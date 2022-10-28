Read full article on original website
Avon Tree Lighting Festival Ride with Santa contest forms due: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas as applications are now being accepted for the city’s annual “Ride with Santa” contest. Parents can download the contest form then kids can write a letter to Santa letting the big guy know why they would like to ride with him to the city’s annual Tree Lighting Festival and help him light the holiday decorations. The festival is Dec. 3 at the Avon Aquatic Facility (new location), 36265 Detroit Road. Children ages 3 to 14 years-old prior to December 31, 2022 may enter the contest. One entry per child. Deadline to submit forms is 5 p.m. Nov. 18.
BAYarts Mini-Comic-Con attracts families and kids
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- BAYarts recently hosted a Mini-Comic-Con that included local art vendors as well as student artists. Dozens of area residents came out on a day filled with bright sunshine. The event was part of the BAYarts comeback from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Man accused of robbing bank in fake beard arrested: Lorain police
A man accused of robbing a Lorain bank while wearing a fake beard last week has been arrested, police said Monday.
Impromptu front yard concert gets resident cited for unreasonable noise: North Royalton Police Blotter
Unreasonable noise, Cedarwood Drive: On Oct. 8, police were dispatched to a Cedarwood Drive address regarding loud music. An arriving officer located the source of the music, which was a live band playing in the front yard. The owner was told the jam could be heard from a far distance...
Fire 45 Grille to open in North Royalton by end of this year, city officials say
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- The owner of The Islander Bar & Grille in Middleburg Heights will open a new restaurant on Ohio 82 in North Royalton. Chad Trush -- who, according to his Facebook page, lives in Strongsville -- is calling the new restaurant Fire 45 Grille + Social. The eatery will fill a building, plus an addition, formerly occupied by Mario’s restaurant off the south side of Ohio 82 just west of State Road.
Man calls police for assistance when roommate’s friend won’t leave: Strongsville Police Blotter
Suspicious situation, Whitney Road: On Oct. 17, police were dispatched to a Whitney Road apartment where the caller said he asked his roommate’s friend, who makes him uncomfortable, to leave the unit. The friend refused. The man also said they were smoking marijuana. An arriving officer talked to the...
Driver cited for speeding through trailer park: Medina Police Blotter
A driver was cited at 2:24 p.m. Oct. 29 for speeding in a trailer park. Police responded to reports of a possibly intoxicated man wandering on Smith Road at 11:31 p.m. Oct. 29. Officers located the man and took him home. Traffic crash, North Broadway Street. Police were called to...
Does Cleveland’s Jan. 6 insurgent deserve 15 months in prison for trying to overthrow the government? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A federal judge ruled that the 30 minutes that Christine Priola of Willoughby spent inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot will cost the former Cleveland schools occupational therapist 15 months in prison. We’re talking about Priola’s sentence on Today in Ohio. Listen...
Alleged party crashers spit beer on passing car: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
A caller reported Oct. 23 shortly after midnight that he was driving past a what appeared to be an underage drinking party where some kids spit beer on his car, then fled in theirs, leaving behind beer cans in the yard and on the road. Police arrived about 45 minutes...
Man shot, killed in Public Square
Cleveland Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Public Square late Sunday night.
How long lanes on State Road in Parma will be closed
Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1, State Road in Parma will be reduced to one northbound lane for 14 days due to road construction.
cleveland19.com
Man pulls knife on Steelyard Commons Home Depot employee
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a suspect that threatened a worker at the Home Depot in Steelyard Commons. Police said the man took an item past all registers at the store, prompting an asset protection employee to approach him. When she approached him, police said the...
Brook Park demolishes former Super 8 ‘nuisance’ hotel
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- The former Super 8 by Wyndham hotel at 16644 Snow Road came down with a rumble Oct. 24, with Mayor Ed Orcutt taking the first swipe from inside the excavator cab. Orcutt initially pursued having the hotel shut down in 2020 when he served as Ward...
Cleveland police warn of possible kidnapping
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A girl may have been the victim of a kidnapping Sunday afternoon, Cleveland police said. Cleveland police received a call, saying a man had forced a girl into a green Honda on Arlington Avenue, near a pool or field. Police did not name the pool or field, but Forest Hill Park, which has a public pool, is located on a stretch of Arlington near the intersection of 120th street. The vehicle, with an unknown license plate, was last seen heading to Lakeview.
Richmond Heights’ failing salt storage bin leads to a request for help to Highland Heights
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- With the city’s road salt storage bin in disrepair, Richmond Heights is looking to neighbor Highland Heights for some help as the snow season approaches. Richmond Heights stores its salt in a bin at its service department headquarters at 26260 Chardonview Road. The bin, which...
X-Rated Halloween display in local neighborhood
A homeowner located in front of Willoughby Middle School posed several skeletons in the front yard performing sex acts.
Parma closes half of State Road hill for emergency asphalt repaving project
PARMA, Ohio -- A detour feared by motorists planning to travel southbound on the State Road hill, located just south of W. Ridgewood Drive, has come to fruition. Beginning today (Nov. 1) and expected to last through the middle of the month, the emergency asphalt repaving project is related to two September water main breaks that compromised the busy thoroughfare.
Cleveland Metroparks to buy $3.8M golf course, return it to natural state
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Metroparks is moving to expand South Chagrin Reservation in Solon by adding nearly 150 acres from a defunct golf course and returning it to its natural state as protected green space. The property, part of the Hawthorne Valley Country Club, would cost the park district...
Seventeen-year-old boy with gun arrested outside main library: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Carrying a concealed weapon: Van Aken Boulevard. At 5:45 p.m. Oct. 24, officers were dispatched to the Shaker Heights Public Library, 16500 Van Aken Blvd., to investigate a report of a male displaying a firearm outside the library. Responding officers located a Cleveland boy, 17, who...
Voters to decide new-money levy and renewal for North Olmsted and Fairview Park schools
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- A quick look around the Sun Post Herald communities finds two important -- albeit different -- levies on the Nov. 8 ballot. Here’s a quick look at what voters will be deciding on Election Day:. NORTH OLMSTED. Due to flat funding and an anticipated deficit...
