Frankenmuth, MI

Morning Sun

Newest Mt. Pleasant firefighter part of a family legacy

One of Marcus Vogel’s first memories was the Honegger’s Mill fire of 1990. He was three or four when the mill burned in late October, and he had to go to the scene of the fire because his mom was away and his dad Gerard was a Mt. Pleasant firefighter.
The Saginaw News

Watch entrepreneurs compete, vote for your favorite at next Saginaw Soup Nov. 3

SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw Soup returns Thursday, Nov. 3, with area entrepreneurs pitching their business ideas and competing for cash prizes. The entrepreneurial pitch competition takes place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Central Michigan University Research Corporation (CMURC), upstairs at the SVRC Marketplace, 203 S. Washington Ave. For $5 admission, guests can watch the entrepreneurial pitches made before a panel of judges and vote for their favorite idea.
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

Ahead of elections, SVSU partners with Mackinac Center’s Lawrence W. Reed to host ‘civility in politics’ lecture

KOCHVILLE TWP, MI— With the 2022 mid-term elections a week away, Saginaw Valley State University is hosting a discussion on civility in politics featuring economist and historian Lawrence W. Reed. According to a release from SVSU, the inaugural Velasquez lecture series on liberty and free markets will kick off...
UNIVERSITY CENTER, MI
MLive

Flint students show off costumes, receive 200+ Halloween gift bags at Holmes STEM Academy

FLINT, MI -- Elementary-school-sized versions of Master Chief, Wonder Woman, Luigi and Chucky all walked through the halls of Holmes STEM Academy on Halloween. Holmes STEM Academy, the middle school, partnered with its neighbor Brownell Elementary to host a Halloween block party -- in the hallway -- with a costume walk-through, karaoke, board games and face painting Monday afternoon.
FLINT, MI
Banana 101.5

Reflecting: Terrifying Week for Atherton and Davison Schools

The week of October 24th has proven to be a stressful, even terrifying week for many students, parents, teachers, bus drivers, faculty and emergency responders around Genesee County. Granted we didn't have a school shooting like Oxford did one year ago... or even St. Louis, MO last week. No, our community hell presented itself in a bevy of ways.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Trunk or treating may be replacing trick-or-treating

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Trunk or treating is in some cases is taking the place of trick-or-treating, as more parents are opting out of going door to door. “The pandemic has made it extremely hard for a lot of parents and a lot of people,” said one local resident. “So, this has just made it more convenient for us to come out together as a community and do this this way.”
SAGINAW, MI
Detroit News

Longstanding Beverly Hills Grill has new ownership

The menu and the staff will largely stay the same at neighborhood favorite Beverly Hills Grill, but it now has a new owner who plans to use the longstanding restaurant's foundation and expand on it. Restaurateur Bill Roberts hadn't planned on selling the Grill, but when a broker friend said...
BEVERLY HILLS, MI
horseandrider.com

Two Michigan Horses Positive for Strangles

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed that two horses in Michigan are positive for strangles. The first horse is a 19-year-old, unvaccinated Quarter Horse mare in Osceola County. She presented with swelling under the jaw and abscessing on August 27. She was confirmed positive for strangles on September 3. The mare is recovering, and two other horses were exposed.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Trick-or-treating hours in Oakland County

The following is a list of Halloween trick-or-treating hours, Monday Oct. 31, for communities in Oakland County. Many communities have set Halloween trick-or-treating hours, but others do not. Homeowners are advised to leave their porch lights on to indicate they are distributing treats. Auburn Hills. • No set Halloween trick-or-treating...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

Funeral arrangements set for CMU freshman killed in crash

Funeral arrangements are set for a Downriver woman who lost her life in a car crash. A visitation service for 18-year-old Amanda Grace Kish is set for 2:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 1 at Molnar Funeral Homes (Nixon Chapel), 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. A time for family and friends to...
WYANDOTTE, MI
East Village Magazine

Gov. Whitmer visits Flint with entourage of powerhouse Democrats

This story has been updated to include a photo of Flint Attorney Mike Behm running for re-election to the University of Michigan Board of Regents. – Editor. This slideshow requires JavaScript. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was again in Flint today — this time at the Farmers’ Market. Whitmer returned to...
FLINT, MI
1470 WFNT

Davison Woman Killed After Boyfriend Chokes Truck Driver

A Davison woman has died after an altercation between her boyfriend and the man they were riding with in Rochester Hills. Sarah Ratliff of Davison and her 41-year-old boyfriend from Metamora were riding in a truck driven by a man from Otter Lake early Saturday morning. Reports indicate that the 31-year-old woman's boyfriend allegedly reached up from the backseat and attempted to choke the truck's driver. As he was being assaulted, the driver managed to bring the vehicle to a stop just off M-59 near Adams Rd.
DAVISON, MI
MLive

MLive

