Read full article on original website
Related
One Person in Custody After Shooting in Northwest Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson says officers responded about 2:30 PM to reports of shots fired in the area of the 2300 block of 18 1/2 Avenue Northwest. After arriving at the scene, officers discovered multiple shots had struck a vehicle and at least one bullet hit a residence.
KAAL-TV
Tools stolen from Rochester construction trailer
(ABC 6 News) – Custom Siding reported the theft of several thousand dollars’ worth of tools last week, according to Rochester police. Officers who reported to the 5000 block of Scenic Drive SW found that an individual had cut the padlock off a trailer belonging to Custom Siding, and had stolen $5-10K of tools sometime between 5 p.m. Oct. 27 and 8 a.m. Oct. 28.
myalbertlea.com
Law Enforcement Log
Friday night at 8:25 p.m. A vehicle hit a house on the corner of 9th and South Broadway knocking out transformer knocking out power to southside of Albert Lea. Saturday at 1 p.m. 67-Year old Mark Jacobs charged with 2 counts of 5th Degree Assault, 1 count of 1st degree burglary, and 1 count of 4th degree sexual misconduct.
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Name of suspect in Rochester shooting released
(ABC 6 News) – UPDATE: Rochester police arrested Exavier Lloyd Porter, 32, of Fort Worth, Texas, shortly after the Oct. 29 shooting in NW Rochester. According to witnesses police interviewed Saturday, a 27-year-old Rochester woman and Porter were driving down 18th Avenue NW Saturday afternoon, and saw a 30-year-old Brooklyn Center man in a 2012 Mercedes Benz driving down the same street.
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin woman sentenced to prison time on felony unemployment benefits charge in Mower County District Court
An Austin woman currently serving a 57-month prison sentence at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee on a felony 3rd degree drug possession charge stemming from a search of her residence by authorities on September 16th, 2020 has now also been sentenced to prison time and restitution on a felony unemployment benefits charge in Mower County District Court.
myaustinminnesota.com
Rochester woman injured in car/deer collision on U.S. Highway 63 in Mower County Monday morning
A Rochester woman was injured when her vehicle collided with a deer on U.S. Highway 63 in Mower County early Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2013 Hyundai Sonata being driven by 24-year old Arianna Marie Caddell of Rochester was southbound on Highway 63 at approximately 6:42 a.m. Monday morning when her vehicle struck a deer near milepost 27 in Racine Township.
Charges: Rochester Man Threatened Woman With Knife and 2 x 4
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Olmsted County Attorney's office has filed felony assault charges against a Rochester man accused of threatening a woman with a knife and a 2 x 4 with a large screw sticking out of it. The criminal complaint charging 40-year-old Nurdin Atlas Sheikh with two...
myaustinminnesota.com
Albert Lea man sentenced to prison time on felony DWI, violating DANCO charges in Mower County District Court
An Albert Lea man who pleaded guilty to a felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court after a traffic stop in Mower County on November 1st, 2021 has been sentenced to prison time. 35-year old William Michael Oleson was convicted and sentenced Thursday to 72 months in prison for...
KIMT
Suspect caught in Mitchell County
MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa – Just before 7:30 pm Monday, Mitchell County issued an alert that law enforcement was looking for a man. The subject is described as a white male in a stocking cap, red hoodie, and shorts last seen in the St. Ansgar Area. Anyone who sees this...
kvrr.com
Motorcycle driver killed in Fargo crash identified
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Highway Patrol has also released the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Fargo Saturday afternoon. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Burt, of Byron, Minnesota, was killed when he accelerated while driving out of a parking lot, lost control, and hit a curb.
Man Accused of Attempting to Stab Woman in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A man accused of attempting to stab a woman in Rochester made his first appearance in Olmsted County Court earlier this week. 37-year-old Shawn Jakubowski is facing a charge for second-degree assault in connection with an incident that occurred inside of a vehicle early Monday morning. The criminal complaint says a female told Rochester police Jakubowski and her were arguing about his drug use while he was fidgeting with a pocket knife.
KIMT
Rochester man, 18, arrested after manhunt; missing juvenile found during police response
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A manhunt Wednesday night resulted in the arrest of an 18-year-old Rochester man in connection to a missing juvenile case. Jacob Bale is facing a litany of charges after an incident just after 7 p.m. at N. Broadway Ave. and Northern Heights Dr. NW. Police said there...
2 Young Children Among 5 people Hurt in Crash Near Austin
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - Five people, including two young children, were injured in a two-vehicle crash last night near Austin. The State Patrol says the crash occurred around 9:20 PM and involved an SUV and a minivan. The minivan, which was occupied by seven people, was traveling south on Highway 218 when the driver attempted to make a left turn and collided with the northbound SUV at an intersection about a mile south of Austin.
Woman Injured in Crash Involving Semi in Southern Minnesota
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News) - A woman was injured after her vehicle collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicated a Lexus RX was traveling east on Highway 60 when it collided with a semi traveling west on the highway from I-35 in Faribault just before 1:30 p.m.
fox9.com
Man dies from possible drowning at senior center in Rice County
NORTHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Northfield's law enforcement is investigating the death of a 70-year-old man who possibly drowned at a senior center Friday evening. The Northfield Police Department (NPD) said at 5:50 p.m. on Oct. 28, officers responded to a report of a man who was unresponsive in a pool at the senior center FiftyNorth located on the 1600 block of Jefferson Parkway.
Decorah Public Opinion
Mindy Jones felony trial update
The Driftless Journal continues to receive information related to Mindy Jones – originally from Sumner, and former resident of Harmony and Mabel, Minn., as well as Waukon and Cresco within the past year – who has since moved to the Waterloo area following her second round of felony charges in Fillmore County related to bad checks and theft. Jones entered a guilty plea in August of this year to the first felony Theft by Swindle charges related to a fraudulent raffle in August and September 2021. A Filing of Restitution has been filed by the State of Minnesota on Oct. 13. Jones’ sentencing for this felony was held Oct. 24 at 1 p.m. in the Fillmore County District Court in Preston, Minn.
KAAL-TV
Over-used extension cord the cause of a NE Rochester house fire Monday
(ABC 6 News) – A home in northeast Rochester had a close call Monday morning after an extension cord caused a small fire. The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 807 13th Ave. NE at approximately 9:45 a.m. A neighbor reported...
KIMT
Not guilty pleas from women connected to Freeborn County homicide investigation
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Two women arrested in connection with a Freeborn County homicide are set to stand trial. Ashley Marie Estrada, 34 of Albert Lea, and Raquel Isabel Vasquez, 25 of Albert Lea, are both charged with second-degree burglary. Freeborn County law enforcement says it searched a home...
Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes
UPDATE — 10/30/2022, 6:08 P.M. FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) –The names of the individuals killed in this weekend’s crashes have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). The man who lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo has been identified as 38-year-old Andrew […]
Comments / 0