturdivant was charged with 10 counts of interference...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland police warn of possible kidnapping

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A girl may have been the victim of a kidnapping Sunday afternoon, Cleveland police said. Cleveland police received a call, saying a man had forced a girl into a green Honda on Arlington Avenue, near a pool or field. Police did not name the pool or field, but Forest Hill Park, which has a public pool, is located on a stretch of Arlington near the intersection of 120th street. The vehicle, with an unknown license plate, was last seen heading to Lakeview.
CLEVELAND, OH
