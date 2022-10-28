Read full article on original website
New Columbia County school police chief discusses plans
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District has a new police chief who says he’s ready to pick up where the last chief left off. We sat down with Police Chief Gary Owens to talk about how he plans to lead the new police force. Owens is...
It’s time for families to choose their school in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Schools will begin accepting school choice applications from families, starting Tuesday. Families can look at which specialized program or magnet school is best for their children. According to officials, there will be various open houses next month and in December for the schools. Families...
Grovetown Middle School found with toy water gun on school property
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Grovetown Middle School was found with a toy water gun according to authorities. According to school officials, multiple students in the class ssaw the toy water gun briefly, and it was confiscated by school staff. Authorities say the student was cited by law enforcement for distrupting the school day […]
Aiken County Sheriff’s Office holds trick-or-treat event
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is holding its annual trick-or-treat event. It’s a safe way to get some candy and bond with law enforcement. It was a Halloween celebration with parents and their kids dressed up in costumes. Law enforcement had treats and activities...
I-TEAM: Election spotlight with Richmond County Dist. 7 school board candidates
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A top leader on the school board is facing opposition to his seat tonight. This comes as months of ITEAM reports have exposed disorder and dysfunction within Richmond County schools. A failing district repeatedly at the bottom of the barrel for student achievement statewide. We’ve been...
Teenage suspect in custody, deputy injured in Midlands shooting
A teenager is in custody and a deputy is injured after an officer involved shooting in the Midlands. Deputies and SWAT Team personnel from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the town of Beech Island, Friday evening.
Edgefield deputies prepare for active shooter situations
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with other agencies to train for active-shooter situations. Deputies for the past three months have been conducting training scenarios that involve active shooters. Edgefield County deputies trained at Sweetwater Baptist Church, Jet Middle School and Merriwether Elementary...
Details emerge on deputy injured in shootout with murder suspect
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re starting to learn more an exchange of gunfire that injured a deputy as authorities closed in on a teenage murder suspect. The deputy is now recovering at home, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said Monday, and the suspect has been arrested. The...
Suspect arrested in Circle K slaying; deputy recovering after shootout
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with an Oct. 10 fatal shooting at an Augusta Circle K – and that suspect is the same person taken into custody after a shootout with deputies in Aiken County. Meanwhile, a deputy injured in the shooytout is...
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing child
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing child. Deriona Rosena Lett, 12, was last seen at her residence on Silverdale Road Tuesday at 1:15 a.m. Lett left her home on foot in an unknown direction. She is...
SLED investigating officer involved shooting in Aiken County
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating an officer involved shooting in Aiken County Friday evening. According to police, deputies and members of the Aiken County SWAT team responded to a home on Beech Island where a 15-year-old murder subject was believed to be inside on October 28. […]
Student Hit by Truck in Front of Evans High School
A 14-year old girl was hit by a pickup truck this morning in front of Evans High School on Cox Road. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was in the crosswalk at Knights Way when she was hit by a Toyota Tundra being driven by a 16-year-old student.
Parents, kids celebrate Halloween in Columbia County
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the sugar-filled holiday comes to an end, we were out in the festivities asking homeowners how much they spent on costumes and decorations this year. Many families in the CSRA are out and about to celebrate Halloween, but one neighborhood in Columbia County takes it...
Burke County football coach hospitalized after collapsing at game
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County High School Head Football Coach Eric Parker is in the hospital after collapsing during an away game in Savannah. The football team was playing Wayne County on Monday. Wayne County won 17 to 16 in overtime. We reached out to Captain Jimmy Wylds with...
15-year-old arrested, deputy injured in officer-involved shooting in Aiken County
AIKEN COUNTY (WACH) — A 15-year-old has been arrested and a deputy has been injured after an officer-involved shooting in Aiken County on the evening of Friday, Oct. 28. According to SLED, several Aiken County deputies and members of the Aiken County SWAT team responded to a home on Friday evening in Beech Island where a 15-year-old murder suspect was believed to be inside.
2 arrested following chase in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were arrested following a chase in Anderson County. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies initiated a traffic stop on a car for reckless driving on Highway 243. There were two people in the vehicle according to deputies. While in pursuit, deputies were able to arrest the passenger […]
Guilty verdict returned for Suspect 2019 Waynesboro murder
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The man responsible for the 2019 shooting death of Harry Fleming Jr. on Savannah Avenue in Waynesboro has been brought to justice, according to District Attorney Jared Williams. A Burke County jury found Cyrus Dion Mincey guilty of malice murder, felony murder and two firearms charges,...
Halloween at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building
It’s Halloween and we asked you to send us your fun costumes. Two women in our community help little girls meet their favorite Disney princesses at the Wallace Branch library. Veterans Groups, Programs and Resources. Updated: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT. There are several events, groups, programs,...
Head-on crash in Cayce claims life of West Columbia woman
CAYCE, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner's Office has released new details related to a Friday night crash in Cayce. According to a statement from Coroner Margaret Fisher, the crash happened around 11 p.m. in the 800 block of Alexander Road. According to Fisher, the driver, identified as 38-year-old...
Deputies from Aiken, Richmond Counties arrest murder suspect on Storm Branch Rd.
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff's Office assisted Richmond County in locating a murder suspect on Storm Branch Rd. Friday afternoon. Capt. Eric Abdullah with ACSO tells FOX54 the suspect, who is now in custody, is involved in a murder case in Richmond County. The suspect is under the age of 18.
