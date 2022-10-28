ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elyria, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

1 man killed in shooting at Elyria apartment complex

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives from the Elyria Police Department are investigating the circumstances that led up to a fatal shooting on Thursday night. Officers first received the call for reports of shots fired at the Midview Crossings Apartments on Middle Avenue at 7:46 p.m., according to Elyria police. Investigators...
ELYRIA, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland man shot to death in city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police are searching for two men in the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. Keith B. Jackson died in the shooting that happened about 8 p.m. Wednesday on East 149th Street near Bartlett Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Jackson was shot multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man pulls knife on Steelyard Commons Home Depot employee

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a suspect that threatened a worker at the Home Depot in Steelyard Commons. Police said the man took an item past all registers at the store, prompting an asset protection employee to approach him. When she approached him, police said the...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man out on parole charged with robbing several area stores

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the United States Department of Justice, a Cleveland man on parole was charged in a 14-count indictment with the armed robbery or attempted armed robbery of 10 retail stores in Cleveland and Shaker Heights. 32-year-old Lawrence Sturdivant was charged with 10 counts of interference...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

2 injured after suffering gunshot wounds in Lorain Tuesday night

LORAIN, Ohio — A 17-year-old boy and 24-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in a parking lot on the 200 block of East Erie Avenue in the City of Lorain Tuesday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News...
LORAIN, OH
Cleveland.com

Elyria police investigate after 1 man dies in shooting, another man wounded

ELYRIA, Ohio — A 24-year-old man was found dead Thursday night at an apartment complex after police received reports of shots fired. A 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds arrived at UH Medical Center while officers were investigating the deadly shooting and police believe both men were involved in the same incident. The wounded man was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.
ELYRIA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy