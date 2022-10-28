Distraction distraction distraction! Democrats want distractions because they know people have had enough of their bad destructive policies that are tearing the country apart.
Since the alleged crime and arrest was committed in San Francisco what with the “no cash bail” policy I assume the alleged perp is back out on the street?
When will they release the police video? There are more questions than answers here. A lot of the story simply doesn't make sense.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrat Lawmaker denounces Marjorie Taylor Greene for making an attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband about herselfVictorSan Francisco, CA
Paul Pelosi's attacker could face 50 years in prisonLashaun TurnerSan Francisco, CA
These Famous Writers Would be Homeless in Today's San FranciscoAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Elon Musk was Criticized after Posting a Baseless Conspiracy theory about the assault of Paul Pelosi on TwitterShameel Shams
Related
Paul Pelosi made cryptic 'life-saving' 911 call from bathroom while attacker was in home
Nancy Pelosi husband attack: Who is David DePape, suspected Paul Pelosi assailant?
Ex-officer secretly recorded conversation with McCarthy. Hear the audio
Mother Charged In Death Of Son Found In Suitcase; Allegedly Said He Needed Exorcism
MAGA-Hatted Texan Caught on Video Grabbing Cop’s Arm to ‘Facilitate the Entry of Other Rioters’ on Jan. 6, Feds Say
Assailant Shouted Nancy Pelosi's Name While Attacking Husband
Trump: Attack on Paul Pelosi a ‘terrible thing’
Mel Gibson will be allowed to testify at Harvey Weinstein trial, judge says
AP source: Pelosi attacker carried zip ties, in Jan. 6 echo
Extremist Looking for Nancy Pelosi Attacked Her Husband With a Hammer
Alleged Paul Pelosi attacker posted multiple conspiracy theories
Paul Pelosi San Francisco attack: What to know about violent home invasion
Factbox-What Is Known About the Hammer Attack on Paul Pelosi
Nancy Pelosi's Husband ‘Violently Assaulted' With Hammer in SF Home Invasion
Two suspects arrested in brazen Little Saigon slaying of Oakland dentist Lili Xu
Update: Police chief cites dispatcher intuition in getting police to Pelosi house break-in fast
Ex-DEA Agent Accused of Illegally Toting Service Weapon During U.S. Capitol Riot Wins Dismissal of Count of Lying to the FBI
Beauty Queen Turned City Commissioner Sentenced for Posing as Paralegal and Lying to See Lover in ICE Custody
Source: Attacker asked Pelosi's husband, "Where is Nancy?"
Hear details from Paul Pelosi's coded 911 call that led to his rescue
Law & Crime
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 35