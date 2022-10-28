Emboldened by Conservative Court, Ed Blum Seeks to Close Out ‘Long Game’ Against Affirmative Action

Read full article on original website
Hundreds Rally in D.C. as Supreme Court Prepares to Hear Harvard Affirmative Action Case
WASHINGTON — Students and advocates on both sides of the affirmative action debate descended on the nation’s capital on Sunday for dueling rallies ahead of Supreme Court oral arguments in a pair of lawsuits that could end race-conscious admissions in American higher education. More than 200 people flocked...
What (else) does Nixon have in common with reporters Woodward and Bernstein? The advice they gave journalists
Journalism giants Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein were the keynote speakers at the Society of Professional Journalists’ convention in Washington, D.C.
An Abundance Agenda for Harvard
Sam E. Meacham ’25, a Crimson Editorial editor, is a Social Studies concentrator in Pforzheimer House. Debates over the admissions policies of Harvard and other elite universities are all the rage, particularly as the Supreme Court is hearing arguments today in a case that will likely spell the doom of race-conscious affirmative action. Many at Harvard have reacted with opprobrium to this case’s hearing and to the potential decision, arguing that Harvard’s current admissions regime is necessary to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion.
Harvard is Less Important Than You Think
Aden Barton ’24, an Editorial editor, is an Economics concentrator in Eliot House. His column “Harvard in Numbers” appears on alternate Mondays. If you’re reading this, you’re probably very different from the average American student. Let me tell you just how unique you are. First, remember that most Americans don’t pursue post-secondary education: Two-thirds of adults in this country don’t have a college degree. Of those who do, the overwhelming majority do not attend a selective university: Less than one percent of current college students attend an Ivy League school.
