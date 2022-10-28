ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

1470 WFNT

Davison Woman Killed After Boyfriend Chokes Truck Driver

A Davison woman has died after an altercation between her boyfriend and the man they were riding with in Rochester Hills. Sarah Ratliff of Davison and her 41-year-old boyfriend from Metamora were riding in a truck driven by a man from Otter Lake early Saturday morning. Reports indicate that the 31-year-old woman's boyfriend allegedly reached up from the backseat and attempted to choke the truck's driver. As he was being assaulted, the driver managed to bring the vehicle to a stop just off M-59 near Adams Rd.
DAVISON, MI
plymouthvoice.com

Suspect charged in Canton dressing room incident

Oct. 31, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. The man accused of spying on a fellow shopper at a used clothing shop in Canton Township was due back in court on Oct. 28 for a court hearing. Willie Eugene Davis, 40, was arrested following a report from a customer at Plato’s Closet Canton on Ford Road, according to police. The incident was reported Oct. 17.
CANTON, MI
Detroit News

Crime Stoppers offering up to $2,500 for Pontiac slaying tips

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in a Pontiac slaying. The reward was announced for the unsolved death of Guillermo “Memo” Rosado. The Pontiac man was found shot to death in his truck on his birthday, Oct. 2. Rosado was 26. He was found slumped over the center console of his vehicle in the 200 block of High Street and Blaine Avenue.
PONTIAC, MI
Detroit News

Vigil held in Pontiac for slain Lyft driver

Pontiac -- Family, friends and the community turned out at the corner of Putnam Avenue and Rundell Street in Pontiac Sunday evening to honor of Dina Terrell at the place where she was fatally shot on Oct 21. Pontiac Mayor Tim Greimel and Rahim Harris, CEO of the community group...
PONTIAC, MI
rolling out

Detroit rapper on the run after $5M fraud charge

One-half of the Detroit rap group Deuces Wild is on the run from the U.S. Department of Justice after the female duo was charged in a multimillion-dollar financial scheme. Both female rappers – Sameerah “Creme” Marrel and Noelle Brown – face up to a decade in prison after the U.S. Department of the Treasury said they defrauded the IRS of over $5 million through an elaborate tax plot.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Details Emerge From Michigan, Michigan State Players Fight

Details continue to emerge from the postgame fight involving Michigan and Michigan State players. Following Michigan's 29-7 win over Michigan State, a postgame skirmish broke out in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Video appeared to show a group of Michigan State players ganging up on a Michigan player. Michigan coach...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Suspect in custody in fatal shooting in Inkster

Inkster — A 45-year-old male was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in an Inkster residence Monday afternoon. Police were called to around 2:30 p.m. to the home on the 26000 block of Yale Street, according to Michigan State Police. A suspect was on the scene and taken into...
INKSTER, MI
Morning Sun

Service set for CMU student killed in Gratiot crash

Funeral arrangements are set for a Central Michigan University student who died after a crash on US-127 in Gratiot County a week ago. Amanda Grace Kish, 18 and a freshman at CMU, was on her way home from Mt. Pleasant last Friday when she crossed the median and hit an oncoming car, state police said.
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

Funeral arrangements set for CMU freshman killed in crash

Funeral arrangements are set for a Downriver woman who lost her life in a car crash. A visitation service for 18-year-old Amanda Grace Kish is set for 2:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 1 at Molnar Funeral Homes (Nixon Chapel), 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. A time for family and friends to...
WYANDOTTE, MI

