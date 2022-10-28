Read full article on original website
Yolanda Tirado
Yolanda “Cookie” Tirado passed away on Oct. 23, 2022 . She was only 67 years old. She was a polio survivor, and overcame obstacles moving from the Bronx, New York to Boothbay Harbor to ensure a better opportunity for her children. She was a proud mother of four (William, Michael, Justine and Joshua) and a beaming grandmother of seven (including one on the way). Her grandchildren adored her. She showered them with love, attention, praise, patience, understanding — and gifts! She indulged their every fancy and spent countless hours with them on video calls, even if just to accompany them while they played or while they virtually shared a meal.
Boothbay Harbor Rotary Club
There were a lot of strange and spook-tacular happenings at the Rotary Building last Thursday, with everyone dressed for our Costume Competition and first Interact Pumpkin Carving Contest. The decorators had done their usual fabulous job; we had to push through cobwebs and spider webs to get through the door, where a skeleton was serving as a (remarkably quiet) greeter.
Down East Yacht Club
It was a wonderful autumn October day. Falling leaves being scattered by a slight breeze, made for a perfect fall evening. As the day turned to evening, the temperature remained seasonable for the party at the lovely home of Bob and Jean McKay on Roads End in Boothbay Harbor. Festive “seasonal scarecrows” who were defending the front porch, greeted many guests.
Waterfront Park being held ransom
Doyle attorney Kristin Collins submitted incomplete and edited documents for review to RANSOM engineering consultants, now being publicized on a website by the Doyles. All permits for the park have been approved for the site plan, including the ARC, DEP, DOT, NRPA and BH Planning Board. DEP approved the Children’s...
BCA meeting Nov. 2
The Boothbay Civic Association will be meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Boothbay Town Office. The main topics to discuss are the ice skating rink, help with the Christmas decorations, and other business. The BCA welcomes all people from Edgecomb, Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor and Southport as...
Lois Glaser is the next Artist of the Month
Photographer Lois Glaser holds an MS in art education. Though it was not her major, photography always held a fascination for her. After teaching, and a complete career change, 25 years passed before she resumed pursuing her photographic interests through classes, workshops and hours in the field. Lois was initially drawn to details and closeups in nature for her images. She has since expanded her personal portfolio to include scenics, landscapes, wildlife, and abstracts from nature. Though she currently focuses on creating Maine imagery, her work from the New York Adirondacks, the Rocky Mountains, the deserts and red rocks of the Southwest; and Africa can be seen on her online Etsy store, LAGlaserPhotography.
SPOOKtacular time was had by all at Village Museum
Although the day began with a bit of “frost on the pumpkins,” the warm fall sunshine provided perfect conditions for the annual community favorite, Railway SPOOKtacular. Nearly 1,000 Halloween lovers of all ages came out for a fun-filled day of trains, tricks, and treats. Thanks to the generosity of 21 local businesses and organizations, trick or treaters went home with a ‘healthy’ supply of goodies.
Overdue thanks from Opera House
With Thanksgiving and the holiday season fast approaching, it’s time to extend an overdue thank you to our community near and far. It will surprise few that the music touring industry was silenced during the worst of the pandemic and as a result performance venues in Maine and around the country had to severely alter their operations or even close permanently.
