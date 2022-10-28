ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berea, OH

Cleveland.com

Avon Tree Lighting Festival Ride with Santa contest forms due: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas as applications are now being accepted for the city’s annual “Ride with Santa” contest. Parents can download the contest form then kids can write a letter to Santa letting the big guy know why they would like to ride with him to the city’s annual Tree Lighting Festival and help him light the holiday decorations. The festival is Dec. 3 at the Avon Aquatic Facility (new location), 36265 Detroit Road. Children ages 3 to 14 years-old prior to December 31, 2022 may enter the contest. One entry per child. Deadline to submit forms is 5 p.m. Nov. 18.
AVON, OH
Fire 45 Grille to open in North Royalton by end of this year, city officials say

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- The owner of The Islander Bar & Grille in Middleburg Heights will open a new restaurant on Ohio 82 in North Royalton. Chad Trush -- who, according to his Facebook page, lives in Strongsville -- is calling the new restaurant Fire 45 Grille + Social. The eatery will fill a building, plus an addition, formerly occupied by Mario’s restaurant off the south side of Ohio 82 just west of State Road.
NORTH ROYALTON, OH
Man pulls knife on Steelyard Commons Home Depot employee

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a suspect that threatened a worker at the Home Depot in Steelyard Commons. Police said the man took an item past all registers at the store, prompting an asset protection employee to approach him. When she approached him, police said the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland police warn of possible kidnapping

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A girl may have been the victim of a kidnapping Sunday afternoon, Cleveland police said. Cleveland police received a call, saying a man had forced a girl into a green Honda on Arlington Avenue, near a pool or field. Police did not name the pool or field, but Forest Hill Park, which has a public pool, is located on a stretch of Arlington near the intersection of 120th street. The vehicle, with an unknown license plate, was last seen heading to Lakeview.
CLEVELAND, OH
Parma closes half of State Road hill for emergency asphalt repaving project

PARMA, Ohio -- A detour feared by motorists planning to travel southbound on the State Road hill, located just south of W. Ridgewood Drive, has come to fruition. Beginning today (Nov. 1) and expected to last through the middle of the month, the emergency asphalt repaving project is related to two September water main breaks that compromised the busy thoroughfare.
PARMA, OH
Cleveland, OH
