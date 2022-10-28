Read full article on original website
Morning Sun
Newest Mt. Pleasant firefighter part of a family legacy
One of Marcus Vogel’s first memories was the Honegger’s Mill fire of 1990. He was three or four when the mill burned in late October, and he had to go to the scene of the fire because his mom was away and his dad Gerard was a Mt. Pleasant firefighter.
Watch entrepreneurs compete, vote for your favorite at next Saginaw Soup Nov. 3
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw Soup returns Thursday, Nov. 3, with area entrepreneurs pitching their business ideas and competing for cash prizes. The entrepreneurial pitch competition takes place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Central Michigan University Research Corporation (CMURC), upstairs at the SVRC Marketplace, 203 S. Washington Ave. For $5 admission, guests can watch the entrepreneurial pitches made before a panel of judges and vote for their favorite idea.
Ahead of elections, SVSU partners with Mackinac Center’s Lawrence W. Reed to host ‘civility in politics’ lecture
KOCHVILLE TWP, MI— With the 2022 mid-term elections a week away, Saginaw Valley State University is hosting a discussion on civility in politics featuring economist and historian Lawrence W. Reed. According to a release from SVSU, the inaugural Velasquez lecture series on liberty and free markets will kick off...
Flint students show off costumes, receive 200+ Halloween gift bags at Holmes STEM Academy
FLINT, MI -- Elementary-school-sized versions of Master Chief, Wonder Woman, Luigi and Chucky all walked through the halls of Holmes STEM Academy on Halloween. Holmes STEM Academy, the middle school, partnered with its neighbor Brownell Elementary to host a Halloween block party -- in the hallway -- with a costume walk-through, karaoke, board games and face painting Monday afternoon.
Provost picked as Michigan State University interim president
EAST LANSING, MI - Michigan State University will look to Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Teresa Woodruff to provide stability as its interim president as the university conducts a search for its next leader. MSU’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved appointing the university’s second executive in command...
Reflecting: Terrifying Week for Atherton and Davison Schools
The week of October 24th has proven to be a stressful, even terrifying week for many students, parents, teachers, bus drivers, faculty and emergency responders around Genesee County. Granted we didn't have a school shooting like Oxford did one year ago... or even St. Louis, MO last week. No, our community hell presented itself in a bevy of ways.
Trick or Treat and watch ‘Casper’ at Capitol Theatre in Flint on Halloween night
FLINT, MI -- You can trick or treat and see a free showing of “Casper” at the Capitol Theatre in downtown Flint on Halloween night. Downtown businesses along Harrison, Saginaw and Second Streets are giving away free candy starting at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. At 5:30 p.m.,...
WNEM
Trunk or treating may be replacing trick-or-treating
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Trunk or treating is in some cases is taking the place of trick-or-treating, as more parents are opting out of going door to door. “The pandemic has made it extremely hard for a lot of parents and a lot of people,” said one local resident. “So, this has just made it more convenient for us to come out together as a community and do this this way.”
Detroit News
Longstanding Beverly Hills Grill has new ownership
The menu and the staff will largely stay the same at neighborhood favorite Beverly Hills Grill, but it now has a new owner who plans to use the longstanding restaurant's foundation and expand on it. Restaurateur Bill Roberts hadn't planned on selling the Grill, but when a broker friend said...
horseandrider.com
Two Michigan Horses Positive for Strangles
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed that two horses in Michigan are positive for strangles. The first horse is a 19-year-old, unvaccinated Quarter Horse mare in Osceola County. She presented with swelling under the jaw and abscessing on August 27. She was confirmed positive for strangles on September 3. The mare is recovering, and two other horses were exposed.
There’s a Pac-Man Gravestone in a Cemetery near Flint, Michigan
There's an unusual grave marker in the Thetford Township Cemetery in Clio, a suburb of Flint, Michigan. It may look familiar if you've ever been inside an arcade. Michael Leroy Luther's headstone is is a replica of an authentic Pac-Man video game. A Big Fan of the Game Pac-Man Michael...
The Oakland Press
Trick-or-treating hours in Oakland County
The following is a list of Halloween trick-or-treating hours, Monday Oct. 31, for communities in Oakland County. Many communities have set Halloween trick-or-treating hours, but others do not. Homeowners are advised to leave their porch lights on to indicate they are distributing treats. Auburn Hills. • No set Halloween trick-or-treating...
Here’s what’s on the November 2022 ballot in Flint, Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- It’s going to take a minute to complete your ballot in the general election on Nov. 8 with a long list of candidates, statewide proposals, local tax proposals and other issues to be decided. In Flint, the ballot includes the race to decide who will...
Two Michigan Cities Named to Prettiest Towns to Visit in Winter List
You have to admit, winter in Michigan definitely has its beautiful moments. Whether it's just the picturesque look of a fresh snowfall or the many events that capitalize on the season, Michigan does winter upright. According to Country Living, Michigan has not one, but two cities landing on the list...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Michigan cherry chicken salad from Gilly’s Bistro
BAY CITY, MI — Gilly’s Bistro offers a five-cheese grilled cheese sandwich, Michigan cherry chicken salad on greens, tamales and other lunch and dinner options in Bay City’s Johnson Street Business District. Guillermo and Diana Gonzalez are the owners Gilly’s Bistro, 1023 N. Johnson St., formerly 3rd...
Morning Sun
Funeral arrangements set for CMU freshman killed in crash
Funeral arrangements are set for a Downriver woman who lost her life in a car crash. A visitation service for 18-year-old Amanda Grace Kish is set for 2:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 1 at Molnar Funeral Homes (Nixon Chapel), 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. A time for family and friends to...
East Village Magazine
Gov. Whitmer visits Flint with entourage of powerhouse Democrats
This story has been updated to include a photo of Flint Attorney Mike Behm running for re-election to the University of Michigan Board of Regents. – Editor. This slideshow requires JavaScript. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was again in Flint today — this time at the Farmers’ Market. Whitmer returned to...
Davison Woman Killed After Boyfriend Chokes Truck Driver
A Davison woman has died after an altercation between her boyfriend and the man they were riding with in Rochester Hills. Sarah Ratliff of Davison and her 41-year-old boyfriend from Metamora were riding in a truck driven by a man from Otter Lake early Saturday morning. Reports indicate that the 31-year-old woman's boyfriend allegedly reached up from the backseat and attempted to choke the truck's driver. As he was being assaulted, the driver managed to bring the vehicle to a stop just off M-59 near Adams Rd.
STARS to provide free transportation in Saginaw County on Election Day
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI— Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) will be offering free transportation on Election Day. This year, STARS will be expanding the service to allow those in need of a ride to the polls countywide to do so. STARS Director of External Affairs Jamie Forbes said that...
Our 20 favorite photos as Michigan tops MSU to win Paul Bunyan back
ANN ARBOR, MI - Over 100,000 fans packed into the Big House Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 to watch as Michigan faced Michigan State under the lights. While Michigan State did 7 points on the scoreboard, Michigan took the Paul Bunyan trophy back with a 29-7 win. Fans loudly cheered and waved their gold pom poms throughout the whole game, keeping the excitement level high.
MLive
