fox2detroit.com
MSU suspends 4 players • Pedestrian fatally struck by Taylor police • Cockroaches cancel Wyandotte Halloween
MONDAY NEWS HIT - A Taylor police officer fatally struck a pedestrian while looking for an address early Monday morning. The incident happened on Goddard and Westlake Avenue, which is just west of Telegraph in Taylor. The crash happened around 1 a.m. According to online posts from Michigan State Police,...
Davison Woman Killed After Boyfriend Chokes Truck Driver
A Davison woman has died after an altercation between her boyfriend and the man they were riding with in Rochester Hills. Sarah Ratliff of Davison and her 41-year-old boyfriend from Metamora were riding in a truck driven by a man from Otter Lake early Saturday morning. Reports indicate that the 31-year-old woman's boyfriend allegedly reached up from the backseat and attempted to choke the truck's driver. As he was being assaulted, the driver managed to bring the vehicle to a stop just off M-59 near Adams Rd.
plymouthvoice.com
Suspect charged in Canton dressing room incident
Oct. 31, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. The man accused of spying on a fellow shopper at a used clothing shop in Canton Township was due back in court on Oct. 28 for a court hearing. Willie Eugene Davis, 40, was arrested following a report from a customer at Plato’s Closet Canton on Ford Road, according to police. The incident was reported Oct. 17.
Detroit News
Crime Stoppers offering up to $2,500 for Pontiac slaying tips
Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in a Pontiac slaying. The reward was announced for the unsolved death of Guillermo “Memo” Rosado. The Pontiac man was found shot to death in his truck on his birthday, Oct. 2. Rosado was 26. He was found slumped over the center console of his vehicle in the 200 block of High Street and Blaine Avenue.
Detroit News
Vigil held in Pontiac for slain Lyft driver
Pontiac -- Family, friends and the community turned out at the corner of Putnam Avenue and Rundell Street in Pontiac Sunday evening to honor of Dina Terrell at the place where she was fatally shot on Oct 21. Pontiac Mayor Tim Greimel and Rahim Harris, CEO of the community group...
Detroit rapper on the run after $5M fraud charge
One-half of the Detroit rap group Deuces Wild is on the run from the U.S. Department of Justice after the female duo was charged in a multimillion-dollar financial scheme. Both female rappers – Sameerah “Creme” Marrel and Noelle Brown – face up to a decade in prison after the U.S. Department of the Treasury said they defrauded the IRS of over $5 million through an elaborate tax plot.
Flint Family Dollar murder trial enters third week: Here’s where things stand
FLINT, MI – Jurors in the case of three people charged with murder in the death of a Flint Family Dollar security guard have heard testimony from more than two dozen witnesses as the trial enters its third week since jury selection concluded Oct. 19. Calvin “Duper” Munerlyn was...
Detroit News
With video: Police investigating postgame 'assault' involving MSU, UM players
Ann Arbor — Police have launched an investigation into an ugly postgame fight in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium following Michigan's 29-7 victory over rival Michigan State late Saturday night. Tempers flared on the field as the closing seconds ticked off the clock, but cooler heads appeared to prevail...
Details Emerge From Michigan, Michigan State Players Fight
Details continue to emerge from the postgame fight involving Michigan and Michigan State players. Following Michigan's 29-7 win over Michigan State, a postgame skirmish broke out in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Video appeared to show a group of Michigan State players ganging up on a Michigan player. Michigan coach...
Macomb County man charged with murder of his roommate, claims self-defense
A 32-year-old man has been charged with second degree murder in the beating death of a 65-year-old man he was living with in Northern Macomb County.
Magistrate grants parolee a personal bond after police chase
Police official outraged when magistrate gives parolee with extensive criminal history personal bond
Mom seeks answers after teen hit by car, knocked off skateboard in Detroit
A 17-year-old boy from Detroit is recovering in the hospital after a driver hit him and took off. It happened early Tuesday morning on Joy Road and Stahelin Avenue.
Detroit News
Suspect in custody in fatal shooting in Inkster
Inkster — A 45-year-old male was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in an Inkster residence Monday afternoon. Police were called to around 2:30 p.m. to the home on the 26000 block of Yale Street, according to Michigan State Police. A suspect was on the scene and taken into...
Man charged with murder of roommate at northern Macomb County apartments
A 32-year-old man has been charged with second degree murder in the beating death of a 65-year-old man he was living with in Northern Macomb County.
Morning Sun
Service set for CMU student killed in Gratiot crash
Funeral arrangements are set for a Central Michigan University student who died after a crash on US-127 in Gratiot County a week ago. Amanda Grace Kish, 18 and a freshman at CMU, was on her way home from Mt. Pleasant last Friday when she crossed the median and hit an oncoming car, state police said.
Morning Sun
Funeral arrangements set for CMU freshman killed in crash
Funeral arrangements are set for a Downriver woman who lost her life in a car crash. A visitation service for 18-year-old Amanda Grace Kish is set for 2:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 1 at Molnar Funeral Homes (Nixon Chapel), 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. A time for family and friends to...
Second Michigan football player shown getting roughed up, hit with helmet in video
Video of a second player being roughed up by Michigan State players surfaced on Sunday after a major incident in a tunnel after their game.
Detroit News
Prep football notes: PSL powers King, Cass Tech open playoffs with impressive victories
There were a couple of heavyweight bouts to open the high school football playoffs over the weekend and Oregon-bound quarterback Dante Moore and Detroit King made the most of their debut on the new million-dollar turf field, defeating River Rouge 41-28 in a Division 3 pre-district game. King — 6-3...
GOP SOS candidate Karamo takes election fraud conspiracies to court
Eight days before the election, Republican secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo stood before reporters to levy – without evidence – allegations of ongoing voter fraud in Detroit. Attorneys representing Karamo filed suit last Thursday, alleging Detroit’s election practices will result in an “illegal election,” The Detroit News...
Overnight barricaded gunman situation on Detroit's east side ends in arrest; suspect may be linked to triple shooting at rental hall
A suspect is in custody after an early-morning standoff with Detroit police – believed to be connected to a prior shooting at a rental hall – came to a peaceful end.
