San Francisco, CA

Mauna Loa
3d ago

Distraction distraction distraction! Democrats want distractions because they know people have had enough of their bad destructive policies that are tearing the country apart.

James Amador
3d ago

Since the alleged crime and arrest was committed in San Francisco what with the “no cash bail” policy I assume the alleged perp is back out on the street?

Andrea Patterson
3d ago

When will they release the police video? There are more questions than answers here. A lot of the story simply doesn't make sense.

Trump: Attack on Paul Pelosi a ‘terrible thing’

(The Hill) — Former President Donald Trump in an interview Sunday called the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband in their San Fransisco home a “terrible thing” as he railed against crime in Democrat-led cities. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of...
Vice

Extremist Looking for Nancy Pelosi Attacked Her Husband With a Hammer

Nancy Pelosi’s husband is reportedly undergoing brain surgery after he was attacked in his San Francisco home by an intruder wielding a hammer and screaming “Where is Nancy?”. Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi, suffered blunt-force trauma injuries to his head and body. He’s now undergoing brain surgery, NBC...
WASHINGTON, CA
US News and World Report

Factbox-What Is Known About the Hammer Attack on Paul Pelosi

(Reuters) - A hammer-wielding man has attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, during a break-in at the couple's San Francisco home. Here is what is known about the attack:. * Officers from San Francisco Police officers arrived at the Pelosis' three-story townhouse at about 2:27...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Two suspects arrested in brazen Little Saigon slaying of Oakland dentist Lili Xu

Two suspects have been arrested in the brazen August Oakland slaying of Lili Xu, whose murder was captured on surveillance video as she sat in her car on a street in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood.The slaying triggered outrage in the city which is currently suffering through a surge of deadly street violence.Oakland police merely announced the arrest early Friday morning. More details were to be released at an afternoon press conference from Oakland Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong and Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley.The incident began as a daylight attempted robbery on Sunday afternoon August 21st...
OAKLAND, CA
Axios

Source: Attacker asked Pelosi's husband, "Where is Nancy?"

A 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies including attempted homicide for allegedly violently attacking Paul Pelosi, the 82-year-old husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, early Friday morning at their San Francisco home, per police. The big picture: The attack comes amid an uptick in threats against...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
