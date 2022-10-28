Read full article on original website
15 Cool and Trendy Winter Finds I'm Fully Obsessing Over
It might still be fall, but I am already creating my ideal winter shopping wishlists. There are so many exciting trends circulating right now and since I can't invest in them all, I wanted to figure out which are worth waiting for just a little longer. After sifting through all of my favorite retailers and then some, I was able to narrow down my picks to a slim 15.
5 Controversial Shoe Trends My Stylish 58-Year-Old Aunt and I Actually Agree On
My aunt and I definitely have different personal styles, but we agree on specific items more often than not. Our assortment of quality basics and investment pieces are pretty comparable, but it's in the trend department that we differ. I tend to buy into trends more often than her, but when it comes to a shoe trend, she's typically always down. Since there are quite a few controversial shoe trends floating around this season, I thought it would be fun to sit down with her and find out which we both would actually wear.
I Think Shopbop Has the Chicest Fall Basics—35 I Added to My Cart Immediately
Like most people, I have a love-hate relationship with my closet. All those years of buying sequin-covered blazers and flower-printed palazzo pants have caught up to me. When looking at my wardrobe, I feel like I have nothing to wear. Naturally, that’s a bald-faced lie—my closet is practically a black hole, overflowing with an endless array of options. But when I open my dresser every morning and try to pick out something to wear, I’m finding myself struggling more than usual. More likely than not, it’s because I’m missing timeless basics to round out my outfits.
Celebs Are Bound and Determined to Make Parachute Pants Happen
If two is a coincidence and three is a trend, then four means it's officially official, right? Right. In that case, Lupita Nyong'o is the latest celeb to sport parachute pants, confirming that this loose-fitting trend has taken over Hollywood. It was recently spotted on habitual style stars Bella Hadid, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Jennifer Lopez, and Nyong'o is the latest to sport the baggy, ballooning style, which she coordinated perfectly with a structured tank. Her matching blue jacket, however, makes this outfit the first monochrome set we've seen. And we're into it.
Hailey Bieber Wore the Dress Trend That Goes Perfectly With Knee-High Boots
Hailey Bieber has the art of outfit making down to a science. Whether she's keeping it casual at the gym or masquerading at a costume party, this style star has both the taste and talent for putting together a seemingly effortless yet inspired look. Case in point: the midi sweaterdress and knee-high black boots she wore earlier this week at The Wall Street Journal's Tech Live conference in Laguna Beach.
Jennifer Lawrence Has Been Wearing These Controversial Flats to Walk Around NYC
When one typically thinks of "controversial" walking shoes, they think of heels, but I'm here to throw a bit of a curve ball in the form of Jennifer Lawrence. NYC resident Lawrence is quite often seen out and about strolling the city blocks, just like any of her fellow New Yorkers. And when it comes to footwear, she's fairly practical, often favoring sneakers and flats by The Row.
29 Showstopping Party Shoes That Will Make Your Jaw Drop
The holiday season is almost here, which means all of the cool party pieces are arriving on the market. I can't turn down an occasion to dress up, so I've been eyeing the stunning new pastel satin bags, rosette-detailed dresses, and sparkly, pretty things that have "holiday party" written all over them. While there are plenty of finds sitting in my cart, shoes are the piece I'll be ordering first. Not only can they be restyled in a number of different looks, but the designs hitting retailers right now are truly showstopping.
This New Accessories Collab Just Transported Me Back in Time
Is it just me, or are we collectively craving some childhood nostalgia these days? '90s fashion trends have reentered the chat, early-aughts boy bands are touring again, and now, editor-favorite accessories brand MVMT. has partnered with Hello Kitty in the most iconic way. The collaboration is an elevated re-envisioning of...
Blanket Coats: The Outerwear Trend Going Viral on TikTok
What started as a micro-trend in the world of outerwear, blanket coats are now going viral on TikTok, where we're seeing many fashion conversations unfold. Totême’s signature scarf-jacket—finished with a fringed scarf, chain-stitch embroidered pockets and edges, and a blanket-like wool material—is specifically the cult buy that is landing everywhere on my feed. Perhaps, that is why the piece is sold out practically everywhere and carving itself out as one of the key buys for fall. What’s interesting is that it isn’t a new style this season but one that been brought back from earlier years, but it is officially in its moment.
Meghan Markle Went Shopping in a Strapless Jumpsuit and Toe-Jewelry Sandals
I don't know about all of you, but I still get a rush seeing Meghan Markle in her new, extremely low-key environment in California. After years of strict dress codes at formal engagements, a sighting that involves the Duchess of Sussex relaxing with friends in what can only be described as "California casual" attire is a breath of fresh air.
Every Fashion Girl Owns One of These 29 Sneakers That Are Ideal for Winter
"A sneaker girl never gets cold." Or at least that's what I thought until I had to carefully waddle through the snow in a pair. Some people are lucky to live in more moderate climates than New York City so can show off our regular kicks, but for us East Coasters, a thick pair of socks is required along with special styles. For me, high-tops and shearling-lined sneakers are currently high on the list for their warmth and protection.
Angelina Jolie Puddle Pants, Platforms, and a Key Coat Trend to Get Groceries
If I were to see Angelina Jolie at the grocery store, I would want her to be wearing exactly what she was photographed in while leaving the grocery store over the weekend. Her chic, minimal style can certainly be casual and comfortable, but it's never sloppy—even when she's doing something as low-key as making a grocery store stop.
From TikTok to My DMs—23 of My Best Fashion Finds This Week
I stumble upon a lot of sartorial treasures while finding market and doing research for other stories. I can't tell you how many cool items I've screenshotted, copied and pasted, and saved to my Insta folders in a frenzy of inspiration. At the end of the week, I usually go through my phone and the mass of tabs I've minimized on my computer and see what I really want to scoop up for myself as well as what could be fun to share with our readers, which is exactly what I'm doing today!
Oversize Shirts Are Trending—Here's How the Fashion Set Wears Them Perfectly
For the past few seasons, it's been all about oversize clothing. As a modest dresser, I've always gravitated toward looser tops, so I've been taking thorough notes on how the fashion set has been styling them. While I still love the fitted look on certain occasions, you'll most likely find me in oversize shirting for the foreseeable future. And whether it's a baggy sweater or roomy poplin shirt, I've been saving outfit ideas for them all. You've probably seen all the trending "big shirt, little pants" videos on TikTok and Instagram, but these outfit ideas stretch far beyond just that.
I'm a Fashion Editor—My Core Fall Wardrobe Includes These 10 Classic Staples
While I always keep a close eye on trends and how I can interpret them in my current looks, my personal style veers on the more classic side of the style spectrum. Yes, I’ve been experimenting with new trends including everything from sheer see-though skirts and designer logo tank tops to satin ballet flats and chunky Mary Jane heels, but my core wardrobe revolves around more timeless staples that I consider to be the backbone of my closet—and the pieces that get more wear than any other items I own.
I Tried Hailey Bieber's New Eyewear Drop, and Yep, You Need Everything
When I saw that Hailey Bieber dropped the second wave of her ultra-cool collaboration with Vogue Eyewear, I immediately knew that I had to get my hands on it. Not only is she my style crush, but the It girl's first collection with the brand was iconic, so I was expecting nothing short of perfection when the boxes arrived at our West Hollywood office. I snagged two styles from the drop: a super-sleek pair of opal-green sunglasses that are giving classic vibes with a modern twist and a pair of tortoiseshell frames with clear lenses. (I'm in my preppy era.) And spoiler alert: They exceeded all my expectations.
Kerry Washington Wore the Practical Airport Outfit That Will Never Betray You
We've seen plenty of impractical celebrity airport outfits lately, so it's refreshing to see one that we non-famous folks would actually wear to the airport. See Kerry Washington. Washington was photographed at JFK this week wearing a comfortable, chic travel outfit that you could feasibly copy every time you catch a flight for the rest of your life—it's that good.
Selena Gomez Returned to Waverly Place in the Chicest New Reformation Sweater
Selena Gomez took a trip down memory lane this weekend, sending every last Wizards of Waverly Place fan into a full-on frenzy. On Instagram, the Only Murders in the Building star posted a photo of herself looking up at the New York City street sign for Waverly Place, the street where her character on the Disney show, Alex Russo, lived with her parents and two brothers. She posted it with the caption, "Where it all began."
And Now, 29 Holiday Party Shopping Finds Every Fashion Person Will Wear
Holiday party season is upon us and designers have already started dropping cool pieces that are primed for your event-packed calendar coming up in the months ahead. Whether you're in the market for jaw-dropping holiday shoes, conversation-starting bags, or pretty dresses to wear for upcoming holiday parties, there are so many great finds to have on your radar. So, which items are going to be in demand for the party circuit this season? I'm placing some bets.
4 Low-Key Fall Outfits Fashion Editors Are Relying on This Season
You may think that living in L.A. means I wouldn't really know how to dress for fall, but I'm here to explain why that's not true. When it comes to fall outfits, I actually have quite an advantage: L.A.'s moderate weather gives me more time to curate the perfect seasonal wardrobe, source inspo, and even practice a little trial-and-error ahead of the cooler days.
